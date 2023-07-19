Suspicious activity was reported to Winder Police at a residence on Valleyview Drive by Gary Couch, a property owner representative from Progress Residential, who noticed that the front door was locked from the inside and the blinds were shut. Couch informed the officers that a potential buyer had visited the house and found someone inside, claiming that the property was already being rented. When the responding officer arrived at the residence, he entered through the back door and announced his presence, asking if anyone was inside. A female resident opened the door and explained that she had spoken to an unknown man over the phone and sent him $500 as a payment to move in. The woman was advised to vacate the premises, but no charges were pressed against her by Progress Residential, who is conducting its own investigation into the matter.
• Drug investigation July 5 at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and E Wright St., where a male overdosed inside his vehicle but recovered after receiving a dose of Narcan.
• Driving without a valid license; use of multibeam lighting equipment July 5 at 102 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunk July 4 at 28 E May St., where an intoxicated man flagged down an officer asking for a courtesy ride but wasn’t a resident of Winder.
• Reckless conduct July 4 at 33 Lighthouse Dr., where a woman shot a gun 18 times and falsely claimed to police it was fireworks.
• DUI-drugs July 4 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., where a hit and run occurred.
• Furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; minor purchasing, attempting to purchase pr possessing tobacco or vapor products July 4 at Township Ave., where a suspicious vehicle driven by an underage female was observed in a private area. Multiple alcoholic beverages and tobacco products were found inside the vehicle.
• Computer theft; computer trespass; identify fraud theft when possessing/identifying information concerning a person; theft by taking Jly 4 at 104 S Broad St, where a business owner reported his personal and business Facebook account was hacked and being used to scam people.
• Hit and run July 4 at W Athens St., where a man was rear-ended by another vehicle at the intersection of N Broad Street and Athens Street and the suspect vehicle sped past him and continued on Broad Street.
• Criminal trespass July 3 at 115 Lanthier St., where a window of a building was busted, and a passenger van was damaged.
• Arrest warrant July 3 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a man with an active warrant turned himself into police.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; theft by taking July 3 at James Albert Johnson Ave., where a woman crashed a vehicle, she stole from a friend while attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop.
• Arrest warrant (3); possession of cocaine; possession and use of drug related objects July 3 at 55 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that turned into a drug investigation.
• Special investigation July 2 at 272 Capitol Ave., where a man reported finding his mother unclothed, bruised and unconscious on the floor.
• Following too closely; hit and run July 2 at 51 Exchange Ln, Bethlehem, where three vehicles were involved in a fender-bender in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant: possession of methamphetamine July 2 at 177 W Athens St., where a woman with an active warrant refused to leave her hotel room.
• DUI-alcohol; hit and run; driving while license suspended; improper lane change July 1 at 18 Marion Lay St., where a driver struck another vehicle and left the area without exchanging information. The suspect was identified and arrested.
• Driving permit holder driving without Class C or higher licensed drier age 21 or older in vehicle July 1 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of roadway when sidewalk not available July 1 at Monroe Hwy., where a man was reported walking in the roadway and jumped in front of a car.
• Simple battery-Family Violence July 1 at 511 Ryan Ln., where a father and son were in a physical altercation at their residence.
• Driving without a valid license; striking fixed object; fail to report accident wit injury, death or damage; improper lane change July 1 at 308 E Broad St., where a vehicle accident occurred that resulted in an overturned vehicle.
• DUI-multiple substances July 1 at W Athens St., where accident with injuries occurred involving an overturned vehicle.
• Arrest warrant June 30 at 94 Elm St., where a man was seen walking down the street and upon seeing police, hid in a dilapidated abandoned trailer.
• Arrest warrant June 30 at 176 Capitol Ave., where a man with an active warrant was seen sitting on a front porch.
• All other offense June 30 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was in violation of a probation order.
• Failure to secure load June 30 at 675 Gainesville Hwy, where a work truck hauling a trailer had a gutter like material fly off the trailer and hit another vehicle.
• Financial transaction card theft; financial transaction card fraud; theft by taking (2) June 27 at 223 N Broad St., where a woman reported her phone and wallet stolen by a coworker.
• Theft by taking; financial transaction card theft June 29 at 95 N Broad St., where a woman reported her phone missing while at work.
• Theft by taking June 22 at 260 Oceanliner Dr., where a woman reported money being stolen from her via wrongful disbursements of her direct deposit compensation.
• Theft by deception June 28 at 190 Capitol Ave., where a woman reported missing funds from a fidelity account following the purchase of a home.
• Criminal damage to property July 6 at 9 Stafford St., where a mirror was broken in a hotel room.
• Financial transaction card fraud (2) July 3 at 25 E May St., where a man reported a cell phone provider that he doesn’t use had taken money from his account.
• Lost and found property July 7 at 157 W May St., where a firearm was located inside a rental vehicle.
• Theft by taking July 6 at 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her temporary tag on her vehicle was stolen.
• Arrest warrant July 7 at 27 SW May St., where a man with an active warrant was arrested after acting suspiciously running through various parking lots around town.
• Arret warrant July 7 at S Jackson St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. July 7 at 93 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Burglary: No forced entry-residence; theft by taking July 8 at 282 Nancy St., where a man reported his laptop missing while he slept inside a barn-style shed in the backyard of a residence.
• Driving without a valid license; brake lights requited; permitting unlicensed person to drive July 10 at 113 S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery July 10 at 115 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a woman verbally assaulted two women using racial slurs.
• Arrest warrant July 10 at 1750 Winder Hwy., Dacula, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Arrest warrant July 11 at E Kimball St., where an officer observed a suspicious woman walking in the middle of the roadways swinging her arms claiming that she needed to go to the hospital.
• Harassing communications July 11 at 210 S Broad St., where a woman reported being harassed by her boyfriend’s soon-to-be ex-wife through texting, calling and emailing.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz; brake light requirement July 11 at 25 S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking; theft by shoplifting July 11 at 233 N Broad St., where a man reportedly stole a child’s bike from a residence. When found at a convenience store, the man shoplifted a drink from the store before he took off running on foot once he was notified police were on the way.
• Possession and use of drug related objects July 11 at 233 N Broad St., where a suspicious man was reported sleeping by slot machines at a convenience store.
• Arrest warrant serviced July 11 at 48 Maynard St.
• Arrest warrant July 12 at 25 E Midland Ave., where an inmate transport occurred.
• Simple battery- Family Violence July 12 at 494 Valleyview Dr., where a man kicked his wife out of their home during a dispute. She returned the next day by crawling through a window and let her friend in through the front door, to which her husband responded by pushing her and her friend out of the residence.
• Damage to property July 12 at 230 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a man reported his vehicle was vandalized overnight.
