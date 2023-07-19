Suspicious activity was reported to Winder Police at a residence on Valleyview Drive by Gary Couch, a property owner representative from Progress Residential, who noticed that the front door was locked from the inside and the blinds were shut. Couch informed the officers that a potential buyer had visited the house and found someone inside, claiming that the property was already being rented. When the responding officer arrived at the residence, he entered through the back door and announced his presence, asking if anyone was inside. A female resident opened the door and explained that she had spoken to an unknown man over the phone and sent him $500 as a payment to move in. The woman was advised to vacate the premises, but no charges were pressed against her by Progress Residential, who is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

• Drug investigation July 5 at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and E Wright St., where a male overdosed inside his vehicle but recovered after receiving a dose of Narcan.

