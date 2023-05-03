An intoxicated woman falsely alleged she was assaulted in a hotel parking lot on April 13 around 1:30 a.m. Her juvenile son, who was with her during the alleged assault, advised police she was never assaulted and that a man threw a McDonald’s bag toward them while leaving their hotel room. Due to her intoxicated state and continued screaming, yelling and use of vulgar language in front of hotel patrons, she was arrested for public drunkenness.

Towing company repossesses wrong vehicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.