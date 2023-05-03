An intoxicated woman falsely alleged she was assaulted in a hotel parking lot on April 13 around 1:30 a.m. Her juvenile son, who was with her during the alleged assault, advised police she was never assaulted and that a man threw a McDonald’s bag toward them while leaving their hotel room. Due to her intoxicated state and continued screaming, yelling and use of vulgar language in front of hotel patrons, she was arrested for public drunkenness.
Towing company repossesses wrong vehicle
A woman reported her car missing from her driveway after returning to her home on Pinkston Way the evening of April 13. The woman said she checked her security cameras and saw a black tow truck back up to her vehicle and drive away with it. After contacting the towing company, police learned an employee picked up the wrong car, which was the same model as the vehicle he was supposed to pick up next door. The vehicle was returned to the victim, who told police she didn’t wish to press charges against the towing company.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
- Driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects April 14 at 150 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Identity fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; theft by deception April 14 at 452 Flyway Lane, where a man reported he had been victim of identity theft/fraud after an unknown suspect opened a credit account using his name.
- Battery-Family Violence April 14 at 9 Dogwood Dr., where a man's reported concern that his mentally ill and elderly uncle was being abused by his roommates after they refused to let him inside the apartment during a storm.
- Hit and run April 14 at 8 N Broad St., where a traffic accident occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot.
- Possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; turn signal requirement April 13 at 72 McNeal Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Hold for other agency April 13 at 113 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by taking April 13 at 113 Duke St., where a man reported a paint sprayer and a generator missing.
- Theft by shoplifting April 13 at 111 E May St., where a store manager reported an unknown white female took items from the store without paying for them.
- Driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; window tint violation April 13 at Martin Luther King Jr, Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- All other offenses April 13 at 15 Pinkston Way., where a towing company repossessed the wrong vehicle.
- Arrest warrant April 13 at 112 Lanthier St., where a man with charges of aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation was arrested.
- Marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects April 13 at 28 E May St, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Public drunk April 13 at 9 Stafford St., where an intoxicated woman was making a scene in front of a local hotel.
- Arrest warrant April 19 at 150 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by deception; deposit account fraud; forgery March 27 at 94 W Athens St., where a bank employee reported fraudulent activity by a customer
- Theft by taking April 21 at 20 W May Street, where a man reported an unauthorized cash withdrawal from his personal checking account.
- Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents; simple battery against a person 65 years of age or older; battery April 24 at 208 Memory Ln., where a patient at a nursing home accused a woman of “socking” her in the face.
- Arrest warrant April 24 at 118 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Terroristic threats and acts April 24 at 115. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a woman reported. A man threatened to kill her as she was leaving a convenient store. The woman had previously opened a case report against the same man claiming he punched her in the nose.
- Traffic investigation April 24 at W May St., where a man was driving on a suspended license due to not fulfilling a child support obligation.
- Arrest warrant April 24 at S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted on a man wanted out of Jackson County.
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer April 23 at 494 Monticello Ct., where a man was reported to be criminally trespassing a residence and failed to provide his identification to police. During the investigation the suspect began running from police and refused several commands to stop resisting arrest.
- 911 investigation April 23 at 836 Castilla Way, where a woman was transported to the hospital after cardiac arrest.
- Simple battery’ arrest warrant April 23 at 115 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a woman reported a man hit her in the head while playing machine games at a gas station.
- Driving without a valid license April 23 at W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Arrest warrant April 23 at 346 Turtle Creek Dr., where a woman reported her boyfriend stole her vehicle. He was arrested due to having an active warrant out of Tift County for aggravated stalking and terroristic threats. His girlfriend had him criminally trespassed from her residence.
- Domestic disturbance April 22 at 1955 Township Dr., where a girl reported her mother and stepfather were in their room yelling at each other and she thought her stepfather wasn’t allowing her mother to leave the room.
- Simple battery-Family Violence April 22 at 416 Exchange Blvd., where a married couple were in a physical altercation inside their vehicle parked in a public parking lot, which involved the man slapping the woman and biting her hand during the altercation.
- Damage to property April 22 at 233 N Broad St., where a metal drainage tube fell on a man while he was walking from his vehicle parked at a gas pump to inside the store. The same tube also damaged the rear-driver side tail light of his vehicle.
- Driving without a valid license; expired license plate April 22 at 41 W Candler St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Battery April 22 at 113 E Athens St., where a woman reported she was punched in the face and nose the night prior.
- Driving while license suspended; giving false name, address or birthdate April 22 at 180 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; drugs to be kept in original container; possession and use of drug related objects April 22 at 240 Dreamland Cir., where a woman reported another woman refused to get out of her vehicle and wanted her criminally trespassed from her car and home.
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; brake light requirement April 21 at W Athens St., where a traffics stop was conducted.
- DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; striking fixed object April 21 at Elm St., where a man crashed his vehicle into a house.
- Hit and run April 21 at 127 Exchange Blvd., where a woman was struck by a pick-up truck backing out of a parking space while she was walking to her vehicle.
- Public drunkenness April 21 at 93 E May St., where a suspicious person was reported.
- Arrest warrant (2) April 20 at 72 McNeal Rd., where a woman with two active warrants was arrested at her place of employment.
- Driving while license suspended April 20 at 13 S Center St., where a traffics top was conducted.
- False imprisonment at 333 Miles Patrick Rd., where a verbal domestic dispute was reported.
- Domestic disturbance April 20 at 839 Exchange Cir., where a physical domestic dispute between two sisters was reported.
- Driving on suspended license; giving false name to law enforcement officer; brake lights inoperative; stopping on railroad tracks April 26 at 108 E May ST., where a traffic stop was conducted.
