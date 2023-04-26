A woman found a bone in an old building at 76 W Candler Street while cleaning it up to prepare for renovations. The woman said she was in the back garage bay that was filled with a bunch of garbage. While cleaning out from under a wood pallet in the back corner of the bay, she pulled out a bone. As soon as she realized it was a bone she left it laying on the ground and contacted police.

The responding officer said the bone was “clearly a joint of an unknown species.” The officer took the bone into evidence and logged it into the Law Enforcement Records Management System. No further identification has been made.

