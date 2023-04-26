A woman found a bone in an old building at 76 W Candler Street while cleaning it up to prepare for renovations. The woman said she was in the back garage bay that was filled with a bunch of garbage. While cleaning out from under a wood pallet in the back corner of the bay, she pulled out a bone. As soon as she realized it was a bone she left it laying on the ground and contacted police.
The responding officer said the bone was “clearly a joint of an unknown species.” The officer took the bone into evidence and logged it into the Law Enforcement Records Management System. No further identification has been made.
The Winder Police Department also reported the following incidents:
• Arrest warrant April 19 at 150 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest of the passenger due to an active warrant.
• No insurance April 19 at E Wright St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. April 19 at 55 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunkenness; disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace, cursing, abusing officer making arrest April 18 at 352 Pinkney St., where a woman began yelling and cursing out her bedroom window at her neighbors. The neighbors began yelling back and the woman went outside and began walking towards the neighbors yelling and cursing at them. She approached one of the neighbors and continued cursing and screaming in his face. Once arrested, she continued to curse and use foul, vulgar language and making inappropriate comments towards the arresting officer.
• No insurance; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area April 18 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; Hands-Free Georgia Act April 18 at 98 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Forgery April 28 at Georgia Avenue, where a man reported a man he sold a dog to had registered the dog with the American Kennel Association by forging his signature without his permission.
• Property damage April 18 at 316 North Broad St., were an accident with no injuries occurred.
• Financial transaction card theft April 18 at 18 S Williamson St., where a woman’s food stamp card had fraudulent activity in Massachusetts.
• Public drunkenness April 17 at 9 Stafford St., where a man was arrested for leaving his hotel room while intoxicated.
• Hit and run April 17 at N Broad St., where a woman was rear-ended while stopped at a red light at North Broad St. and May St. and she exited her vehicle to speak to the driver, who agreed to pull into McDonald’s to discuss what happened, but when the light turned green the driver kept traveling on South Broad without returning to the accident scene.
• Traffic investigation April 17 at 64 E Midland Ave., where a patient with a current signed 10-13 lest the hospital in a family member’s car. Police were able to find him and return him to the hospital.
• Hit and run; following too closely April 18 at N Broad St., where a man reported his parked trailer being pled by his company issued truck was struck by a car.
• DUI-multiple substances; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area April 17 at 22 S Broad St., where a traffics stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; improper left turn April 17 at 10 E May St., where a traffics stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant April 17 at 27 Horton St., where a man with a warrant refused to leave a residence.
• Use of multibeam lighting equipment; driving without a valid license; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer April 16 at 19 W May St., where a traffics stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant April 16 at East Athens St./East May St., where a traffics stop was conducted.
• Disorderly conduct; public drunkenness; disturbing the peace April 15 at 35 N Broad St., where an active fight was reported in the parking lot involving several males and a female.
• Reckless conduct April 15 at 228 W Candler St., where a married couple were in a dispute and the wife was shouting throwing furniture out into the driveway and slammed a picture frame on the ground.
• Theft by taking April 8 at 458 Jefferson Hwy., where a woman reported her wallet stolen after she left it in a shopping cart at the convenience store.
• Furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage by persons below legal age April 15 at 290 Gainesville Hwy., where a man was reported laying on the sidewalk in front of Publix after leaving his house following an argument with his girlfriend.
• Criminal trespass April 15 at 113 Williams St., where a woman reported a woman she had criminally trespassed from her home returned and was rummaging through her storage room in the carport of her home.
• Simple battery-Family Violence April 15 at 124 2nd St., where a woman reported her brother-in-law was hitting her sister. The man denied hitting her, but punched a hole in the wall due to being angry about his girlfriend cheating.
