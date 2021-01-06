The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A woman at a Hillcrest Drive residence reported that a woman came to her door a little after 8 a.m. Dec. 28 asking her how to get to Bogart and left a note asking for help. After the woman left, a white dually truck that had been idling in front of the residence left as well. The woman’s note said, “please they will kill me. 911 feds attack on AT&T. I have the evidence in my phone! Hurry. Being followed.” The note also had a Bogart address listed. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the female and that she lived at the address with the male who drove a truck matching the description. No contact had been made with her by law enforcement at the time of the report.
•A woman at a Village Court residence reported that a bullet shot through her kitchen window just after 10:30 p.m. Dec. 29. No one was injured during the incident. Two shell casings were located behind the Goodwill store on East May Street, and another business’ owner told police he had video footage of two unidentified suspects fleeing from the area at the approximate time of the shooting.
•A man reported that someone attempted to purchase a computer battery online using his credit card information without his permission. The purchase did not go through because the unidentified suspect used an invalid email address.
•An Athens woman was arrested for disturbing the peace around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 29 when was reported to be beating repeatedly on a door to and yelling loudly outside a residence at the Exchange Apartments on Exchange Circle in Bethlehem. The woman was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and said she was trying to get into the residence of her girlfriend; however, it turned out she was in the wrong building and was beating on the door of a stranger.
•A man reported that his eBay account had been hacked by someone going by the name “Darren Lowe” who pretended to purchase an item the man had for sale.
•A Blairsville woman was arrested for theft of lost or mislaid property Dec. 28 following a report of a suspicious person at Third and West Midland avenues. Police found another person’s wallet on her, which the person confirmed he had lost recently. The wallet had $100 in cash in it, which the woman retrieved from her bra. She said she found the wallet on Lily Drive and “planned to turn it in” to police but did not mention having it until she was searched.
•An employee at a Winder jewelry store reported that a group of four suspicious males came to the store, two attempted to make large purchases on Dec. 28, and one of them apparently used a fake ID. The males left the store without taking any merchandise.
•A woman at a Jerome Street residence reported that her car had been entered and $23 in cash and several old restaurant gift cards had been stolen from it sometime between 5 p.m. on Christmas Day and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29, when she returned home from visiting family.
•Police responded to a call of an unconscious woman lying in the Ingles parking lot on North Broad Street just after 3 p.m. Dec. 28, and the woman was believed to have overdosed on heroin. An officer administered Narcan to the woman, and she regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.
•A man reported that his building on Park Avenue was unlawfully entered by an unidentified male suspect on Dec. 19 and Dec. 27, and three old, inactive cell phones were taken.
•A woman reported that her firearm had been stolen from her vehicle from an automotive shop on East Candler Street. An employee said he went to work on the vehicle at 8 a.m. Dec. 28 and discovered it had been broken into. The theft was believed to possibly be related to other thefts and burglaries in the area that had recently occurred.
•A man and woman at a City Pond Road residence reported that their house sitter told them their residence was broken into around noon Dec. 28 while they were out of town, and a pair of sunglasses, tools and a laptop had been stolen.
•An employee at Circle K on West May Street reported that an unidentified Hispanic male suspect shoplifted a package of beef jerky from the store a little after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 28. The suspect and a Black male left the store after arguing with the employee and purchased gas in a dark-colored passenger vehicle before leaving, along with a white female. The suspect was described as around 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, between 17 and 25 years old and wearing a white hoodie with blue jeans.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug-related materials a little after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 27 after he was stopped on East May Street for a tag light violation and the police officer being able to smell the odor of marijuana from inside his vehicle.
•A Loganville man was arrested for marijuana possession a little after 8 p.m. Dec. 27 after he was stopped on East May Street for returning an arrest warrant alert out of Tennessee. The warrant was for in-state pickup only. The marijuana was found on the ground where the man had been standing after he was asked to step out of the vehicle.
•An officer had to make a forced entry into an Apperson Drive residence after a toddler inadvertently locked herself inside the residence while her mother was retrieving groceries from her vehicle.
•A homeless man was arrested on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions after a report of a dispute at the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
•A woman at a Bellview Street residence reported that someone entered her vehicle between 8 a.m. Dec. 25 and 8 a.m. Dec. 26 and took a few dollars’ worth in loose change.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace following a domestic dispute at a Mossy Trace residence around 1 a.m. Dec. 27.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), and another Winder woman, her cousin, was arrested on a local misdemeanor warrant, following a traffic stop on Park Avenue due to failure to maintain a lane around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 27. The woman arrested for DUI had apparently passed out, and the cousin climbed into her lap in the driver’s seat to drive the vehicle.
•A woman at a store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive reported that a Statham man tapped on her boyfriend’s vehicle’s driver’s side window with a gun and a Winder woman pounded on the windshield threatening to beat her up a little before 7 p.m. Dec. 25. After the suspects left and got in a vehicle, the man fired three shots into the air. The complainant said she had previously bought pills from the suspects.
•A man at a Massey Lane residence reported that two unidentified male suspects left several items on the side of his house and damaged a flood light a little before 9 p.m. Dec. 24. He said he had seen the suspects frequenting the area of Bill Rutledge and Patrick Mill roads recently. Video footage showed the males to be around 6 feet tall, around 150 pounds and 40-50 years old. One was wearing a yellow hoodie, and the other was wearing a red hoodie.
•A woman at an East New Street residence reported that someone unlawfully entered her vehicle and stole $20 sometime between 10 p.m. Dec. 23 and 9:50 a.m. Dec. 24.
•A man at a Saint Ives Circle address reported that someone had stolen numerous power tools from his work trailer between 5 p.m. Dec. 23, when he left the job site, and just before 8 a.m. Dec. 24, when he returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.