The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Sydney Lynn Hall, 53, Dogwood Trail, Winder, warrant arrest. Hall was apprehended during a traffic stop on Mount Moriah Road for an expired registration.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Sydney Lynn Hall, 53, Dogwood Trail, Winder, warrant arrest. Hall was apprehended during a traffic stop on Mount Moriah Road for an expired registration.
•Fares Salman Yabbous Garcia, 53, Kemp Road, Marietta, operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal, no valid driver’s license – previously surrendered and no valid insurance. Yabbous Garcia was arrest during a traffic stop for an out of date decal on Atlanta Highway.
•Joey Siberon, 35, Glen Terrace, Auburn, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving and fleeing/attempting to elude police officers. Siberon was arrested during a traffic stop on Union Grove Church Road, where he failed to maintain his lane of travel causing him to lose control and drop the motorcycle he was operating.
•Stephanie Anne Kugelman, 30, Deer Parkway, Athens, criminal trespass – business, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct. Kugelman, who was in possession of a cat, was arrested after she locked herself in the bathroom at Waffle House and was running water causing flooding.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•criminal trespass on Carter Road, where a property manager requested a criminal trespass warning be issued to a tenant’s friend.
•damaged water meter on Carter Road.
•criminal trespass on Carter Road, where a woman reported her exterior door to her residence had been damaged.
•property maintenance and growth limitations on Atlanta Highway.
•simple battery at a Carter Road residence, where a possible physical dispute between brother was reported.
•commercial vehicle parking violation on Timberridge Lane.
•theft of a TV and a broken window at a Carter Road home.
•respond to a home on Autry Road where an elderly female had fallen and was unable to feel her legs.
•investigation at a Parks Mill Road apartment where supplies, computer equipment and literature possibly leading to the manufacturing of explosive devices was found.
•theft by taking at a Cabots Court residence, where a tenant being evicted took the landlords refrigerator.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.