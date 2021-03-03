The following incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department recently responded to.
•A Flowery Branch woman was arrested on drug-related charges, and a Lawrenceville man was arrested for giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement Feb. 27 following a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway at 6th Street due to the female driver repeatedly failing to maintain her lane. A clear, plastic bag of crystal meth, 25 Oxycodone pills and a cup with an alcoholic beverage inside were found during a search of the woman’s vehicle. After she was taken out of the police car at the Barrow County Detention Center, a police officer discovered that the woman had also placed a digital scale with white residue on it in his vehicle. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug-related objects. She was also cited for failure to maintain a lane and no insurance.
•A tenant at a Carter Road residence was cited for property-maintenance violations Feb. 25 due to several incidents of there being food and trash scattered around and children at the property appearing dirty and inappropriately clothed according to the season.
•A Hoschton man was arrested on an active Barrow County warrant Feb. 23 following a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road at Hickory Ridge Trace.
•An employee at Auburn Elementary School reported Feb. 25 that a tractor trailer ran over a swing gate at the school while using the southeast entrance in an attempt to turn around, and the driver drove off. The truck had “Oriental Trucking LLC” written on it.
