A woman was tasered for resisting arrest after refusing to cooperate with officers attempting to serve her with a notice of prohibited entry at her residence.
The woman’s neighbor reported she had walked over to his residence yelling at him to clean up glass bottles that fell onto the road after wind blew over his trashcan. He agreed and picked up the glass, but the woman returned to his property once more and threatened to break the windows of all the cars in his driveway and hit one of his cars with her hand, according to police reports. The man told officers she wanted the woman trespassed from his property. Police then walked to her home and officers reported she was immediately passive aggressive telling deputies “don’t touch my door, back up, what’s going on, why are you here?” When officers advised they were there to talk about the incident next door, she told then that she and the man had been having an affair for the past two years and that it had ruined her marriage. She said when she went to confront him about everything, she slipped and fell into his truck.
When asked for her driver’s license, the woman responded “why are you asking for my driver’s license, I’m not driving.” When officers asked for her first name she said, “my first name is, I don’t have to say another word to you.”
Officers then proceeded to place her under arrest, to which she began jerking away and attempted to go back inside. She continued to resist arrest and was waving her arms around and kept yelling “no.” During the struggle, deputies reported an older man in a wheel chair, later identified as the woman’s husband, was seen rolling himself towards them while screaming and cussing at them.
After unsuccessfully getting the woman to stop resisting arrest, a taser was discharged into her back, allowing officers to get her in handcuffs. Her husband continued to yell profanities at the officers and rolled his wheelchair towards them, but complied when officers told him to stop.
The woman was charged with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass.
• DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; improper lane change; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. May 6 at University Pkwy. /Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Driving without a valid license; improper lane change May 5 at Hardigree Rd./Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Possession of a firearm by convicted felon; DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; speeding; consumption/open container violation; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; theft by receiving stolen property; possession of a handgun by person under 18 May 6 at University Pkwy. /Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info May 2 at 233 East Broad St., Winder, where a sec offender was kicked out of his parent’s residence and police didn’t know of his whereabouts.
• Simple assault-Family Violence May 6 at 854 Harrison Mill Rd., Winder, where a woman reported her husband threatened to shoot her during an argument.
• DUI-drugs; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance May 6 at Tucker Rd./Tucker Ct., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug relate objects; failure to appear May 5 at 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn, where a warrant was serviced.
• Fail to report accident with injury, death or damage; striking fixed object; vehicle or load dragging on highway; wheels causing pounding on road surface April 26 at Clyde Boyd Rd./Boss Hardy Rd., Winder, where a vehicle illegally pulling a car cab with no wheels and no top behind it destroyed multiple properties.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2); criminal trespass-interference with property May 4 at 1426 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem, where
• Simple battery-Family Violence May 5 at 248 Eastbrook Dr., Winder, where a man pushed his wife onto a bed during a domestic dispute.
• Obscured or missing license plate; no license plate; no insurance on motorcycle; driving while license suspended; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers May 11 at Parks Mill Rd./Sunbelt Way, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted on a motorcycle.
• Possession of methamphetamine; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving while license suspended; brake lights required May 6 at N Broad St./Buena Vista St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Battery-Family Violence May 3 at 728 Moonlite Trace, Winder, where a woman reported her roommate kicked her.
