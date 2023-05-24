A woman was tasered for resisting arrest after refusing to cooperate with officers attempting to serve her with a notice of prohibited entry at her residence.

The woman’s neighbor reported she had walked over to his residence yelling at him to clean up glass bottles that fell onto the road after wind blew over his trashcan. He agreed and picked up the glass, but the woman returned to his property once more and threatened to break the windows of all the cars in his driveway and hit one of his cars with her hand, according to police reports. The man told officers she wanted the woman trespassed from his property. Police then walked to her home and officers reported she was immediately passive aggressive telling deputies “don’t touch my door, back up, what’s going on, why are you here?” When officers advised they were there to talk about the incident next door, she told then that she and the man had been having an affair for the past two years and that it had ruined her marriage. She said when she went to confront him about everything, she slipped and fell into his truck.

