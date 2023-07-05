Winder Police released more details regarding the multiple instances of vandalism discovered at multiple locations around the city early last week.
At about 7:30 a.m. on June 26, WPD responded to a vandalism report at Wesleyan Church of Winder, located at 64 E Midland Ave., where orange spray paint graffiti was found written around the entire property including the church building’s walls, parking lot, road signage and two transport vans.
The graffiti depicted names, curse words and various symbols.
Nearby on Park Avenue, the same graffiti was seen on a garage door and privacy fence at Ultra Performance and on a van parked under a carport at a private residence.
The vandalism was also found at multiple downtown areas owned by the City of Winder including a stop sign at Park Avenue and E Stephens Street, street light poles and a light pole sign in front of the Barrow County Historic Courthouse on N Broad St., the Depot Museum Train and its accompanied side storage building on Porter Street and the concrete pillars and slab at the underpass at N. Center Street.
Other privately owned properties around the downtown area, which fell victim to the overnight vandals, were Magnolia Farms Vegetable Stand on Candler Street, the Winder Masonic Lodge on Kelly Drive and Renasant Bank and Bronze Glow on N. Broad Street.
The most severely vandalized location, however, was the City of Winder’s new Wilkins Greenway Path, located at 41 Lee Street.
Officers and the park ranger at Fort Yargo State Park described “extreme vandalism” found on the concrete sidewalk and walking path underpass. Offivers also found numerous orange spray paint cans strewn throughout the woods and surrounding area.
Within 72 hours of discovering the vandalism, WPD arrested three individuals in relation to the case.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by the WPD:
• No insurance: driving without a valid license June 22 at 137 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Restraint of dogs June 22 at 126 Elm St., where a dog was attacked by a dog that broke off his chain.
• Arrest warrant June 22 at Maynard St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Lost/found property June 23 at 490 Gainesville Hwy., where a man reported his vehicle registration missing
• Arrest warrant (2) serviced June 23 at 286 Apperson Dr.
• Arrest warrant June 24 125 E Midland Ave., where a man with an active warrant was found asleep in his vehicle.
• Prowler June 24 at 272 N 5th Ave., where three teens attempted to enter the high school gymnasium
• Harassment June 24 at 440 Shenandoah Ct., where police responded to an ongoing feud between neighbors.
• Following too closely; driving while license suspended; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. June 24 at Stafford St., where a traffic accident with no injuries occurred.
• Theft by taking June 24 at 429 Loganville Hwy., where a man reported items stolen from his locker in a locker room.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz June 24 at W Wright St., where a traffic stop was conducted
• Public drunkenness; disturbing the peace June 25 at 839 Exchange Cir., where an intoxicated woman was trying to get into residences late at night.
• Damage to property June 25 at 290 3rd Ave., where a man reported his garage door damaged.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property; theft by taking; loitering and prowling June 25 at 26 Stovall St., where three men were reported to be pulling on the handles of car doors.
• DUI-alcohol; driving without license on person June 25 at Griffith St., where a motorcycle was seen laying on its side in an intersection.
• Battery-Family Violence June 25 at 603 Embassy Walk, where a couple had a physical altercation.
• Arrest warrant June 25 at Turtle Creek Dr., where a traffic accident with no injuries occurred.
• Disorderly conduct; disorderly house; illegal dumping June 25 at 449 Sunset Dt., where two men were arguing about blowing leaves on each other’s lawns.
• Starburst windshield; license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement officers; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. June 26 at 38 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced June 26 at 1750 Winder Hwy.
• Arrest warrant June 26 at 180 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a harassment was reported.
• Arrest warrant June 26 at 111 E May St., where a police encountered a man wearing a hospital gown.
• DUI-multiple substances; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle June 26 at 113 E Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced June 26 at 923 Live Oak Ct.
• Theft by taking June 27 at 76 2nd St., where a man reported his bike missing.
