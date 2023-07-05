Winder Police released more details regarding the multiple instances of vandalism discovered at multiple locations around the city early last week.

At about 7:30 a.m. on June 26, WPD responded to a vandalism report at Wesleyan Church of Winder, located at 64 E Midland Ave., where orange spray paint graffiti was found written around the entire property including the church building’s walls, parking lot, road signage and two transport vans.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.