Qualifying for local offices came to a close at noon on Friday, March 11.
Here’s who's in the running for county-level seats in the May 25 General Primary:
County Board of Commissioners (BOC), District 4
• Robin Martinelli (R) of Auburn
• Alex Ward (R) of Bethlehem
• Judy Bevers (R) of Winder
County BOC, District 5
• Rebecca Colley (R) of Winder
• Tim Walker (R) of Hoschton
The seat is currently held by Billy Parks, who is not running for re-election.
County BOC, District 6
• Sarah Johnson (R) of Winder
• Deborah Lynn (R) of Winder
• Scott McCullers (R) of Winder
The seat is currently held by Ben Hendrix, who is not running for re-election.
County Board of Education (BOE), District 1
• Kirsten "Kiki" Bradford (R) of Bogart
The seat is currently held by Kenny Lumpkin (I) of Statham, who is running in the Nov. 8 General Election.
County BOE, District 3
• Lisa Maloof (R), incumbent, of Winder
• Misty Parker (R) of Bethlehem
County BOE, District 4
• Stacey Evans (R) of Auburn
• Beverly Kelley (R), incumbent, of Auburn
County BOE, District 7
• Tara Jones (R) of Hoschton
• Bill Ritter (R), incumbent, of Statham
County BOE, District 9
• Stephanie Gober Bramlett (R), incumbent, of Winder
• Kelley Wehunt Couch (R) of Winder
• James Moore (R) of Winder
Judge of State Court
Robert Gardner, Jr., non-partisan, incumbent, of Winder
Solicitor of State Court
Kyle Sharry, (R), incumbent, of Statham
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
John McLocklin (other) of Statham has qualified in Nov. 8 General Election.
STATE AND FEDERAL ELECTIONS
Here's who qualified for state and federal office in Barrow County's districts:
State Senator District 46
• Bill Cowsert (R), incumbent, of Athens
• Andrew Ferguson (D) of Athens
State Senator, District 47
• Charlie Chase (R) of Winder
• Frank Ginn (R), incumbent, of Danielsville
• Ross Harvin (R) of Commerce
• Conolus Scott, Jr. (D) of Danielsville
State Rep. District 104
• Chuck Efstration (R), incumbent, of Dacula
• Patrick Reinert (D), no address listed
State Rep. District 119
• Danny Rampey (R) of Statham
• Marcus Ray (R), no address listed
Seat currently held by Marcus Wiedower (R) of Watkinsville
State Rep. District 120
• Houston Gaines (R), incumbent, of Athens
• Mokah Johnson (D) of Athens
U.S. Rep. District 10
• Timothy Barr (R) of Watkinsville
• Paul Broun (R) of Athens
• Michael Collins (R) of Jackson
• David Curry (R) of Monticello
• Vernon Jones (R) of Watkinsville
• Marc McMain (R), no address listed
• Alan Sims (R), no address listed
• Mitchell Swan (R) of Good Hope
• Jessica Allison Fore (D), no address listed
• Tabitha Johnson-Green (D) of Sandersville
• Phyllis Hatcher (D), no address listed
• Paul Walton (D) of Hull
