The 2022 Ready to Work Job Fair hosted by Barrow County School System and Barrow Economic Development will be held May 11 at Barrow County Leisure Services located at 175 2nd Street in Winder.
BCSS is seeking employers, business owners and organizations that are looking to fill various full-time and part-time positions. The job fair is deigned to bring employers and graduation seniors as well as community members together by providing the opportunity to conduct face-to-face interviews.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Graduating seniors from BCSS will attend from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch will be provided for employers by Barrow County's Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) fund.
After lunch, the event will be open to community members from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Employers will be provided with a round table and chairs to set up promotional items and there will also be rooms available to conduct individual interviews with candidates.
BCSS asks that all employers wishing to attend the event reach out to one of the following contacts to register by April 12.
Miranda Deaton, 770.586.5111, miranda.deaton@barrow.k12.ga.us
Tywanda Jackson, 770.867.4519, tywanda.jackson@barrow.k12.ga.us or
Jennifer Wood, 770.867.4527, jennifer.wood@barrow.k12.ga.us.
