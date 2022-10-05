The following individual was recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department (APD):
•Christopher Nicholas Wells, 36, Dee Kennedy Road, Winder, warrant arrest. Wells was picked up at the Barrow County Detention Center on a failure to appear warrant out of Auburn.
The following incidents were among those recently reported to the APD:
•No insurance on Atlanta Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Replacement of lost or stolen tag on Clover Drive, where a man reported the tag missing off his Toyota truck.
•Commercial vehicle parking on Mount Moriah Road, where a wrecker was parked illegally.
•Found/recovered property on Kilcrease Road, where unknown substances were found in the woods near Midway United Methodist Church.
•Illegal dumping on property on Autry Road, where the complainant reported a pile of “Halloween items” to the left of the driveway and a large, flat dolly and an air conditioning unit in the woods.
•Damage to personal property on Carl-Cedar Hill Road, where a man reported the front, passenger side window on his Toyota truck had been shattered.
• No insurance on Mount Moriah Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
