The following individuals were arrested by local law enforcement agencies around the county from Aug. 25-31:
AUBURN
• Alie Yu Yang, 34, 1083 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – failure to appear-misdemeanor
BARROW COUNTY
• Jeremy Lee Cobb, 38, 124 2nd Street, Winder – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Jason Paul Milleson, 42, 1127 Loganville Highway, Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Muntavious Jamaal Hosch, 25, 164 James Albert Johnson Avenue, Winder – probation violation – felony
• Christopher Allen Jones, 41, 546 Mt. Moriah Road, Auburn – probation violation – felony (four counts)
• Nigel Tajhza Harvey, 22, 249 Glen Ave., Winder – probation violation; unlawful for person employed with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity (three counts); manufacture, possess counterfeit substance or marijuana near park/housing project; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance; possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, sale or counterfeit substance (two counts); purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Whitney Nicole Russell, 30, 403 Chandler Road, Auburn – simple battery-Family Violence (two counts); aggravated assault; cruelty to children-deprivation of necessary sustenance-1st degree
• Robert Malcolm Thompson, 40, 1018 Edgewater Lane, Hoschton – criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence); simple battery against a person 65 years or older or against a female who is pregnant; terroristic threats and acts (felony)
• Joshua Kenneth Pellegrini,35, 817 Bankhead Hwy., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Robert Terrell Badger, 39, 489 Twelve Oaks Drive, Winder – probation violation – misdemeanor
• Robert Barry Reynolds, 59, 249 Thorn Brook Circle, Bethlehem – battery- Family Violence
• Juan Jesus Bundy, 20, 341 Addison Drive, Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Sonya Nicole Bundy, 42, 9 Stafford Street, Winder – probation violation -felony
• Christopher Wayne Stein, 39, 439 Raymond Drive, Winder- fugitive from justice; hold for other agency
• Dominic Durand Reid, 34, 205 Fairway Drive, Athens – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-controlled substance in blood/urine; driving without a valid license.
• Garrett Lane Bowman, 26, 2916 Castle Drive, Lawrenceville – consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; no insurance; operating unregistered vehicle; DUI-multiple substances
• Mika Marie Walker, 23, 10006 Brodick Lane, Lithia Springs – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Grace Francine Josefina Perez, 28, 46 Maplewood Drive, Summerville – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Ramiro Ramos-Navarrette, 41, 935 Dogwood Park Drive, Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license
• Joseph S. Brandenburg III, 62, 165 W Wright Street, Winder – possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I controlled Substance
• Betty Guerra-Davilla, 46, 301 Crosswalk Drive, Auburn – driving wrong side of road; driving without a valid license
• Donna Lynn Boone, 60, 124 Anita Drive, Winder – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• John Patrick Mcgee, 51, 2537 Marixa Drive, Statham – failure to appear-misdemeanor
• Marcel Perry Cato, 42, 562 Downing Street, Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license
• Zubair H Munir, 29, 2953 Cedar Creek Parkway 27, Decatur – headlights working properly; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commissioner or attempt to commit certain felonies
• Jason Yovanny Andino, 20, 945 Sunfield Drive NW, Lilburn – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Michael Colt Kirven, 1084 Rolling Forest Lane, Lilburn – violation probation – felony
• Marquise Delonte Harris, 25, 366 Mobile Drive, Winder – probation violation – felony
• Datravious Deshawn Allen, 26, 294 Apperson Drive, Winder – probation violation – misdemeanor
• Joseph Darrell Watson, 51, 137 Chestnut Lane, McDonough – probation violation-felony
• Darius Julius Evans, 22, 1400 Roberta Drive SW, Marietta – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor
• Wendy Ortiz-Bedolta, 19, 41 Briscoe Mill Road, Bethlehem – reckless driving; DUI-under age 21; driving on wrong side of road
• Brent Tyler McCall, 31, 22 Huckleberry Lane, Winder – in custody for court only
• Joseph Anthony Matlock, 65, 892 Winward Road, Winder – probation violation – felony
• Denise M Garner, 57, 221 Patrick Mill Road, Winder – criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence)
• Gerald Gevonda Moon, 51, 113 Williamson Street, Winder – in custody for court only
• Bill Darian Dillard, 51, 1859 Shoal Creek Road, Monroe – theft by shoplifting-felony
• Ronell Jamel Jackson, 31, 116 Tanglewood Drive, Monroe – hit and run; reckless driving; improper passing in no passing zone; aggravated assault
• Martiniano Saavedra, 78, 273 Will Hunter Road, Athens – improper lane change; driving on wrong side of road; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Victoria Danielle Williams, 26, 352 Fairview Court, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; party to a crime
• Khue Xiong, 37, 4088 44th Street, San Diego, Calif. – probation violation-misdemeanor
• Demond Eugene Beckett, 33, 2040 Bent Creek Way SW, Atlanta – probation violation – felony
• Michael B Garbauskas, 40, 428 Beech Hollow Trail, Loganville – brake lights required; driving while license suspended
• Rex Martin Boynton, 32, 483 Loganville Highway, Winder failure to appear-misdemeanor
• Nancy You Fu Yang, 42, 188 Parks Mill Road, Auburn – probation violation-felony; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Trevor Allen Judy, 29, 1645 Broad Street, Athens – failure to appear-misdemeanor
BRASELTON
• Christopher Jennings Elmore, 37, 602 W Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, N.C. – public drunk; disorderly conduct
• Jermaine Antonio Benton, 50, 24 Weirfield Street, Brooklyn, N.Y. – failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
STATHAM
• Cassandra Linh Cox, 34, 2076 Broad Street, Statham – DUI-drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Marshall Malachi Hurley, 36, 989 Laurie Williamson Road, Winder – driving while license suspended
• Derrick Renard Campbell, 51, 160 Hickman Drive, Athens – driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI-alcohol (less safe); fail to yield while turning left
• Ryan Paul Carpenter, 30, 1240 Commerce Street, Commerce – operating unregistered vehicle; possession of methamphetamine; jpossession and use of drug related obkects
• Courtney Leann Wimpy 34, 142 Jones Street, Blue Ridge – hold for other agency
• Quentin Darrell Hardge, 27, 961 Monroe Circle, Madison – hold for other agency
WINDER
Brandon Lee Partee, 35, 217 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winder – obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less
Ponasky Rodriguez Martinez, 22, 8350 Highway 81, Bethlehem – speeding; driving without a valid license
Angela Denise Iler, 52, 316 Carter Road, Auburn – panhandling
Jenna Lee Marie Newell, 37, 142 W Candler Street, Winder – crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of methamphetamine; affray (fighting)
Courtney Hope Goodwin, 27, 1320 Harmony Grove Church Road, Auburn – hold for other agency; affray (fighting)
Leonard Daniel Caples, 23, 250 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – no insurance; marijuana possession less than 1 o.; driving while license suspended
Joseph Berrette, 35, 82 Creekside Bluff Way, Auburn – failure to appear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.