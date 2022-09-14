The following individuals were arrested by local law enforcement agencies around the county Sept. 1-7:
AUBURN
- John Eric Haddad, 40, 691 Hopscotch Court, Flowery Branch – hold for other agency
BARROW COUNTY
- Brian Scott Terry, 45, 150 Labelle Way, Dalton – DUI-drugs
- Dewayne Alexander Henson, 41, 95 Fairground Road, Lexington – probation violation – felony
- Genevieve King Purvis, 47, 8995 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs – probation violation-felony
- Alatin Samon Fitzpatrick, 31, 253 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – hold for another agency
- Lawrence Moon, 874 Briscoe Mill Road, Bethlehem – hold for other agency; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Marquinta Donsha Harris, 45, 607 Amanda Leigh Court, Loganville – fugitive from justice; hold for another agency
- Esau Linares, 26, 225 Appleby Drive, Athens – reckless driving; speeding; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Robert Chancey, 36, 100 Grand Oaks Lane, Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
- Leon Connard Phillips, 26, 4 Towlet Street, Monroe – probation violation – felony
- Nicole Rose Pollotta, 36, 3121 Spring Lane, Gainesville – striking fixes object; improper lane change; hit and run; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Raul Morales, 64, 47 Park Avenue, Winder – driving without a valid license
- Rebecca Jo Frost, 57, 973 Mulberry Trial, Winder – simple battery – Family Violence
- Mario Parada Martinez, 43, 10 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – simple battery-Family Violence
- Kevin Bennett, 53, 2380 Berry Hall Road, Bethlehem – DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Jose De Leon Velazquez, 32, 210 David Street, Hull – driving without valid license
- Jessica L. Wilson, 44, 1021 Concord Road, Shady Dale – drugs to be kept in original container; possession of more than one valid driver’s licenses; following too closely; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
- Daniel Gilbert Boone, 38, 109 Whitehead Road, Athens – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Brayan Elias Tovar Garcia, 24, 97 Griffith Street S, Winder - theft by shoplifting
- Clara Addir Huff, 49, 112 Shallow Way, Winder – obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less; battery-Family Violence
- Andrew Stephen Letke, 22, 4275 Eddie Byrd Lane, Loganville – wearing of headsets or headphones that impairs hearing/vision; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; fleeing/attempting to elude police
- Rolondo Villagomez Chavez, 36, 330 Pleasant Hill Church Road NE, Winder – driving without a valid license
- Adam Lee Posey, 37, 832 Arch Tanner Road, Bethlehem – simple assault-Family Violence; false imprisonment
- Roberto Juarez Nogues, 39, 708 Kings Court, Bethlehem – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Chandler Ashton Perry, 35, 755 Hancock Bridge Road, Winder – improper lane change; driving on wrong side of road; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Steven Willis Hale, 48, 506 Pendergrass Road, Winder – possession of methamphetamine; probation violation-misdemeanor
- Holly Deann Allen, 38, 1286 Kessler Road, Winder – probation violation – felony
- Patricia H. Lazurick, 51, 1302 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – hold for other agency
- Michael Joseph English, 44, 2145 Dooley Town Road, Statham – probation violation-felony
- Lisa Michelle Bivins, 55, 4433 Walden Way, Flowery Branch – hit and run; no insurance; following too closely
- Rebecca Jean Moore, 32, 363 Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville – probation violation – felony
- Allison Jade Shetter, 22, 3533 Saddlebrooke Drive, Loganville – possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Jennifer Oneal Hickman, 45, 49 Steed Road, Winder – hold for another agency
- Deryah Danielle Smith, 20, 839 Exchange Circle, Bethlehem – financial transaction fraud (three counts)
- Tony Randall Croy, 39, 48 Smallwood Road, Commerce – theft by receiving stolen property – felony
- Timothy Wayne Mobley, 51, 75 S Broad Street, Winder – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Charles Oscar Summerour, 34, 6705 Michael Drive, Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Cassie Louise Hall, 32, 460 Valley Trace, Winder – probation violation-felony
- Jimmy Martinez, 17, 17 Fern Valley Lane, Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
- Javier Contreras del Castillo, 17, 1046 Sutherland Drive, Winder – driving without valid license; failure to obey traffic control device
- Holly Madison Melton, 20, 1641 Peachtree Street, Atlanta – improper lane change; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense
- Kaylee Michelle Whatley, 20, 1350 Cole Springs Road, Bishop – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
- Deja Monay Campbell, 25, 1000 Montreal Road, Clarkston – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
- Alexis Leeanna Hoffman, 23, 505 Stoney Creek Drive, Winder – speeding; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-alcohol/controlled substance in blood/urine
- Andrew Russell Tarbush, 38, 4 Stewart Circle, Arnoldsville – probation violation – felony
- Jayquan Omarion Crawford, 17, 2110 Wayne Meadows Drive, Good Hope – party to a crime
- Kira Lianne Peppers, 27, 1350 Harmony Grove Church Road, Auburn – sentenced inmate
- Adrian Coach, 44, 38 Huckleberry Lane, Winder – sentenced to weekends
- Carlos A. Jara, 43, 248 Glen Avenue, Winder – battery-Family Violence
- Kimberleigh Gwen Tanner, 21, 2069 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham – battery-Family Violence
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Brenton Lamar Smith, 38, 163 Carl-Cedar Hill Road, Winder – DUI-drugs, alcohol, other intoxicating substances; driving without license on person; expire license plate; unsafe lane change or turn
STATHAM
- Alvin Johnekins, 34, 65 Russell Drive, Covington – safety belt violation; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute (five counts); selling, possessing, ditrubuting or other offenses associated with ecstacy; ; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manurfacture, distribute or sale of marijuana (two counts)
- Chelsea Nicole Daniel, 31, 120 2nd Street, Winder – no insurance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Dylan Chase Shepherd, 39, 2561 Dials Mill Road, Statham – operating unregistered vehicle; driving while license suspended
- Jamine Nicole Dean, 34, 200 Crane Road, Athens – no unsruance; operating unregistsered vehuce; knowing driving a vehicle on suspended license; driving while licesen suspended; hold for other agency
- Casey Giminiski, 47, 1860 Cleveland Road, Bogart -marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Scheudle I Controlled Susbtance; possession of methamphetamine
- Horace Brooks, 59, 230 Sloan Avenue, Greenwood – driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle or trailer
- James Anthony Hill, 44, 521 Jones Road, Statham – possession of methamphetamine
- Richard Jackson Holmes, 28, 154 Orsley Twins Road, Dewy Rose – aggravated assault; possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer
- Dana Ellis Mckenzie, 40, 143 W Wright Street, Winder – possession of methamphetamine
- Karen L. McClain, 45, 9 Jefferson Road, Statham – hold for other agency
- Alize Champale Lowe, 25, 2825 Spanish Oak Drive, Lilburn – driving while license suspended
- Juan Carlos Tolentino, 32, 363 Sanders Circle, Winder – failure to appear-misdemeanor; driving without valid license; view obstructed
- Robert Jerome Brown, 36, 787 Mountain Creek Church Road, Monroe – brake lights required; possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana (two counts); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Jattharrell Khyrie Moore, 24, 154 Horton Street, Winder – failure to appear-misdemeanor
WINDER
- Montrell Sante Humphrey, 49, 4098 Emerald Lake Drive, Decatur – lighted headlights; open container violation; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-drugs
- Lamont Detour Jackson, 47, 413 Tanner Bridge Road, Bethlehem – criminal trespass
- Angela Denise Iler, 52, 216 Carter Road, Auburn – probation violation – misdemeanor
- Richard Lee Siple, 51, 332 East Broad Street, Winder – public drunkenness; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Roger Bradwick Nichols, 44, 38 Dunahoo Road, Winder – possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; wilful obstruction of law enforcement office
- Cathy Elaine Holloway, 63, 2091 Davenport Road, Braselton – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
- Jattharrell Khyrie Moore, 24, 154 Horton Street, Winder – hold for other agency
- Lorette Lynette Bearden, 55, 234 Wood Avenue, Winder – violation of probation – misdemeanor
- Rashaun Undre Robinson, 25, 741 Tidal Marsh Walk, Loganville – concealing identity of vehicle; pedestrian to obey applicable traffic control device; operating unregistered vehicle; no insurance on motorcycle; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense
- Wesley James Devore, 55, 271 E Wright Street, Winder – probation violation-misdemeanor
- Jeremiah Lewis, 17, 1440 Edenfield Court, Lithonia – simple assault
- Marshall Bruce Chenault, 56, 166 Oakridge Drive, Cleveland – hold for other agency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.