The following individuals were arrested by local law enforcement agencies from Sept. 8-14:
AUBURN
• Chloe Elaine Watkins, 31, 379 Sunset Drive, Statham – possession of methamphetamine
• Brandon Stephen Williams, 31, 26 Huckleberry Lane, Winder – probation violation – felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; fail to yield when enter/cross roadway; starburst windshield; moped operator on roadway/highway driver’s license required/no one under 15 shall operate moped; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony
BARROW COUNTY
• Logan Wayne Hart, 18, 1854 Hwy. 211 NW, Hoschton – arson-3rd degree; criminal damage to property
• Julisian Alexandria Whisnant, 17, 2310 Bald Eagle Trail, Gainesville – possess with intent to sell, deliver, distribute, display or provide a minor any drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Devron Jameen Hosey, 28, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth -driving while license suspended or revoked; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana (two counts); manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer-felony; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
• Barry Roe Pugh, 59, 5565 Mulberry Street, Flowery Branch – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; improper lane change; DUI-drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; hit and run
• Terrell Jones, 19, 177 W Athens Street, Winder – simple battery – Family Violence
• Traci Sha-Reese Sha Walker, 51, 305 Carly Court, Bethlehem – terroristic threats and acts-felony (two counts)
• Andrew Phillip Swanson, 37, 1465 Elise Drive, Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor (five counts)
• James Logan Burnett, 17, 1413 Dillard Heights Drive, Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor
• Jose Isabel Cruz-Garcia, 42, 138 Pine Valley Circle, Lawrenceville – possession of methamphetamine; driving without a valid license; improper lane change
• Ta Royce Dyron Jackson, 48, 1501 Rose Circle Terrace, Loganville – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Robert Chancey, 36, 100 Grand Oaks Lane, Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Lauren Michelle Wright, 35, 1131 Bradford Park Drive, Auburn – probation violation – felony
• Samone Lavant, 30, 2505 Columbia Drive, Decatur – probation violation – felony
• Brian Kishun Benham, 35, 240 North Avenue, Athens – public drunkenness
• Nicolai Jerry Nielson, 39, 1105 Chestnut Oak Court, Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Megan Marie Moore, 33, 223 Baker Street, Statham – sentenced to weekends
• Shimika Lashay Camp, 40, 284 Apperson Drive, Winder – open container violation; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance; DUI-multiple substances
• Kristen Nicole Tanner, 34, 166 Mt. Moriah Road, Auburn – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; probation violation – felony
• William Rodney Gassaway, 39, 1540 Farmington Way, Winder – pedestrian under the influence (PUI); public drunk
• Franklin L. Leeds, 52, 8280 Shadow Creek Drive, Bethlehem – DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; taillights requirement; improper lane change
• Luciana Santos, 22, 2152 Rosebury Park Drive, Dacula – simple battery; criminal trespass- Family Violence (FV) (two counts); home invasion with other weapon-2nd degree
• Christian A Tejada Galdamez, 39, 506 Stonebridge Drive, Winder – battery-FV
• Rosevin J. Nimely, 23, 230 Stonehenge Way, Athens – knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; driving while license suspended
• James Chris Smith, 36, 705 Spring Valley Road, Athens – sentenced to weekends
• Shawana Dashi Gardner, 36, 609 Cavern Springs Drive, Statham – driving without a valid license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration
• Olman Ivan Avilez Cerrato, 20, 501 Waller Avenue, Lexington, KY – failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; no insurance; driving without a valid license
• Anthony Mikal Cosby, 29, 273 Sawdust Trail, Nicholson – improper lane change; open container violation; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances
• William Garnett McClure, 45, 1610 Queens Drive, Winder – criminal damage to property; battery-FV; false imprisonment; aggravated assault
• Rosario Delana Anduja, 39, 334 Golden Eagle Parkway, Braselton – reckless driving; driving without a valid license; hold for other agency; taillight requirement; failure to obey traffic control device; DUI-alcohol; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Will Nathaniel Ruiz, 19, 425 Carl-Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem – speeding; driving while license suspended
• Corey Samuel Brown, 31, 3316 Deshong Drive, Stone Mountain – failure to appear-misdemeanor
• Ruben Perez Guillen, 19, 8 Jefferson Place, Athens – speeding; driving without a valid license
• Daishawn Davion Green, 20, 1955 Roxey Lane, Winder – failure to appear-misdemeanor
• Brandon Michael Warbington, 22, 1109 Summer Chase drive, Auburn – open container violation; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-multiple substances
• Koda Miguel Hunt, 20, 1892 Bitsy Grant Court, Lawrenceville – improper lane change; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-multiple substances
• Christopher Nicholas Wells, 36, 2078 Dooley Town Road, Statham – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; battery-FV; false imprisonment
• Jessica Dawn Steward, 38, 226 Eastbrook Drive, Winder – probation violation – felony
• Donald James Chancey, Jr., 57, 142 W Candler Street, Winder – aggravated battery
• Heather Charlene Smith, 50, 641 Carla Court, Winder – criminal trespass (FV)- damage of $500 or less
• Juliani M Bush, 17, 1962 Diamond Ridge Drive, Statham – driving without a license
• Mario Renard Smith, 42, 180 Hickman Drive, Athens – seat belt violation; driving without a license
• Chelsea Nicole Warrell, 27, 914 Dogwood Trail, Winder – probation violation – felony
• Derrel Antonio Martin, 1737 Campbell Ives Court, Lawrenceville- probation violation -felony
• Jaymes Edward Jackson, 24, 4080 Countryside Way, Snellville – probation violation – misdemeanor
• Jordan Kreon Bell, 25, 154 Glen Circle, Winder – probation violation -felony (two counts)
• Lorenzo Richardson, Jr., 29, 181 Georgia Avenue, Winder – battery; failure to use signal; improper stopping/standing/parking in specified places; seat belt violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; reckless driving; speeding; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; improper lane change; new resident-30 days to obtain GA license; fleeing or attempting to elude police; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer; hold for other agency
• Robin Renee Guffin, 54, 390 Rockwell Church Road, Winder – theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor
• Erick A. Majano, 30, 328 Centennial Drive, Bethlehem – cruelty to children; battery-FV
• Travis James Schultz, 39, 65 Creekwood Road, Winder – probation violation- felony
• Stephanie Ann Sharp, 46, 204 Segars Road, Winder – battery-FV
• Tabith Renne Pilgrim, 37, 344 Wages Road, Auburn- probation violation – felony
• Jaqueline Arias, 46, 14 Peak Court, Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Antratida Barbu, 21, 1180 Polers Road, Lawrenceville – theft by shoplifting
• Brandon Scott Edmondson, 41, 140 Line Street, Loganville – probation violation – felony
• David Randall Carlton, 63, 1488 Elise Drive, Bethlehem – criminal trespass-interference with property (FV)
• Shanda Stephens, 38, 2615 Etheridge Road, Jefferson – driving without a license on person; improper parking, standing, or stopping on highway; DUI-alcohol
• Derick Ternell Cain, 46, 21 Camp Court, Bethlehem – obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; simple assault-FV; simple battery-FV; battery-FV
• Michael Clark Jackson, 47, 237 Wilson Street, Clarkesville – possession of methamphetamine
• Kevin Henry Brown, 60, 239 Doster Drive, Winder – probation violation -felony (two counts)
• William Kade Brooks, 45, 114 Quail Valley Road, Auburn – battery-FV; false imprisonment
• Richard Claude Green, 78, 70 Pickle Simon Road, Winder – possession and use of drug related objects (two counts); possession of methamphetamine (two counts)
• Brittan Grace Fowler, 33, 525 Mackinaw Drive, Bethlehem – false report of a crime; unlawful conduct during 011 calls
• Jamin Terrell Sanders, 19, 1435 Sedgefield Trail, Bethlehem – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; reckless driving; serious injury by vehicle; driving wrong side of road; improper passing in area marked by signs or road markings; improper lane change; DUI-multiple substances
• Leonard Daniel Caples, 23, 250 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – no insurance; driving while license suspended
STATHAM
• Edith Castrejon-Espino, 41, 2523 Indian Bluffs Drive, Dacula – no insurance; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
• Jose Carmen Pena-Sauz, 46, 201 Northwood Drive, Atlanta – brake light requirement; driving without a valid license
• Arturo B. Jaimes, 42, 20 Huckleberry Lane, Winder – seat belt violation; driving without valid license
• Darigues Ramon Hayes, 48, 5142 Station Circle, Norcross – hold for other agency
• Billie Renee Higginbotham, 45, 716 Peachtree Road, Jefferson – probation violation – misdemeanor
• Nicholas James Browning, 29, 919 Autumn Glen Way, Dacula – failure to appear- misdemeanor
• Michael Justin Porter, 34, 460 Whit Davis Road, Athens -driving while license suspended
WINDER
• Freeman Wilkerson, 51, 112 Williamson Street, Winder – probation violation – felony (two counts)
• William Roblero, 26, 880 Airport Road, Winder – driving without a license; no insurance; headlight requirement
• Jason Lee Vega, 74 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winder – probation violation-misdemeanor
• Jaclyn Leah Russell, 29, 26 E Wright Street, Winder – probation violation – felony (two counts)
• Registi Dawn Huber, 41, 268 Red Tail Road, Jefferson – local arrest warrant-misdemeanor
• Angelina Jazmin Farias, 20, 1728 Snapping Court, Winder – public drunkenness
• Steven Paul Faussett, 38, 767 Humphrey Drive, Winder – kidnapping, simple assault-FV; battery-FV; aggravated assault
• Ceria Shard Love, 33, 22 E Williams Street, Winder – simple assault-FV; battery-FV
• Carla Barnett Kienzle, 57, 125 Circle Drive, Winder – battery-FV
• Javonte Tashon Sheats, 22, 434 Garden Court, Monroe – driving while license suspended
• Justin Ryan Roberts, 36, 739 Baskins Circle, Winder – drugs to be kept in original container; driving while license suspended
