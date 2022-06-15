The following are recent arrests made by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Richard Avon Brown, 460 Valley Trace, Winder - giving false information to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; probation violation; hold for another agency
• Stephen Lewis Cook, 1506 Farmington Way 507, Winder- aggravated assault; simple battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children; pointing or aiming gun at another; reckless conduct
• Billy Keven Mcdougald, 1224 Boss Hardy Rd., Auburn - driving without a valid license; failure to yield
• Leslie Bond Phillips, Jr., 155 Landrum Drive, Bogart - driving while license suspended; unsafe lane change
• Jesse Garrett Shirley, 930 Eatonton St., Monticello, Ga. - aggravated assault; simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence
• Joshua Kenneth Pellegrini, 817 Bankhead Hwy., Winder, giving false name; probation violation
• Trevor Michael Schmitt, 3393 Sewell Mill Rd., Marietta - DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; driving on wrong side of the road
• Wesley Eugene Martin, 16 Angel St., Bethlehem -driving without a valid license
• Wilson Barrett Mock, 591 Hayes Rd., Auburn - DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change
• Ada Alicia Monell Romero, 614 Sleeping Meadow Ln., Bethlehem - simple battery-Family Violence
• Charles Eugene Mickler, 1065 Puckett Rd, Auburn - Failure to register as sex offender/ failure to comply with requirements/provide false information
• James Ray Clack, 514 Stoneridge Dr., Winder - aggravated stalking; harassing communication
• Jeffery Wayne Allen, 208 Creekwood Rd., Winder - reckless conduct; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street.
• Sarah McGinty Williams, 897 Kendall Park Dr., Winder - violation of Family Violence order; simple battery-Family Violence; aggravated stalking
• Tara Lynn Cox, 241 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem - theft by shoplifting
• Roque Jasell Alveres Gonzalez, 1020 Cyperts Trail, Winder – driving without a valid license
• Cameron Ethan Chapman, 220 Garnet Ridge Rd., Athens – speeding; driving while license revoked.
• Holly Marie Ertley, 839 Exchange Cir. 226, Bethlehem – expired license plate; driving while license suspended
• Rachel Elizabeth Gang, 4069 Highway 89 E, Comer - possession of methamphetamine
• Catherine Ann Terry, 39 Meadowbrook Dr., Toccoa - possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects
• Christine Elizabeth Hunter, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Justin Ryan Hunter, 433 Dotson Rd., Statham – theft by shoplifting
• Christopher Wayne Keith, 108 Hamway Ln., Winder – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; hold for other agency; probation violation; driving while license suspended
• Arnaldo Israel Soto, 929 Austin Rd., Winder - Battery-Family Violence; criminal damage to property; cruelty to children; aggravated stalking
• Rene Gervacio-Alanis, 573 Than. Skinner Rd., Winder – following too closely; hold for another agency
• Breonie Marie Jones, 1535 Rilla Cir., Lawrenceville – driving while license suspended
• Terrence Anytetei Kwade, 976 Coosawilla Dr., Winder – false imprisonment
• Grace Bolanzai Yolo, 397 Darling Ln., Pendergrass – driving while license suspended; speeding
• Sandra Jean Foy Morgan, 252 Amber Ridge Rd., Statham – duty upon striking unattended vehicle
• Driving while license suspended May 31 at 1224 Bankhead Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Matthew Bret Lancaster, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Jennifer Lashelle Wood-Culpepper, 108 Treemont Way, Winder – battery-Family Violence
• Joseph Larry Casper, 1399 Hwy. 124, Auburn - receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; simple-assault -Family Violence; reckless conduct; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (not motor vehicles)
• Cajalena Shawnee Nicholson, 145 W Candler St., Winder - possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects
• Jayson Antonyio Wimberly, 2120 Crown Park Dr., Winder - knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving while license suspended
• Kentavius Quatez Brown, 36 Quail Ct., Winder - simple assault-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence
• Breckdania Velero, 850 Sunset Dr. 4, Athens - driving without a valid license; operating unregistered vehicle; removing affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
• Myles Cameron Grant, 7 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder - terroristic threats
• Katisha Gweneice Moon, 158 Paper Mill Rd, Lawrenceville - DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; consumption/open container of alcohol in passenger area
• Jaylin Dyshon Farquharson, 579 Embassy Walk, Winder - DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper stopping on roadway
Carla Jean Lackey, 249 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder - terroristic threats; theft by taking; criminal trespass-interference with property
• Tyler Michael Clark, 302 Rooks Rd., Winder - DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; driving while license suspended; no headlights
• Melinda Kay Bunn, 1003 Fleeman Rd., Hoschton - driving while license suspended; failure to obey stop sign
• Ramya Deshun Thomas, 104 Presidential Ln., Statham - DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; following too closely; consumption/open container of alcohol in passenger area
• Luis A. Caldera Cordoba, 1301 Summerbrook Cir., Athens - DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; speeding in construction zone
• Emeka Kenechi Samuel Obiorah, 604 Sawgrass Walk, McDonough - DUI-alcohol; furnishing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for persons below legal age; Class D license holder operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m.
• Justin Shane George, 9100 Woodhaven Way, McDonough – underage consumption
• Aron Abel Granados, 615 Joe’s Trail, Winder - aggravated assault; false imprisonment; battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children-3rd degree (third or subsequent conviction)
• Brian Tavaris Herrien, 4210 Fox Den Dr., Douglasville - DUI-alcohol; reckless driving improper lane change
• Jamey Lee Hudson, 921 Roxeywood Dr., Winder - criminal damage to property; battery-Family Violence; simple assault- Family Violence; sexual battery
