Damon Burke, 43, 1019 Edgewater Lane, Hoschton – hold for other agency
Martin Joseph Smith, 54, 606 Bowling Lane, Winder – possession or control of child pornography (5)
Jacob Dwayne Moyers, 43, 20 Hawks Road, Nicholson - probation violation
Benjamin Mark Rooks, 35, 869 Georgetown Drive, Winder – probation violation
Sallianne Burgess, 20 Ward St., Fall River, MA – driving while license suspended; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; expired license plate
Richard Arnett Orr, 57, 841 Moon Bridge Road, Winder – battery-Family Violence (FV)
Lori Ann Fields, 48, 110 Musket Cove, Athens – failure to appear
Grant Alvin Henderson, 45, 7840 Hog Mountain Road, Statham – following too closely; dring while license suspended
Jesse Michael Cowles, 47, 29 Pressley Road, Winder – probation violation (2)
Jonathan Gabriel Pace, 48, 9 W Kimball St., Winder – following too closely (4); hit and run (4); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; fail to yield when enter/cross roadway; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances
Jade Fronice Brannan, 38, 297 Dandelion Lane, Auburn – hold for other agency
Jean Wilner Benjamin, 56, 1211 Autumn Ave., Winder – improper lane change; no insurances; driving without valid ddriver’s license; use of multibeam lighting when approaching oncoming vehicles
Wesley Wayne Wallace, 35, 5087 Heritage Lane, Winder – criminal trespass (FV)
Andrea Elaine Tilmuth, 27, 112 Live Oak Drive, Athens – improper lane change; open container violation; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol; fleeing/attempting to elude police
Jairus Enrique Anderson, 37, 123 Ashtonbrook Dr., McDonough – purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana (2); possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; improper lane change; open container violation; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain felonies
Amy Leanne Aldrich, 43, 524 Fort St., Winder – fraud in obtaining public assistance, food stamps or Medicaid
Brian Michael Mandella, 50, 1225 Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn – possession of firearm by convicted felon
Jacquel Denard Johnson, 29, 1100 Summerbrook Cir., Athens – failure to appear
Janet M Humphries, 52, 380 Kay Drive, Winder – sentenced to weekends
Micahel Travis Dutton, 33, 2362 Greeson Road NE, Statham – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
Elieris Maria Pimentel, 37, 255 Nancy St., Winder – false imprisonment; battery (FV)
Stephanie Ramirez-Lopez, 25, 1767 Maxey Lane, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal damage to property; criminal trespass (FV); simple assault (FV)
Jeremy Dwaine Lang, 30, 459 James Huff Road, Monroe – theft by shoplifting (6)
Layla Tomlin, 30, 1365 Yorkshire Dr., Winder - disorderly conduct; public drunkenness
James Curtis Smith, 38, 705 Spring Valley Road, Athens – sentenced to weekends
Teri Lynn Perkins, 34, 4731 Creek Dr., Gainesville – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol; diving without license on person
Joe Lewis Rouse, 41, 120 Northridge Drive, Winder – too fast for conditons; reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; DUI-alcohol; possession of cocaine
Brayan Elias Tovar Garcia, 24, 97 Griffith St., Winder – theft by shoplifting
Mersed Sinanovic, 29, 210 Whistleville Ct., Winder – improper labe change; DUI-alcohol
Elizabeth Suzanne Woodcock, 33, 3157 Millington Pl., Duluth – public drunkenness
Kenneth Macklin Slayton, 63, 131 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – theft by shoplifiting; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Trixy Tywanna Jones, 47, 1210 Claywill Cir., Monroe – improper parking, standing or stopping on highway; possession of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container; possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; DUI-drugs
Arnulfo Nava Laureano, 53, 63 Beech Creek Cir., Winder – failure to obey stop sign; driving without a valid license
Shane William Reese, 31, 2647 Wes Winder Bypass, Winder – hold for other agency
Kyle Matthew McGaughey, 35, 1709 Granite Lane, Statham – battery (FV); simple battery (FV); simple assault (FV)
Cesar Rolando Deleon Gonzalez, 51, 899 Concord Rd., Smyrna – driving without valid license
Jesse Michael Masters, 39, 1160 Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.