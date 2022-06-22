The following individuals were arrested by local law enforcement agencies around the county from June 7 to June 14:
AUBURN
• Jeanie Denise Wildes, 38, 1011 Rock Springs Rd., Lawrenceville – probation violation-felony
BCSO
• Dean Thomas Morgan, 55, 191 Graham St. B, Winder – taillights required; driving while license suspended
• Edward Adonis Mendez Bonilla, 18, 1798 Chelsea Way, Hoschton – failure to obey stop sign; driving without valid license
• Tommy Edward Fowler, Jr., 35, 506 Yargo Ln., Winder – reckless conduct
• Emily Celise Woodard, 28, 65 Creekwood Rd., Winder – failure to appear
• Robert Lee Robinson, 56, 971 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder – probation violation – felony
• Safija Beganovic, 31, 648 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Taylor Alexis Grimes, 20, 573 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem – simple battery- Family Violence
• Shanina Maxine Hall, 36, 869 Knollwood Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting; theft by receiving stolen property
• Jonathan Douglas Smith, 50, 243 Dreamland Cir., Winder – child support; theft by shoplifting
• Matthew Jonathon Finney, 28, 1925 East Bay St., Hoschton- in custody for court only
• Jordan Terrell Lipscomb; 23, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder – probation violation
• April Melissa Patterson, 46, 1849 Hwy. 211 SE, Winder – aggravated cruelty to animals
• Jerry Wayne Mote, 35, 1350 Enclave Way, Auburn – probation violation
• Trinity Faith Goodspeed, 20, 5081 Gold Creek Trail, Sugar Hill – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Rex Martin Boynton, 31, 483 Loganville Hwy., Winder – failure to yield while turning left; following too closely; hit and run; reckless driving; DUI-Driving Under the Influence of alcohol
• Fenerrel Franklin Cunningham, 34, 1685 Atlanta Hwy., SE 21, Statham – possession and use of drug related objects
• Eric John Kenneth Coe, 26, 58 N Broad St., Winder – aggravated assault; simple battery
• Jose Alberto Galicia Medina, 33, 49 Mead Ct., Hoschton – driving without valid license; failure to obey stop sign
• Carrie Bredahi, ,39, 320 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder – standards for brake lights; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Ashley Brooke Crowe, 29, 848 Lakeshore Dr., Winder – child support
• Andrew Caleb Cooper, 24, 253 Georgia Ave., Winder – probation violation
• Michael David Hickox, 47, 654 Rivermill Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation
• Urain Ulysses Brimidge, 28, 2000 McDaniel Mill Rd. SW, Winder – probation violation
• Ronald Edward Wilson, 35, 3670 Ashley Woods Dr., Powder Springs – probation violation – felony
• Ofelia Nunez-Suarez, 51, 140 Madison Blvd., Colbert – driving without valid license; expired license plate
• Katie Irene Greene, 35, 1300 Bethlehem Church Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation – felony
• Tracy Alan Flannery, 31, 256 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn – DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper passing in no passing zone; improper lane change
• Charlie Alan Marks, 45, 436 Northcrest Dr., Winder – theft of lost or mislaid property
• Mai Neng Lor, 33, 302 Rocky Point Ct., Winder – criminal trespass-unlawful entry
• Robert Chancey, 35, 100 Grand Oaks Ln., Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Christopher Lee Britt, 29, 1115 Victron Dr., Hoschton – probation violation-felony
• Jerome Jerry Dawson, 60, 1852 Commons View Cir., Snellville – probation violation – felony
• Deshea Delyne McGee, 27, 137 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Amanda Ellen Baker, 45, 1774 Satilla Dr., Winder – hold for other agency
• Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26, homeless – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Efrain Hernandez, 44, 706 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem – probation violation
• Christopher Wayne Manus, 48, 306 Devonshire Dr., Winder – simple assault, terroristic threats and acts
• Kelsey Kristina Mobley, 28, 1604 Jessica Ln., Winder – simple assault-Family Violence
• Erin Nicole Peckinpaugh, 30, 259 Elks St., Winder – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Michael Wayne Burgess, 37, 319 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder – hold for other agency; battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault
• John Robert Matzke, 46, 1880 Suwanee Valley Rd., Lawrenceville – theft by shoplifting
• Donald Claire Weckerly III, 33, 22 Punkin Junction Rd., Winder – aggravated child molestation (two counts); child molestation (three counts); aggravated sodomy-commit sodomy with force and against person’s will or person is less than 10-years-old (two counts); aggravated sexual battery; cruelty to children-cause excessive physical/mental pain (six counts)
• Christopher S Hanley, 42, 373 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Martin Blake Still, 38, 259 Eastbrook Dr., Winder- probation violation-felony
• Milton Napoleon Perez-Martinez, 27, 206 Naomi St., Warner Robbins – driving without a valid license
• Justin Bradford Partain, 41, 322 Whitehall Rd., Athens – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-endangering child under 14 years old; DUI-drugs
• Diana Morgan Gearin, 24, 225 Lone Star Rd., Bogart – possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of methamphetamine; tampering with evidence; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Ninja Renard Little, 38, 177 W Athens St., Winder – hold for other agency
• Deven Charles Baker, 25, 260 Elks St., Winder- possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Mattie Elizabeth Gober, 21, 225 Santa Fe Trail., Warner Robbins – reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Daniel Hernandez, 58, 53 Creekwood Rd., Winder - driving while license suspended
• Haley Gale Barnes, 29, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder – probation violation-felony
• Chloe Mollie-Anne Meyer, 31, 188 Woodlawn Dr., Auburn – failure to appear
• William Heath Hicks, 45, 7 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder – simple batter-Family Violence; false imprisonment; kidnapping
• Michael Patrick Walker, 42, 2053 Carriage Way, Lawrenceville – probation violation-felony
• Brody Lee Thomas, 26, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder – aggravated assault (two counts)
BRASELTON
• Denovian Marks, 51, 6583 Silk Tree Pt., Braselton – battery
STATHAM
• Raekwon B.J. Jenkins, 25, 2007 Rachael Dr., Statham – failure to appear
• Haley Morgan Kendall, 32, 124 Ashton Ln., Statham – failure to obey stop sign; driving while license suspended
• Dean Thomas Morgan, 55, 191 Graham St. B, Winder – driving while license suspended
• Henry Edwards, 61, 150 Candle St., Winder – destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest; probation violation
• Jaclyn Leah Russell, 28, 426 Northridge Lane, Winder – Crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs
• Jackie Edward Lee, Jr., 48, 469 Akins Rd., Statham – probation violation
WINDER
• Martin Venegas Perez, 32, 351 Mobile Dr., Winder – duty upon striking unattended vehicle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Ariel Humberto Alvarez-Meraz, 30. – sentenced inmate
• Heather Nicole Everett, 28, 506 Yargo Ln., Winder – reckless conduct
• Jennifer Rochelle Tutt, 47, 270 Rutledge Dr., Winder – false statements and writings; concealment of facts
• Aaron Alexander-Cornell Watson, 26, 2090 Snowmill Rd., Monroe – driving without valid license; reckless driving
• Mickalyn Shea Taylor, 34, 140 Carriage Ct. 2, Athens – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (two counts); disorderly conduct; cruelty to children- cause excessing physical or mental pain; aggravated assault (two counts)
• Monte Tremayne Wyrick, 25, 421 Harpy Eagle Dr., Winder – failure to appear
• David Paul Pingleton, 52, 318 Dreamland Ct., Winder – simple assault- Family Violence
• Scott Shakim Roya, 25, 264 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – driving while license suspended
• Jeremy Deon Carthan, 839 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem – reckless conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; battery- Family Violence
• Timothy Dee Bridges, 33, 295 E. Wright St., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; affray (fighting)
• Kenneth Jerrell Ewing, 28, 690 Melinda Dr., Winder- disorderly conduct; affray (fighting); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Diego D. Garcia Rubiano, 29, 731 Humphry Dr., Winder – improper passing in no passing zone; improper lane change; reckless driving
• Walter Lee Hobbs, Jr., 56, 88 W Athens St., Winder – probation violation-felony
• Anouse Bien-Aime, 56, 187 S Broad St., Winder – failure to appear
• Quinndaran Fernando Odister, 27, 111 Holcomb St., Clarkesville – failure to appear
• Michael Jamar Ellison, 37, 982 Vera Ct., Winder – driving while license suspended or revoked
• Karson Antonio Smith, 20, 257 Village Way, Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Vicente Vega, 58, 74 Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Winder – headlight requirements; marijuana possession less than 1oz
