- Tracey Dee Pritchett, 1179 Victron Dr., Hoschton — fleeing/attempting to elude police; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; headlights not working properly
- Maquise Barnes, 1228 Dale Dr., Monroe — criminal damage to property
- Anna Marie Parcell Farmer, 1302 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem — Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances; reckless driving; driving on wrong side of road; improper lane change
- Luis Angel Acosta, 844 Briscoe Mill Rd. 24, Bethlehem - fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; theft by taking (motor vehicle); cruelty to children-criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain; reckless driving; reckless conduct; driving without a valid license; brake lights/turn signals not visible at 300 feet or in good working order; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Cheryl A. Carlton, 1488 Elise Dr., Bethlehem — battery-Family Violence
- Sara Ellen Rabb, 409 Channing Cope Rd., Covington — DUI-alcohol/controlled substance in blood/urine; improper lane change
- Terry Phil Brown, 326 Cash Rd., Winder – theft by conversion
- April Dawn Stake, 800 Winding River Ln., Winder — possession of methamphetamine
- Jordan Arron Cruz Prudencio, 4651 Sagemont Ct., Norcross – driving without a valid license; taillights required
- Jerry Marc Kittle, 145 Greenwood Dr. B, Bogart — DUI-drugs; impeding flow of traffic; no insurance
- Keiara Monique Evans, 68 Marion Lay St., Winder – criminal damage to property
- John Curtis Brooks, 92 Horton St., Winder — DUI-alcohol to the extent it is less safe for the person to drive
- Brian William Adkins, 901 Downing Dr., Bethlehem — criminal trespass- Family Violence
- Christopher S. Mulligan, 688 Mulberry Rd., Winder — simple assault- Family Violence; criminal trespass- Family Violence (damage of $500 or less)
- Gabriel Laporta Moore, 557 Scrooch Ct., Winder — felony arrest warrant; willful obstruction of law enforcement
- Jason Todd Schunke, 1310 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less)
- James Bradley Lord, 1357 Old Victron School Rd. Hoschton — possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency
- Zeb William Daniel, 3790 Youth Monroe Rd., Loganville — fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; speeding; improper lane change; driving on wrong side of road; failure to obey traffic control device
- Lisette Akua Kouassi, 353 Searchlight Dr., Winder – reckless conduct
- Maxwell Allen Campbell, 2672 Coleen Ln., Dacula — driving while license suspended or revoked; speeding in construction zone; hold for another agency
- Patricia Ann Shook, 1502 Dooley Town Dr., Statham — possession of cocaine; DUI of drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change; possession of drug related objects
- Richard Arnold Parker, 73 Pool Cir., Auburn — DUI -drugs
- Carl Wayne Leach, 2920 Indian Shoals Rd., Dacula — reckless conduct; improper stopping on roadway; aggressive driving
- Benjamin Mark Rooks, 869 Georgetown Dr., Winder — battery-Family Violence
- Christopher Chiantay Green, 241 Jamie Ct., Winder — possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects
- Paul Wayne August, 149 Fairfield Dr. SW, Lilburn — hit and run; following too closely; driving while license suspended or revoked; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
- Roger Eugene Dougherty, 1134 Kailie Dr., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence
- Sammy Ray Parton, Jr., 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn — simple assault – Family Violence; terroristic threats
- Christian Alexander Crabill, 3101 Grand Pavilion Dr. 204, Tampa, Fla.- DUI-drugs; reckless driving; insufficient use of turn signals
- Bailey Hope Elizabeth Arnold, 12400 Dillard Heights Dr., Bethlehem — DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; marijuana possession (less than one ounce); consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; class D license holder operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m.
- Verkity Lashay Glenn, 288 Bailey St. P2, Athens — DUI-alcohol to the extent it is less safe for the person to drive; reckless driving; speeding
- Kevin Sabino Escobar, 138 Dunedin Dr. Bethlehem — driving without a valid license; speeding
- Andrew David Haugen, 131 Ridgewood Ln., Jefferson, — DUI-multiple substances
- Tammy Renee Donnelly, 3973 Lebanon Church Rd., Athens – DUI-drugs
- Kimberly Yvette Cope, 1012 Old Hog Mountain Rd., Auburn — battery-Family Violence
- Lauren Danielle Prickett, 1055 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn — criminal trespass – unlawful entry; theft by shoplifting
