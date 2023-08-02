The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies around the county:
AUBURN
• Venita Tate Shumake, 91 New St., Hoschton – possession and use of drug-related objects; improper lane change; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
BARROW COUNTY
• Tyeshah Laseanda Ferguson, 32, 264 Elk St., Winder – hold for other agency
• Donald Garcia Rios, 56, 92 Creekwood Ct., Winder = DUI-alcohol; hit and run; reckless driving; improper lane change; driving without a valid license
• Alexander Neng Xiong, 35, 302 Rocky Point Ct., Winder – hit and run; following too closely; criminal trespass (Family Violence); probation violation (2)
• Daishawn Davion Green, 20, 1955 Roxey Lane, Winder – failure to appear
• Andre Nicole Johnson,40, 759 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – probation violation (2)
• Muntavios Jamaal Hosch, 26, 164 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – probation violation
• Jathan Darrell King, 67 E New St., Winder – probation violation
• Christina Marie McDaniel, 30, 102 Stone View Dr., Hoschton – probation violation
• Darren Harris, 29, 1257 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Mary Elizabeth Stokely, 63, 553 Peters St, Statham – failure to appear
• Courtney Lathrop, 18, 7 Woodland Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less)
• Schkeya Love Dorothea Bryant, 23, 236 Shenandoah Cir., Winder – driving while license suspended
• Kristopher Michael Goodman, 46m 693 Creek Stone Dr., Bethlehem – violation of Family Violence Order
• Fortunato Roque-Lugo, 42, 575 Tanners Ln., Bethlehem – hit and run; failure to obey stop sign; reckless driving (2); expired drivers license; improper lane change
• Shamal Anthony Cowan, 31, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – aggravated assault; theft by taking (2); aggravated battery (2); aggravated assault
• Mitchell Craig Gay, 25, 3804 Lower Tanners Bridge Rd., Monroe – probation violation (2)
• Justin Wayne Burgess, 35, 31 Parker Rd., Auburn – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; probation violation
• Amber Marie Rusk, 34, 1361 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Herbert Provice Evans, 31, 195 Parkview Ext., Athens- hold for other agency
• Joseph Patrick Standard, 56, 1674 Trilogy Park Dr., Hoschton – DUI-alcohol
• Corey Tramayne Brown, 48, 474 Brown Bridge Rd., Commerce – improper lane change; driving without a valid license.
• Patrick Reshod Harris, 41, 3244 Sunrise Village Ln., Norcross – reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances
• Kayla Lucille Foster, 22, 900 Legacy Park Dr., Lawrenceville – failure to appear; driving while license suspended
• Keith Allen Middletone, 55, 593 8th St., Statham – probation violation
• Whitney Rena Canup, 38, 273 Nunally Rd., Winder – inmate in custody for court only
• Lester Bill Jackson, 26, 312 Knightsbridge Ln., Winder – public indecency
• Ashlee Reaves, 27, 774 Dean Way, Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Michael Bonzo Huff, 32, 173 Scott Dr., Winder – in custody for court only
• David Earl Brit, 66, 1202 Autumn Ave., Winder – in custody for court only
• Chaurice Milsap, 22, 225 Dreamland Cir., Winder – failure to register as a sex offender; hold for other agency
• James Leonard Stokes, Sr., 41, 225 Eastbrook Dr., Winder – in custody for court only
• Emma Lynn Boyzo, 19, 878 Hawk Creek Trail, Winder- simple assault-Family Violence
• Richard Claude Green, 79, P.O. Box 251, Auburn – sentenced to weekends
• Damian DaWayne Gordon, 35, 129 Plantation Ct., Winder- sentenced to weekends
• Herman Dunagan, Jr., 73, 2228 Rat Kinney Rd., Statham – battery
• Christopher John Weathers, 42, 1472 Dilliad Heights Dr., Bethlehem – probation violation
• Stanley Leonard Ledbetter, 66, 90 Midland Rd., Talmo – improper lane change; possession of drug-related objects; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
STATHAM
• Branden Tyler Finn, 31, 1902 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – probation violation (3)
• Demontrelle Beshon Towler, 46, 418 Ellerbe Dr., Statham- no insurance; driving while license suspended
• Nathan Seth Ward, 22, 415 Price St., Statham – DUI-alcohol; driving while license suspended; interference with government property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Steven Oneal Taylor, 49, 124 Branch St., Toccoa – possession of methamphetamine
• Kimberly Courson Peck, 57, 3390 Kottayam Ct., Statham – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; marijuana possession; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Justin Blayne Ross Maddox, 22, 1633 Butterfly Ln., Statham – tampering with evidence; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine
WINDER
• Dustin Gain Wilkes, 21, 153 Buena Vista St., Winder – criminal trespass-interference with property
• Randy Samayao Solorzano, 27, unknown – driving unsafe vehicle; driving without a valid license
• Deborah Lea Taylor, 25, 1839 Wynn Lake Rd., Alto – hold for other agency
• Christopher Edward Canova, 40, 89 Sims Rd., Winder- aggravated stalking
• Douglas Reyes, 35, Duke St., Winder – disorderly conduct; simple battery
• Billy Joe Craft, 46, 5930 Highway 85 506, Riverdale – disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace
• Kimberly Lynn Truelove, 40, 2217 Glenn Jackson Rd., Statham – criminal trespass
• Matthew Lancaster, 39, 1325 Old Glory Ct., Hoschton – probation violation
• Emesha Rheubottom, 45, 4967 Berkeley Run Xing, Norcross – hold for other agency
• Jason Steve Cole, 47, 2139 Broad St., Statham – headlight requirements; safety belt violation; theft by taking; theft by deception
• Wesley Steven Smith, 34, 1091 Farmington Rd., Madison- hold for other agency
• Jacob Malendez, 107 Fairview Ave., Bridgeport – fail to yield when entering the intersection-no injuries; driving without a valid license
WALTON COUNTY
• Steven Anthony Snyder, 43, unknown – housed for other agency
• Billy Darren Stargel, 57, housed for other agency
• Nikcolis Djuan Smith, 21, unknown, housed for other agency
• Matthew Conrad Bandoo, 31, housed for other agency
