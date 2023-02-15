The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies from Jan. 26 – Feb. 8:
AUBURN
• Larry Lee Redding, 41, 105 Lily Dr., Winder – probation violation; aggravated child molestation; incest
• Courtney Hope Goodwin, 28, 33 Richardson St., Winder- theft by shoplifting
• James Ervin Page, 54, 64 Main St., Auburn – aggravated assault (3); possession of methamphetamine
• Zachary Scott Edwards, 27, 186 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – failure to appear (2)
• Josiah Kamil Mitchell, 23, 835 Pearl St., Madison – reckless driving; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Nerio Quintero, 1335 Herrington Dr., Duluth – driving without a valid license; no insurance
• David Earl Britt, 65, 1202 Autumn Ave., Winder – failure to register as sex offender
• Michael Shane Huff, 51, 2885 Old Zion Cemetery, Loganville – hold for other agency
• Travis Farrell Norton, 42, 748 Ridgeland Rd., Bethlehem – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• James Roosevelt Smith, 43, 11705 E 26th Ave., Denver, CO. – sentenced inmate
BARROW COUNTY
• Christian James Kirkland, 33, 130 Carriage Station Dr., Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Benjamin Wade Paul, 39, 1838 Geron Williamson Rd., Lyons – entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by receiving stolen property; financial transaction card theft
• Corey Clinton Holmes, 35, homeless – failure to appear
• Taquaveon Antonio Sewell, 26, 128 Mears St., Winder- criminal trespass; simple assault-Family Violence; criminal damage to property
• Mary Christine Derubeis, 30, 122 Nowell St., Monroe – probation violation
• George William Ramsey, 33, 504 Mt, Moriah Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Nikkie Shalene Fleeman, 236, 907 Westwood Ln, Winder – possession of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• James David Bedgood Jr., 53, 22 Horton St., Winder – possession and use of drug related objects (2)
• Thomas Drew Allen, 62, 159 Brown Bridge Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency
• Weyman Joe Kennedy, 51, 1582 Wynfield Dr., Auburn – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Douglas Jeffery Dillard, 60, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – sentenced inmate
• Cathy Elaine Holloway, 63, 2091 Davenport Rd., Braselton – sentenced inmate
• William E Ellis, 66, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder – possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; sale of methamphetamine
• Bryan Reynolds, 19, 2344 Tomoka Dr., Bethlehem – driving without a valid license; speeding
• Jathan Darrell King, 33, 67 E New St., Winder – probation violation
• Finesse Nate McFadden, 28, 135 York St., Rochester, N.Y. – failure to appear
• Ralph Callahan III, 50, 519 McDaniel St., Atlanta – probation violation
• Theotis Cortes Pope, 36, 105 Westchester Dr., Athens – manufacturing/deliver/distribute/ administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a Controlled Substance (2); fleeing/attempting to elude police; improper passing in no passing zone; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; hit and run; speeding; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine (2); probation violation (4)
• Shelly Vanessa Wallace, 45, 30539 Highway 441 S, Commerce – probation violation
• Brooke Renee Phillips, 47, 874 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – sale of methamphetamine (2)
• Zantor Harris, 38, 175 Knightsbridge Ln., Winder – sexual battery; child molestation
• Frankie Lee Phillips, 50, 874 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – hold for other agency; possession of methamphetamine
• Joel Keller Moss, 46, 2239 Greeson Rd., Statham – probation violation
• Sonya Nicole Bundy, 42, 9 Stafford St., Winder – probation violation
• Sheldon Lenard Williams Jr., 35, 2425 Bickers St., Dallas – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; driving without a valid license
• Wesley Eugene Martin, 42, 838 Longview Dr., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Lawrence Moon, 58, 874 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – failure to appear; sale of methamphetamine (2)
• Emmanuel Esau Jimenez, 32, 182 Gillespie Dr., Hull – no insurance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Tammy Rene Patterson, 56, 307 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Matthew Glenn Rohrer, 28, 274 Ryan Rd., Winder – financial transaction card fraud
• Necoya Andrewnette Demeritte, 45, 76 Knightsbridge Ln., Winder – simple battery – Family Violence (2)
• Wendy Lois Crowe, 51, 25 Saint Ives Cir., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Austin David Massey, 24, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder – failure to appear
• Jasmine Renae Pope, 21, 420 Graystone Dr., Winder – headlight requirement; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; driving while license suspended
• Duane Mark O’Dell, 35, 570 Lavender Rd., Athens - consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; DUI-alcohol
• Tenika Shanta Kelly, 34, 228 Tanglewood Dr., Monroe – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Brandon Scott Melton, 41, 192 Jacob Drive, Hoschton – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; open container violation; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances
• Sharon Kellogg Berey, 56, 226 Daley Ave., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Ruben Dario Alvarado, 22, 440 Briarwood Dr., Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Conny Mincey, 29, 2971 Oakvale Hts., Decatur – driving while license suspended
• Brian Michael Mandella, 50, 1225 Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn – criminal trespass; simple battery-Family Violence
• Christina Marie McDaniel, 30, homeless – theft by shoplifting; possession of methamphetamine
• Octavious Tennell Sweeney, 23, 169 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder – purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Marcus Anthony Cotinola, 23, 1226 Highway 138 NW, Monroe – drugs to be kept in original container; speeding; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/ administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine
• Danielle Leola Carter, 30, 226 Daley Dr., Winder – sentenced inmate; probation violation
• Zackary Lennon Jackson, 32, 1320 Center DR., Auburn – failure to register as sex offender
• Megan Lynn Cannon, 31, 664 Wylie McGuire Rd., Statham – simple assault- Family Violence
• Thomas Jeffery Morgan, 65, 1156 Austin Rd., Winder – improper lane change; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; hit and run; DUI-alcohol
• Demetri Robert James Walker, 24, 58 Cedar Bluff, Winder – driving while license suspended
• Lucus Lee Youngblood, 25, 3810 Biltmore Oaks Dr., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting
• Steven Wayne Varnadore, 33, 4550 Brent Drive, Ball Ground – inmate in custody for court only
• Bredyn Robert Lee Rose,22, 5657 Riding Woods Dr., Powder Springs – speeding; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
• Brandon Deon Carter, 32, 234 Hudson Cir., Douglasville – in custody for court only
• Richard Coyote Grahn, 34, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – marijuana possession less than 1 oz
• Aaron Vernon Aikens, 45, homeless – consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; expired license plate; driving while license suspended
• Hosiel Guzman, 35, 3424 Fair Oaks Dr., Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign
• Karissa Mae Grant, 21, 935 Century Oaks Dr., Winder – failure to appear; probation violation
• Timothy Larry Reed, 45, 839 Lodgeview Dr., Bethlehem – cruelty to children-3rd degree; battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; aggravated assault
• Nancy P Van Nortwick, 61, 554 Casey’s Xing, Winder – hit and run; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Isaac Braden Collins, 18, 1092 Gather Dr., Lawrenceville – DUI-drugs; class D license holder operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m.; driving without a licensed person
• Melanie Christene Mosley, 30, 244 Amber Ridge Rd., Statham – probation violation (2)
• Alton Lucious Stephens, 60, 470 Martin Cir., Athens - probation violation
• Errica Sharay Jenkins, 38, 515 S Lewis St., LaGrange – possession of a Schedule ! or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute (2); DUI-alcohol, drugs, other intoxicating substances (2); improper stopping on roadway (2) ; open container violation (2)
• Antonio Jacquez Sigmund, 27, 1620 Carriage Ct., Monroe – in custody for court only
• Louis Patrick Levite, 58, 5303 White Ibis Ct., North Port, Fla. – sentenced inmate
• Jonathan Lane Orr, 46, 2075 Ellenburg Rd., Quitman – in custody for court only
• Bobby Gene McDaniel, 60, 18 S Williams St., Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Shelby Leanne Kennedy, 30, 238 Lynn Road, Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Douglas Jeffery Dillard, 60, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – sentenced to weekends
• James Calvin Farley, 35, 1211 South Madison Ave., Monroe- sentenced to weekends
• Nancy P Van Nortwick, 61, 554 Casey’s Xing., Winder – hit and run; DUI-alcohol
• Donquavius J Mayweather, 30, 1470 Boggs Rd., Duluth – driving while license suspended; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance; failure to obey stop sign; speeding; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; reckless conduct; fleeing or attempting to elude police; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Guy Jamar Butler, 40, 250 Griffith St. N, Winder – probation violation (3); failure to appear
• Billy Abrams Martinez, 42, 2227 Avalon Trace, Winder -failure to appear
• Travis James Schultz, 39, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder – probation violation
• Shaun Adrian Carter, 47, 1324 Maple Creek Ave., Loganville – theft by shoplifting
• Joshua Wade Franklin, 32, 1149 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – speeding; driving while license suspended
• Salimatu Merlene Nelson, 33,1607 Miller Valley Ln., Bethlehem- failure to yield; driving under the influence
• Jake Cameron Johnson, 423 Tralee Ct., Statham – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Jasmine Kylee Bonit, 19, 3725 Burnt Hickory Dr., Dacula – improper lane change; Class D license holder operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m.; striking fixed object
• Maykro De La Caridad Au Mota, 23, 1532 Dillard Heights Dr., Bethlehem – use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching oncoming vehicle; driving without valid license
• Waqas Zuahar, 18, 2384 Dunwoody Xing, Atlanta - – speeding; driving without a valid license
• Vickey Sue Smith, 52, 1300 Etheridge Dr.., Auburn – probation violation
• Spencer Bernard Smith, 56, 6403 Main St., Lula – probation violation
• Caleb Taylor Hall, 29, 611 Leigh Ct., Winder – failure to appear
• Carey Jessica Spurgeon, 48, 1652 Thomas Dr., Hoschton – simple battery- Family Violence; battery- Family Violence; cruelty to children-3rd degree
• Nicholas Valentino Malone, 32, 27 Horton St., Winder – DUI-alcohol; failure to obey stop sign; improper lane change; open container violation; driving while license suspended
• Timothy Randall Johnson Jr, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth – probation violation (3); window tint violation driving while license suspended
• Tiwalade Tinuade Adeyemi-Bajo, 17, 1778 Maxey Lane, Winder – battery-Family Violence
• Cameron Myles Grant, 30, 2075 Beckengham Place, Dacula – hold for other agency
• Justin Wayne Burgess, 35, 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Henry Alexander Sampson, 22, 1702 Woodall Ct., Elberton – probation violation
• Paul David Hollifield, 37, 3135 Garmon Oak Trl., Lawrenceville – aggravated stalking
• Christopher Demarquez Kelly, 30, 127 Perry St., Monroe – criminal trespass (Family Violence)
• Xavier Tyler Luster, 24, 148 Old Will Hunter Rd., Athens – hold for other agency
• Edward Clay Anderson, 64, 39 Meadowlark Rd., Toccoa – failure to appear
• Eloh Laura Okeh, 21, 1317 Cheatham Rd., Griffin – failure to appear
• Brandon Delgado-Guzman, 27, 3836 Bay Grove Way, Loganville – failure to obey stop sign; laying drags; possession and use of drug related objects; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Christopher S. Mulligan, 35, 688 Mulberry Rd., Winder – simple assault-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence
• Jeremy Rouse, 21, 2561 Hillgrove Dr., Dacula - armed robbery; aggravated assault; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies (2); possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Julius Maldonado, 20, 2561 Hillgrove Dr., Dacula – armed robbery; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Dennis Keith Brown, 37, 631 Rock Elm Dr., Auburn – drugs to be kept in original container; failure to appear; improper lane change; possession of methamphetamine; ); possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; speeding; ); possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• William Carlton Bennett, 48, 3710 Old Braswell Rd. Monroe – in custody for court only
• Quentin Felando Hosch, 45, 612 Shoal Cir., Lawrenceville – inmate in custody for court only
• Roxie Ann Morris, 50, 195 Sycamore Dr., Athens – failure to appear
• Chasity Danielle Hinote, 36, 812 College Ave., Athens – possession of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
BRASELTON
• Samantha Zori Turner, 25, 156 Brockett Dr., Athens – possession of low THC oil; tag light required; taillights required
• Keyentay Dwanie Caldwell, 25, 230 Suddeth St., Winterville – possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of low THC oil
• Hassan Aquil Jones, 32, 13600 Weycroft Cir., Milton – giving false name to law enforcement officer; driving while license suspended; speeding
STATHAM
• Stephen Aubrey Liverman, 43, 1411 Overlook Ridge Rd, Bishop – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Jeremy Rashun Thurmond, 32, 2049 Ventura St., Statham – obstruction of an officer (Statham ordinance)
• Angelo Jermeel Jones, 37, 1906 Kirkland Ave., Statham – insufficient use of turn signals; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Sonja Levett Thurmond, 52, 1871 High Green Dr., Statham – theft by shoplifting
• Terrell Anthony Mayweather, 57, 1154 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – hold for other agency
• Tyjuanna Dameeka McClain, 39, 135 Coleridge Ct., Athens – public drunk
• Misty Lee Dunagan, 47, 1015 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Kimberly Ann Ostrower, 35, 1657 Thomas Dr., Hoschton – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Timothy Alan Peace, 39, 870 Holley Creek Rd, Comer – hold for other agency
WINDER
• Brandon Lamar Wood, 40, 483 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn – probation violation; expired license plate
• Michael Allen Beall, 62, 821 Crystal Meadow Dr., Winder – theft by conversion
• Metebi Tendo Mubirumusoke, 39, 1115 Sutherland Dr., Winder – tag light required; driving while license suspended
• Tearra Q Jones, 37, 4527 Blooming Way, Flowery Branch – hold for other agency
• Salud Mendoza-Lequin, 45, 361 Lumpkin St., Winder – driving without a valid license; hands-free Georgia Act
• Robert Schuenemann Jr, 17, 683 North Ave, Winder – disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disturbing the peace; public drunkenness; furnishing, purchasing alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
• Konnor Joseph Carson, 17, 2617 Corey Park Dr., Loganville – possession of a handgun by person under 18 years of age; simple assault (2)
• Kaylin Jessica Johnson, 35, 79 W Stephens St., Winder – expired driver’s license; failure to obey stop sign; driving without license on person
• Tatiana Elizabeth Wright, 18, 130 Hill St., Winder – battery-Family Violence (2); false imprisonment; simple battery-Family Violence
• Matthew Kyle White, 32, 1015 Finch Dr., Winder – failure to appear (2)
• Ceria Shard Love, 33, 22 E Williams St., Winder -drugs to be kept in original container (2); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; DUI-drugs; following too closely
• Darrell Powell, 69, 191 Bellview St., Winder. -obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; simple battery-Family Violence
• Jeffery Alan Layton, 6384 Walker Rd., Riverdale – failure to appear
• Caleb Taylor Hall, 29, 611 Leigh Ct., Winder – failure to appear
• Behne Amen Pierce, 22, 1469 Elise Dr., Bethlehem – burglary; sexual battery; false imprisonment; criminal trespass
• Kemeshia Kiaya Pressley, 36, 711 Creek Cir., Monroe – expired license plate; hold for other agency
• Jessica Denise Chambers, 28, 1585 Monroe Ave., Gainesville – simple battery-Family Violence
• Richard Allen Strickland, 51, 701 Wilbanks Rd., Winder – possession of methamphetamine
• Timothy K. McKeithan, 31, 154 Pine Rock Rd., Winder – hold for other agency
