The following individuals were arrested July 14-19 by local law enforcement agencies around the county:
AUBURN
- Joseph F Jennings, 54, 2731 Araglin Drive, Dacula – hold for other agency
- Cergio Alvarado, 34, 1752 Wynfield Lane, Auburn – disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Amy Lynn Mefs, 30, 232 Hidden Acres, Winder – battery, (Family Violence)
BCSO
- Joseph Keith Jackson-Goddard, 26, 12 Sam Calvin Drive, Dacula – driving while license suspended
- Paul Anthony Montfront, 31, 95 Cannondale Drive, Winder – headlight requirement for all vehicles; DUI-alcohol/controlled substance in blood/urine
- Jeffrey Wayne Whiddon, 52, 221 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder – failure to appear
- Dalton David Hutton, 27, 1040 Bell Road, Watkinsville – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; improper lane change; driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; reckless driving; DUI-drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
- Christie Anthony McDaniel, 36, 1040 Bell Road, Watkinsville - – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
- Brandon Alexander Armstrong, 35, 1949 Cains Road, Auburn – hold for other agency
- Abram Martinez, 32, 328 Winding Woods Trail, Woodstock – cruelty to children-2nd degree-criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain (two counts); serious injury by vehicle (four counts)
- Devon Andrew Bulard, 26, 42 E New Street, Winder – sentenced inmate
- Matthew Alexander Smith, 28, 194 Giles Road, Winder – failure to register vehicle; too fast for conditions; concealing identity of a vehicle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Breani Patrice Roya, 20, 254 Wood Ave., Winder – failure to appear-felony
- Renee Dawn Homans, 39, 234 Kennedy-Sells Road NW, Auburn – possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; public drunk
- Jaquavieus D King, 28, 1330 Appian Way, Lawrenceville – Failure to appear- misdemeanor
- Gustavo Verdugo, 31, 102 Creekwood Road, Winder – criminal trespass (Family Violence)- damage of $500 or less
- Kevin William Rodgers, 33, 2035 Timothy Road 102 Athens – simple battery
- Emily Mae Turph, 29, 4676 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson – hold for other agency; failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Michael Lawrence Nix, Jr., 40, 575 Pendergrass Road, Winder – inmate in custody for court only
- Raymond Casey Murrell, 32, 6909 Melinda Drive, Winder - violation of parole; failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply to requirements/provide false info (three counts)
- Shannon Dallis Ward, 47, 939 Turk Road, Bethlehem – Failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Christopher L Bishop, 48, 130 Allen Street, Royston – probation violation – felony
- Dusty Lamar Lee, 42, 153 Reagan Road, Dawsonville – theft by taking; inmate in custody for court only
- Derek Johnson, 57, 239 Doster Drive, Winder – inmate in custody for court only
- Benjamin Ellas Villena, 21, 2009 Ambrosia Court, Dacula – theft by shoplifting-felony
- Johnny Dwayne Bradford, 35, 38 Quail Court, Winder – probation violation – felony (two counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Gwendolyn Heffner, 48, 1050 Lynn Drive, Athens – no insurance; open container violation; driving while license suspended
- Johny Clifford Nash, 66, 331 Cosby Road, Winder- probation violation
- Robert Alan Whitney, Jr., 31, 101 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Winder – failure to bey stop sign; open container violation; driving while license suspended; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Derrick Jackson, 26, 1 Elita Drive, Gainesville – fugitive from justice; hold for another agency
- Sherron Virgle Thomas, 24, 519 Front Street, Norfork – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct
- Dana Michelle Savage, 42, 2552 Pilgrim Way NE B, Atlanta – interference with government property; loitering and prowling; possession of methamphetamine; criminal damage to property (business); failure to appear
- Parker Allen James, 25, 1503 Quail Run, Auburn – simple battery-Family Violence
- Timothy Randall Johnson, Jr., 31, 134 Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder - failure to obey stop sign (two counts); driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle; willfully obstruction of law enforcement officer; fail to report accident with injury, death or damage; improper lane change (two counts); reckless driving; too fast for conditions; tracking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; sale of methamphetamine; failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Lucas Robert Lester, 20, 394 Mahaffey Street, Jefferson – battery; disorderly conduct
- Holly Suzette Shedd, 38, 287 Hillside Court NW, Winder – sentenced to weekends
- Richard Cole Wauters, 28, 154 Turtle Creek Drive, Winder – simple battery (Family Violence)
- Alexander Duncan Harris, 26, 257 Duck Road, Braselton – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine
- Makayla Ann Kiley, 71 Will Clark Road, Jefferson – possession of drug related object; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Isaiah Mayala Vuma, 19, 1109 Otis Drive, Bethlehem – driving without valid license; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
- Andrew Steven Chica, 20, 3337 Holly Glen Drive, - improper lane change; DUI- multiple substances; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
- Roy Frank Stovall, 26, 65 Creekwood Road, Winder – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Blake James Stovall, 31, 33 Stovall Street, Winder – simple assault (Family Violence); obstructing law enforcement or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
- Juan Carlos Calderon, 35, 1770 Oak Spring Street, Statham – battery (Family Violence) (two counts)
- David Lee Morris, 38, 2050 Waterside Lane, Bethlehem – Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI)
- Terrell Jerome Gresham, 61, 504 Fort Street, Winder – aggravated stalking
- James Hill Christopher, 29, 1975 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson – theft by shoplifting
- Victor Owusu Amoah, 21, 2750 Austin Ridge Drive, Dacula – reckless conduct; criminal trespass-unlawful entry; simple assault; reckless driving; hit and run
- Kurt Eric Henningsen, 60, 176 Bellingrath Drive, Winder – reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe); following too closely; improper lane change; driving on wrong side of road; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area
- Loraine Ann Kaun, 64, 165 E Wright Street, Winder – theft by shoplifting
- Joshua Marcus Smith, 34, 348 Caesar Road, Winder – violation probation-felony (two count); willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Russell Merquise Barnes,32, 685 Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem – hold for other agency; improper lane change; driving permit; hit and run with non-serious injury
- Justin Alan Mills, 32, 860 Mountain Creek Church Road, Monroe. - probation violation
- Zachary Paul Roberts, 34, 1606 Pratt Road, Covington – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of cocaine
- Amanda Leeann Beavers, 27, 2821 Caboose Court, Greensboro – probation violation-felony
- William Blaine Bryant Davis, 32, 910 Carl-Bethlehem Road, Winder – probation violation-felony
- Ashley Ann Callahan, 34, 822 Briscoe Mill Road, Bethlehem – probation violation
- Travis Lee Turpin, 33, 822 Briscoe Mill Road 63, Bethlehem – simple battery- Family Violence; aggravated assault
- Jayla Browner, 18, 231 Sherwood Drive, Winder – criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Savannah Lorens, 18, 282 Archer Road NE, Ludowici – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Rolando Sa’quan Dukes, 19, 231 Sherwood Drive, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Bryan Antonio Sanchez, 34, 105 Chateau Terrace 2, Athens – no tag light; broken taillight; driving while license suspended; driving without license on person
- Daniale Kayla Nixon, 27, 1530 Crooked Creek Road, Athens – probation violation
- Jeremiah Nicholson, 32, 10B Hogan Road, Cleveland – hold for another agency
- Crystal Leanne Sargent, 37, 1535 hunters Cove, Auburn – probation violation
- Corey Quienta Henry, 22, 75 Mountain Way, Covington – inmate in custody for court only
- Jose V Rodriguez, 61, 1373 Biedermeier Road, Winder – DUI-alcohol (less safe); following too closely
- Rachel Dianna Lopez, 40, 316 Carter Road, Auburn – theft by shoplifting
BRASELTON
- Deen Ahmed, 25, 54 Patterson Road, Lawrenceville – hold for another agency
STATHAM
- Robert Todd Thomas, 48, 25 Thurmond Road NE, Statham – parole violation; no tag light
- Karen Michelle Whisnant, 43, 1562 Drayton Woods Drive, Tucker – hold for another agency
- Sahali Bauchi Rodriques, 39, 235 Misty Grove Drive, Loganville – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Demetrius Terrial Dowdy,41, 40 Graham Xing, Winder – speeding; no county decal on license plate; reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude police
WINDER
- Douglas Lee Myers, 45, 1185 Austin Road, Winder – DUI-alcohol (less safe); duty upon striking unattended vehicle
- Barbara Virginia Sutton, 39, 1738 W Hancock Avenue, Athens – driving while license suspended
- Yvette Nicholson, 457 Christmas Tree Road, Homer – hit an run; following too closely
- Rosa Alicia Hanna, 52, 1088 Sutherland Drive, Winder.- simple battery (Family Violence)
- Allen Ray Wheeler, 59, 33 Village Court, Winder –failure to appear
- Santwan Jamarcus Burton, 33, 779 Bennock Mill Road, Augusta - headlight requirement; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Elbo Letucia Dubon, 35, 7460 Hwy. 29 N, driver must move over for emergency vehicles; driving without a valid license
- Eric Tyrone Russell, 55, 715 Remington Circle, Winder – probation violation; improper lane change; speeding; simple battery against police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; battery
- Roger Wynn McClure, 58, 4113 Pebbly Creek Lane, Oakwood – simply assault (Family Violence)
- Oscar Maruricio Cisneros, 30, 174 Adams Lake Drive, Lawrenceville – hold for other agency
- Kimberly Lynn Johnson, 20, 206 2nd Street, Winder -battery- Family Violence; criminal trespass
- Latavion Kayshun Brown, 20, homeless – failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false information
- Homer Edwin Turner, 68, homeless, refusal to leave premises when requested
- Benjamin John Hainey, 41, 764 Hwy. 82, Winder – battery-Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.