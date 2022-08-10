The following individuals were arrested by local law enforcement agencies July 26 to Aug. 2:
AUBURN
• Ronald Shane Phillips, 39, 943 Yonnerhomer Road, Homer – battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence); loitering and prowling; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Kimberly Athearn, 53, 182 Parks Mill Road, Auburn - interference with custody
• Jordan Ryan Whitley, 35, 781 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem – probation violation- felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Harry Anthony Maldonado, 27, 536 Shellnut Drive, Forest Park – attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act- felony
• Samantha Levis, 31, 70 Auburn Crossing Way, Auburn – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
BCSO
• Akeem Onell Jones, 30, 1204 Roxey Maxey Road, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple assault-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence
• Kaleb Aaron Evans, 28, 990 New Hope Road, Lawrenceville – reckless driving; speeding
• Dustin Wayne Hull, 31, 1126 Bradford Park Drive, Auburn – failure to appear-misdemeanor
• Donna Lynn Boone, 60, 124 Anita Drive, Winder – drugs to be kept in original container (two counts); possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of amphetamine
• Haley Rose Beaver, 24, 727 Smith Cemetery Road, Winder – in custody for court only
• Charizma Marie Roberts, 21, 1779 Maxey Lane, Winder – simple assault; criminal damage to property
• Christina Denise Cook, 46, 398 Coleman Drive, Statham- probation violation (felony)
• Juan Angel Perez Morales, 32, 2630 Deer Isle Cove, Lawrenceville – operating unregistered vehicle; driving without a valid license
• Matthew Cody Smith, 26, 1260 Candler Road, Gainesville – hold for other agency
• Mark Daniel Pence, 40, 709 Larry Lane, Winder – reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe); driving without a valid license; improper lane change
• Christopher Chiantay Green, 24, 839 Exchange Circle, Bethlehem – probation violation -felony; aggravated battery; simple battery-Family Violence
• Christopher Dean Pittman, 22, 726 Eagles Trail, Monroe – reckless conduct; purchase, possess, distribute, sell, possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
• James Lee Huth, 37, 58 Danielle Drive, Statham - violation of Family Violence Order
• James Clyde Gunter, 32, 1349 Old Victron School Road, Hoschton – forgery; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine (two counts)
• Mondrequs Quamane Sims, 31, 243 Janice Drive, Athens – hold for other agency
• Nicole Dawniell Mester, 41, 1325 Loganville Highway, Bethlehem – sentenced inmate
• Orlando Marques Lee, 36, 664 Wylie McGuire Road, Statham – sentenced inmate
• Donte Jaquaon Thompson, 27, 7170 Center Street, Lithonia – in custody for court only
• Travious Demetrius Huff, 24, 116 Cameron Court, Athens – in custody for court only
• Robert Allan Brown, 39, 204 Oceanliner Drive, Winder – habitual violator; DUI-alcohol (less safe); in custody for court only
• Thomas Elliott Bane, 39, 377 Cross Creek Court, Auburn – possession of a firearm or knife during commissioner or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine
• Jean-Paul Ciruzza Magela, 17, 843 Brandon Drive, Winder – disorderly conduct
• Michael Ryan Morris, 33, 1690 Hwy. 82, Winder – probation violation – felony
• Marquise Barnes, 18, 1228 Dale Drive, Monroe – battery-Family Violence; violation of Family Violence Order; false imprisonment
• Nicholas James Justice, 22, 401 Wisteria Lane, Winder – failure to appear; pointing or aiming fun or pistol at another; aggravated assault
• Robert Chancey, 35, 100 Grand Oaks Lane, Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Justin Alexander Robinson, 28, 1259 Harmony Grove Church Road, Auburn – probation violation-felony
• Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, 813 Saint Regis Way, Oxford – hold for other agency
• Alberto Zavala, 40, 1625 Danielsville Road, Athens – hold for other agency; driving while license suspended
• Benjamin John Haney, 41, 323 E Midland Avenue, Winder – probation violation
• Juan Jesus Landry, 20, 341 Addison Drive, Winder – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; sentenced to weekends
• Aaron Thomas Snell, 30, homeless – failure to appear
• David Matthew Blashaw, 29, 940 Harbins View Drive, Dacula – murder; aggravated assault
• Jeanne Lorraine Johnson, 57, 209 Creekwood Road, Winder – criminal trespass (two counts)
• Tylenn Jawyon Thurmond, 19, 165 Wood Circle, Winder – disorderly conduct
• Natasha Brooke Wright, 36, 1477 Elise Drive, Bethlehem – financial transaction card theft (two counts); theft by taking
• Crystal Lynn Gearin, 47, 179 Giles Road, Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Martin Loera Santos, 27, 2093 Lilac Arbor Way, Dacula – driving without a valid license; brake lights/turn signals not in good working order; operating unregistered vehicle
• William Lester Rutledge, 23, 736 Paden Drive, Lawrenceville – hold for other agency
• Gloria Rebecca Thomas, 49, 3646 Lenora Church Road, Snellville – burglary-forced entry-residence; aggravated assault; simple assault
• Deshaun Dontavious Holmes, 21, 839 Exchange Circle, Bethlehem – disorderly conduct; simple battery
• Ricardo Andre Morano 28, 100 Guy Maddox Road, Braselton – headlight requirements; broken brake light; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Francisco Javier Suarez Gonzalez, 18, 1214 Clearwater Drive, Winder – failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Lydia Maree Holcomb, 34, 88 Firnwood Drive, Hull – expired license plate; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; probation violations
• Jonathan Joseph McGee, 34, 399 Wright Street, Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Rebecca Sue O’Kelley, 38, 1921 East Bay Street, Hoschton – improper lane change; hit and run
• Robyn Charity Dews, 31, 1042 Crestview Court, Winder – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-endangering a child under 14 years old (two counts); DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Bradley Lewis Aiken, 17, 277 Benton Road, Covington – simple assault- Family Violence
• Matthew Alexander Smith, 29, 194 Giles Road, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Marc Lawrence Elliott, 48, 202 Wages Road, Auburn – theft by shoplifting; criminal trespass
• Tracie Jean Hollis, 47, 609 Warren Way, Winder – theft by shoplifting; criminal trespass
• William Chance Harper, 23, 2381 Ray Kinney Road, Statham – criminal trespass
• Ramal Isaiah Davis, 29, 460 Lilburn School Road NW, Lilburn – following too closely; driving while license suspended
• Quatell Jerrell Daniels, 30, 1362 Biedermeier Road, Winder – hold for other agency
• Leon Trejo Ventura, 41, 500 Kathwood Drive, Athens – driving without valid license
• Marco Bravo, 37, 1421 Carl Bethlehem Road, Auburn – driving without valid license; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence); terroristic threats and acts; cruelty to children (two counts); simple battery (Family Violence)
• Patrick Hilton Edwards, 35, 900 Dogwood Trail, Winder – probation violation
• Thomas Ray Davis, 38, 103 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Winder - battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; cruelty to children
• Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, 1269 Hog Mountain Road, Winder – Violation of oath by public officer; unlawful furnish of telecommunication device to inmate; bribery-receiving
• Adrian Timoftica, 34, 1853 Guardian Way, Lawrenceville – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer
• Trevor Steven Sammons, 18, 202 Carter Road, Auburn – interference with custody
• Stacy Alice Worley, 49, 431 Argonne Road, Winder – probation violation-felony
• Xavier Jamal McWhorter,28, 18 Pinkston Oaks Circle, Winder – trading with inmates without consent; violation of oath by public defender; bribery-receiving; unlawful to furnish contraband to inmate
• Thomas Jacob Webb, 34, 1112 Satilla Way, Winder – DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
• Ann Elizbeth Knotts, 54, 6514 Paradise Point Road, Flowery Branch – DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Kenneth Lavon Jones, 47, 416 Wilshire Lane, Bethlehem – crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; DUI-glue/aerosol/toxic vapor; reckless driving; speeding; improper lane change; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects
• Bradley Glenn Berns, 29, 547 Maple Park Drive, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer; entering automobile with intent to commit theft of felony; criminal trespass; theft by taking; burglary
BRASELTON
• Ernest Osborne Chapman, 59, 651 Doster Road, Jefferson – loitering and prowling; theft of services
FEDERAL-ICE
• Scott Allen Wilson, 36, 951 Boss Hardy Road, Winder – defective tires, safety belt violation; improper lane change; homicide by vehicle
STATHAM
• Troy Vincent Stephens, 41, 190 Leora Circle, Athens, DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper lane change; tag light required
• Curtis Lamar Howard, 60, 1744 Doc McLocklin Road, Statham – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; probation violation-felony (three counts)
• Jeremy Phillips, 42, 301 Pamela Ann Court, Winterville – failure to appear
• Angela Ralmunda Maldonado-Sanchez, 49, 773 Clairidge Oak Court, Lawrenceville – knowingly driving a. motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoke registration; driving without a valid license
WINDER
• Esteban Salgado-Chacon, 61, 1009 Maple Creek Drive, Loganville – speeding; driving while license suspended or revoked
• Oscar Salgado, 50, 212 Oceanliner Drive, Winder – driving without a valid license; bright light requirements for vehicles manufactured with two or more brake lights
• George Kevin Rivera, 30, 606 Club Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville – improper lane change; driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Kevin Jerome Hampton, 32, 156 E Oak Street, Winder – driving while license suspended
• Twynesia S Crutchfield, 29, 68 N Williamson Street, Winder – affray (fighting)
• Kelara Monique Evans, 22, 68 Marion Lay Street, Winder – affray (fighting)
• Edmond Brett Duffey, 25, 5730 Kings Court, Bethlehem – violation of parole
• Shondreico Jerod Lee, 33, 241 James Street, Winder - hold for other agency
• Kennrick Damaine Blue, 48, 402 Shenandoah Court, Winder- willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• William Floyd Mirkert, 55, 127 N Center Street, Winder – disorderly conduct; battery
• David Albarran Rodriguez, 45, 7254 Hwy. 29 S, Hull – driving without valid license
• Laura Ashley Johnson, 34, 97 Creekwood Court, Winder – failure to appear
• David Morgan, 38, 55 Huckleberry Lane, Winder – hold for other agency; concealing identity of a vehicle; driving while license suspended; speeding; possession of methamphetamine
