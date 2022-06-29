The following arrests were recently reported across local law enforcement agencies from June 15 to June 21:
AUBURN
- George William Ramsey, 32, 504 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – parole violation
- Matthew Sutton, 47, 111 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street
- Kierra Dryden, 22, 53 Wood Chuck Ct., Auburn – hold for another agency
BCSO
- Brittany Rena Stiltner, 31, 1362 Harbins Rd., Dacula – trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine (four counts); sale of methamphetamine (four counts)
- Terrell Jones, 18, 152 Alicia Dr., Winder – simple battery; simple battery-Family Violence
- Juan David Castro, 30, 1340 Enclave Way, Auburn -marijuana possession less than 1 oz; open container; improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances
- Barbara Shaliek Barrett, 37, 824 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder – driving while license suspended
- Blake Andrew Dixon, 22, 782 Lake Crest Dr., Jefferson – laying drags; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
- Dustin Otis Powell, 38, 310 Magnolia Way, Monroe – entering automobile or other motor vehicles with intent to commit theft or felony
- Brandon Daniel McDaniel, 38, 1410 Etheridge Rd., Auburn – sentenced inmate
- Andre Lamar Taylor, 34, 65 Middleton Dr., Covington – Marijuana possession less than 1 oz; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; improper lane change
- Kenneth Rodney Anglin, 48, 4038 Laura Jean Way, Buford – laying drags; reckless driving
- Keith Allen Middleton, 54, 593 8th St., Statham – probation violation
- Derrick Jeffrey Turner, 43, 506 Keaton Way, Winder – computer invasion of privacy, violation of oath of public defender
- Lewis Ray McDonald, 35, 145 Bernice Dr., Bogart – probation violation
- Kevin Berkley Anderson, 40, 1151 Hwy 124, Hoschton – in custody for court only
- Ryan Douglas Allen, 29, 1178 W Ridgeway Rd., Maysville – in custody for court only
- Jamie Thomas Fowler, 42, 6 Jefferson Terrance, Jefferson – inmate in custody for court only
- Nicolai Jerry Nielson, 39, 1105 Chetnut Oak Ct., Winder – sentenced inmate
- Bryan Alejandro Cortes-Loperana, 24, 5956 Trail Hikes Dr., Sugar Hill – driving without a valid license
- Jonathan Lane Orr, 45, 2075 Ellenburg Rd., Quitman, Ga. – in custody for court only
- Allison Jade Shetter, 21, homeless, Auburn – theft by shoplifting
- Sentilla Marie Treadwell, 45, 172 Venture Way, Winder – probation violation (six counts)
- Robert Chancey, 35, 100 Grand Oaks Ln., Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
- Abraham Godinez, 27, 462 McCarty Rd. 5B, Statham – sentenced inmate
- Michael Stephen Kitchens, 53, 2009 Emerald Pointe Dr., Winder – cruelty to children, less than 18-years-old present/hears act of forcible felony battery; battery-Family Violence
- Deidra Ashley Dove, 42, 1649 Amalie Dr., Statham – criminal trespass (Family Violence)- damage of $500 or less; battery- Family Violence
- J Nieves Cavazos, 35, 205 ½ S Grinnell, Perryton, Texas – brake lights/turn signals not in good working order; marijuana possession less than 1 oz., driving without a valid license
- Turner Elliot Nalley, 27, 1195 Hitching Post Ln., Suwanee- open container violation; speeding; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
- Leon Chushe Xiong, 22, 106 Colonial Heights Ln., Statesville, N. Carolina – possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance
- Dajun Monquerious Crayton, 21, 54 Curtis Rd., Lawrenceville – marijuana possession less than 1 oz., reckless conduct, discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street; discharge firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Destin Elyjah Lalee Lo, 25, 873 Carriage Run Ct., Lawrenceville – party to a crime (two counts); speeding
- Daniel Trevor Gee, 30, 226 Daley Ave., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; battery-Family Violence
- Tracy Dee Pritchett, 54, 1179 Victron Dr., Hoschton – probation violation
- Nathan Thomas Lee, 25, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson – criminal attempt to commit a felony; criminal trespass-unlawful entry
- Keanthony Deoreo Johnson, 30, 200 Capitol Ave., Winder – reckless driving; DUI-drugs
- Ronnie Len Smith, 56, 641 Carla Ct., Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; pedestrian under the influence
- Dawson C Miller, 21, 169 Azalea Dr., Winder – reckless driving; improper lane change; DUI-drugs
- Brandon Antonio Morales Lopez, 26, 6380 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton- seat belt violation; hit and run (two counts); improper lane change; reckless driving, DUI-alcohol
- George Patrick Brown, 19, 104 Creekview Ln, Dallas, Ga. – furnishing or purchasing alcohol by persons below legal age; improper lane change; DUI-under age 21; reckless driving
- Abram Martinez, 32, 328 Winding Woods Trail, Woodstock – following too closely, serious injury by vehicle (four counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; DUI-alcohol; hit and run
- William James Moon, 56, 822 Briscoe Mill Rd., 63, Bethlehem – failure to appear
- Robert Lee Carpenter III, 30, 75 Lake Pointe Ct., Jefferson – driving while license suspended; marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine
- Millie Bernice Sweat, 45, 1348 Providence Rd., Statham – failure to appear
- Joshua Leon Futch, 56, 663 Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem – simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; simple battery-Family Violence (four counts); interference with government property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
- Samuel Sorto, 24, 206 Tia Ct., Bethlehem – driving while license suspended; speeding
- Alberto Luis Hidalgo Georges, 38, 710 Slaton Dr., Bethlehem – improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; driving without valid license
- Nicholas Andrew Rose, 45, 305 Timberridge Lane, Auburn – driving while license suspended; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession of methamphetamine
- Kareem Jonathan Moon, 40, 674 Duncan Swindle, Commerce – probation violation (two counts)
- Casey Brook Tuck, 28, 1966 Highway 11 2, Monroe – reckless driving; failure to maintain lane; DUI-alcohol
- Jonathon Tyler Burns, 22, 706 William St., open container violation; too fast for conditions; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
- Dominique Jazmin Nuckles, 17, 464 Cedar Ridge Dr., Winder – criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less)
- Ray Shawn Deangelo Watson, 29, 176 Pine St., Jefferson – failure to appear
- Veronica Grace Clements, 18, 214 Falling Lead Ln., Winder – criminal trespass
- Brandon Lee Hosch, 32, 305 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson – possession of Schedule II controlled substance (two counts); possession and use of drug related objects (two counts); possession of methamphetamine (two counts)
- BRASELTON
- Jazelle James, 29, 3828 Salem Rd., Covington – hold for another agency
- Raymond Peay, 36, 706 Overlook Crst., Monroe – possession and use of drug related object; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
STATHAM
- Charles Edward Sather, 35, 48 Lois Kinney Rd., Statham – hold for another agency
WINDER
- Gregory William Mathis, 62, 120 Williamson St., Winder – possession an duse of drug related object; failure to appear
- Sue Lipscomb Fowler, 62, 69 Alexander St., Winder –DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; striking fixed object
- Michael Sean Farez, 24, 410 Shenandoah Ct., Winder – simple assault
- Adrian Jovan Thomas, 24, 620 Wilbanks Rd., Winder – aggravated assault (four counts); possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless conduct; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street
- Homer Edwin Turner, 68, homeless, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, loitering and prowling
- Edwin Fernando, 24, 1500 Boggs Rd., Duluth – lighted headlights; driving without a valid license
- Shandero Thompson, 25, 9 Stafford St. 201, Winder – disturbing the peace; refusal to leave premises when requested; public drunkenness; disorderly conduct
- Alan Marcus Jones, 36, 634 Mill Stone Blf. A, Monroe- expired license plate; DUI-alcohol
- Nathan Isaac Yelling, 43, 178 Bush Chapel Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; battery-Family Violence
