The following individuals were recently arrested by local law enforcement agencies around the county:
AUBURN
• Kerrie Mccune Bradshaw, 41, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency
• Tollin Jamal Bradford, 20, 980 Coosawilla Dr., Winder – criminal trespass (Family Violence); criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less)
• Rachel Lynn Mellis, 37, 3132 Bromley Rowe, Duluth – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; improper stopping/standing/parking in specified places
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
• Jeremy Shavar Sims, 36, 1229 Victoria Park, Dacula – speeding; reckless driving
BARROW COUNTY
• Corey Clinton Holmes, 34, homeless – pedestrian under the influence (PUI); loitering and prowling
• Ana Sofia Garcia-Rodriguez, 26, 741 Walden Rd., Winder – safety belt violation; driving without a valid license; improper lane change/ failure to maintain lane
• Danfer Morales, 18, 124 2nd St., Winder - driving without a valid license
• Joshua Matthew Wellborn, 40, 102 Old Hog Mountain Road, Auburn - sentenced inmate
• Ronald J Smith, 53, 1465 Dee Kennedy Rd., Hoschton – simple assault-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence
• Taniya Laguins, 19, 309 Natchez Cir., Winder – theft by taking-misdemeanor; theft by taking-felony
• Ronald Jack Thomas, 47, 241 Eastbrook Dr., Winder – probation violation
• Jeremy Morgan Turner, 26, 1168 Locust Dr., Bethlehem – criminal trespass (Family Violence)
• Daniel Bruce Nash, 43, 1653 Double Springs Church Rd., Monroe – battery-Family Violence
• Kristopher Shelton Ross, 39, 149 Peak Ct., Winder – driving while license suspended; following too closely; DUI-alcohol
• Sebastian Trevor Cole, 25, 105 Sandy Ct., Jefferson – DUI-drugs
• Michael Foster Reynolds, 42, 472 Argone Rd., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Eric Demone Johnson, 40, 2360 W Broad St., Athens – probation violation -felony (2)
• William Jessie Reynolds, 58, 303 Hillside Ct., Winder – probation violation
• Christopher Thomas Hester, 32, 343 Simeon Rd., Statham – probation violation (2)
• Stacey Ramone Pope, 52, 1459 Laboon Rd., Monroe – in custody for court only
• Justin Levon Bookwalter, 30, 133 Sentry Ct., Winder – driving without valid license; fleeing/attempting to elude police; improper lane change; failure to yield emergency vehicle
• Janet Humphries, 52, 380 Kay Dr., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Charles Rudolph Coppeak, 48, 304 3rd St., Statham – probation violation
• Gilardo Luna Marin, 36, 271 E Wright St., Winder – driving without a valid license
• Kelsey Arlene Shulas, 28, 801 Stoneview Dr., Hoschton – possession of methamphetamine
• Janice Dillard Reddish, 69, 705 Michael Dr., Winder – cruelty to children (2); battery-Family Violence
• Chadsnick Breon Gary, 25, 245 Laureal Ct., Winterville – hold for other agency
• James Curtis Smith, 38, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens – sentenced to weekends
• Justin Michael Ciejek, 37, 4329 Hunter Rd., Gainesville – driving without a license on person; improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Daniel Antonio Cruz Zuniga, 18, 3502 Tree View Dr., Snellville – class D license holder operating vehicle between hours midnight to 6 a.m.; operating unregistered vehicle; improper lane change; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; reckless driving; DUI-under age 21
• Isaic Joya-Lopez, 32, 172 Azalea Dr., Winder – driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign
• Joshua Melvin Healen, 32, 478 Golf Course Rd., Winder – violation of parole
• Edward James Fuller, 24, 515 Mackinaw Dr., Bethlehem – battery-Family Vilene; simple battery-Family Violence
• Leigh Anne Hatfield, 50, 47 E Wright St., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Sebastian Gabriel Hernandez, 20, 2381 Foxy Rd., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Robert James Bricker, Jr., 36, 622 Rivermill Rd., Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Michael Kinyon Jackett, 45, 855 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Winder- probation violation
• Keith Allen Harold Jones, 40, 124 High St., Gainesville – probation violation
• James Lee Gibson, 36, 1151 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – failure to appear
• Tamara Rhea Pittman, 43, 1517 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn – sentenced to weekends
• Andrew Mcclellan Davidson, 45, 268 Township Ln., Athens – speeding; DUI-drugs
• Feleshia Chamain Smith, 37, 201 Tanglewood Rd., Monroe – contributing to the delinquency of a minor; theft by shoplifting; party to a crime; in custody for court only
• Darrell Joe Eddleman, 44, 4515 Highway 60, Pendergrass – parole violation
• Sentilla Marie Treadwell, 45, 172 Venture Way, Winder- sentenced inmate; probation violation (6)
• Brandon Scott Keefe, 20, 723 Kings Ct., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Keontae Maurice Lamar Evans, 18, 238 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – theft by taking (2); entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony (3); simple battery; simple assault
• Mark Egerton Hardy, 39, 172 Georgia Ave., Winder – parole violation; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine
• Angie Lashan Ellis, 47, 1650 Spring Valley Rd., Athens – driving while license suspended; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance; following too closely
• Matthew Dustin Wade, 37, 5342 Milieo Pl., Lilburn – probation violation
• Kimberlee Renee White, 23, 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency
• Jerrod Desean Gadson, 36, 531 Dianne Ct., Winder – criminal trespass (Family Violence)
• Douglas Jeffrey Dillard, 59, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – probation violation
• William Travis Greeson, 38, 2125 Dooley own Rd., Statham- simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence); probation violation (2)
• Joshua Grant Marshall, 34, 460 Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem – rape strongarm
• Nicolai Jerry Nielson, 39, 1105 Chestnut Oak Ct., Winder – theft by deception (2); probation violation (2)
• Rolando Arizmendi, 23, 1084 Gage Dr., Winder – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Gregg Anthony Osebold, 38, 4575 Riverside Dr., Lilburn – failure to obey traffic control device; improper lane change; speeding in construction zone; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude police
• Randall Carroll Holman, 60, 558 Freeman Brock Rd., Auburn – consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; DUI-alcohol; driving while license suspended
• Randall Lee Moore, 25, 330 King Ave., Athens- hold for other agency
• Cathrine Ann Terry, 30, 39 Meadowbrook Dr., Toccoa – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• David Michael Rogers, 46, 112 Lanthier St., Winder – probation violation
• William Carlton Bennett, 47, 3710 Old Braswell Rd., Monroe – probation violation
• Jaquan Tylil Dowdy, 27, 1140 Kailie Dr., Winder – hold for other agency
• April Michelle Knight, 23, 216 Shields St., Winder – brake lights required; concealing identity of a vehicle; no insurance; knowing driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; driving while license suspended
• Amy Paul Phillips, 38, 3102 Noble Vines Dr., Buford -hold for other agency
• Justin Michael Baber, 31, 675 Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency; possession of firearm by convicted felon; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Demetrio Young, 184 Bush Chapel Dr., Winder – failure to appear
• Justin Michael Ciejek, 37, 4239 Hunter Rd., Gainesville – consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; public drunk
• Belinda Raphael, 21, 19200 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Fla. -speeding; driving while license suspended
• Danny Joe Hardin, 63, 9 Stafford St., Winder – probation violation
• Reyna R. Landeros, 32, 836 Masters Dr., Monroe – disorderly conduct; battery
STATHAM
• Shahzad Ali, 32, 1278 Birkhall Dr., Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Lazaro Moreno Gonzalez, 28, 67 Jefferson St., Statham – improper lane change; driving without a valid license; broken brake light/turn signal lens
• Krystyna Ann Mount, 31, 1725 Erno St., Lynn Haven, Fla. – DUI-alcohol; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change
• Jayon Marie Warr, 35, 1189 Golden Circle, Lilburn – driving without a valid license; expired license plate; possession of methamphetamine
• Willie Fred Jackson, 43, 389 Hammond Rd., Statham – improper lance change; DUI-alcohol
• Jamie Nicholas Jackson, 24, 1753 Jessica Ct., Winder – probation violation
• Donald Ray Wood, 59, 517 Oxford Ridge, Winder – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Ashley Nicole Kinney, 36, 2650 Rat Kinney Rd., Statham – DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; driving while license suspended
• Chadwhick Horace McDaniel, 46, 204 Rainey Brooke Dr., Winder – possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Joshua Leif McDaniel, 34, 3416 Carlisle Ct., Conyers – probation violation
• Guy Jamar Butler, 40, 250 Griffith St. Winder- driving while license suspended
• Marty Holland Fouche, 43, 1871 McNutt Creek, Bogart – driving while license suspendered
• Joshua Billy Crowe, 24, 152 King Ave., Bethlehem – forgery; theft by deception
WINDER
• Cajalena Shawnee Nicholson, 34, 134, 145 W Candler St., Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz; criminal damage to property; battery-Family Violence
• Lakia S Barker, 47, 5375 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Norcross – driving while license suspended
• Leonardo Pedraza Perez, 20, 257 Elks St., Winder – knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; driving without a valid license
• Ernest Thomas Heard, 54, 120 Elkgrove Dr., Auburn – hit and run; improper lane change; DUI-drugs, alcohol or other intoxicating substances; open container violation
• Karen Eileen Reis, 60, 21 Stanton Way – simple battery- Family Violence
• Joshua Tyler Denmark, 31, 115 Chateau Ter., Athens – driving while license
• suspended; stalking (Family Violence); battery (Family Violence)
• Sherry Felsita Davenport, 62, 885 Ideal Pl., Winder – party to a crime
• Joshua Ellis Rucker, 17, 262 Dreamland Cir., Winder – aggravated assault (3)
• Alexander Michael Crawford, 27, 2761 Bethel Rd., Conyers – criminal damage to property; loitering and prowling
• Kevin Jerome Hampton, 32, 156 E Oak St., Winder – failure to appear
• Joshua Reuel Thompson, 29, 155 Bernice Dr., Bogart – probation violation (2); possession and use of drug related objects; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; failure to obey traffic control device; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute
• William M. Koth, 60, 1372 Etheriidge Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency; failure to appear
• Jarrod Deon Shorter, 36, 171 N Broad St., Winder – probation violation; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Robert Lee Newkirk, 45, 1196 Havenstone Walk, Lawrenceville – abandonment of certain drugs, poisons or Controlled Substances; brake lights required; obscured or missing license plates; driving while license suspended; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Wisdel PJ Romain, 63, 80 Searchlight Ct., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; loitering and prowling
• Homer Edwin Turner, 68, homeless – criminal trespass
• Maria Elvia Corona, 52, 364 Sanders Cir., Winder – driving while license suspended; improper lane change
• Kimberly Nichole Finchum, 29, 422 North crest Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children (4)
• Cornelia Candelario Barrita, 44, 73 Creekwood Rd., Winder – failure to yield while turning left; driving without a valid license
• Jacques Dayvon Sanford, 35, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens – cruelty to children; battery-Family Violence
• Joshua Jamal Miller, 26, 440 Crested View Dr., Loganville – contempt of state court
• Marco Antonio Ramos, 26, 435 Club Dr., Athens – driving while license suspended; headlight requirement
