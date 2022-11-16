The following arrests were made Nov. 3-9 by law enforcement agencies around the county:
AUBURN
• Erin Fulcher Anderson, 304 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Michael Anthony Fulcher, 44, 304 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
BARROW COUNTY
• Robert Kenneth Brewer, 61, 5834 Markerell Ridge, Braselton – DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change
• Alan Moua, 21, 710 Boss Hardy Rd., Winder – simple assault-Family Violence (FV)
• Nash Edfond Key, 20, 807 Mulberry Rd., Winder – probation violation
• Mark Popovici, 52, 1054 Iron Wood Ct., Auburn – violation of Family Violence Order
• Devin James Johnson, 26, 2277 Hamilton Mill Pkwy., Dacula – probation violation
• Joshua William Wood, 44, 2034 Rock Creek Rd., Buford – conversion of payments for real property improvements
• Christina Marie Leigh, 37, 2860 Angel Oak Cir., Dacula – knowing driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; driving while license suspended; no insurance
• Dwayne Edward Starnes, 47, 439 J B Owens Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation (2)
• Danny Lewis Morrow, 64, 370 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; probation violation (2)
• Tysha Renee Smith, 37, 60 S Dublin St., Athens – theft by shoplifting
• Dylan Roy Carder, 33, 482 Dunahoo Rd., Winder – possession of methamphetamine disorderly conduct
• Christopher Chiantay Green, 25, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – sentenced inmate
• Tina Louise Wainwright, 56, 1141 Manning Gin Rd., Winder – battery-FV
• Debra Lynn Dixon 51, 1749 Bullock Dr., Loganville – driving while license suspended
• Edelson Pelico, 30, 4 Kerton St., Rome -driving without valid license; speeding
• Guzman Xavier Rosales, Jr., 37, 283 Stillwood Dr., Winder – public drunk; criminal trespass; disorderly conduct
• Armani Damon White, 19, 592 Hilton Ave., Lawrenceville – purchase, posses, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Crystal Shannon Brooks, 40, 185 Giles Rd., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Kymburly Dawn Hubbard, 53, 150 Industrial Park Dr., Lawrenceville – fugitive from justice; hold for other agency
• Holly Shedd, 38, 369 W Candler St., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Jayden Allen Scott Richter, 382 Cross Creek Pl., Auburn – criminal trespass (FV)
• Jessica Lynn Moon, 34, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – theft by deception
• Raquel Elizabeth Guerra, 18, 2410 Ames St., Bethlehem – improper lane change; marijuana-possession less than 1 oz.; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
• Porsha Brenae Fisher, 30, 33 Stovall St., Winder - possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; probation violation
• Shon Alexander Pope, 53, 2051 Moon Dr., Conyers – probation violation
• Danny Keith McDougald, 57, 405 Cedar Valley Trail, Winder – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-drugs; possession of methamphetamine
• Angelika Lashar Goode, 28, 19 Horton St., Winder – giving false name; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Heather Lisa Baker, 37, 2488 Courtney Renea Dr., Dacula – theft by shoplifting
• Isabella Renee Wilkins, 24, 278 Englewood Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting; marijuana p possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Yefim Mosheyev, 45, 1713 Snapping Ct., Winder – simple assault-FV
• Pamela Lynn Willoughby, 32, 757 Ridgeside Dr., Bethlehem – DUI-multiple substances
• Paulino Padilla Perez, 27, 235 Doster Dr., Winder – simple battery-FV
• Jonathan Douglas Smith, 51, 243 Dreamland Cir., Winder – theft by shoplifting; child support; violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act; theft by shoplifting
• Brittany Marie Boss, 36, 770 Samuel Ct., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting
• Donna Lynn Boone, 60, 134 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder- possession and use of drug related objects; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; probation violation
• Jason Walton Reese, 38, 264 Elks St., Winder – operator of moped must have a helmet; driving without a valid license
• Kathryn Sue Whitaker, 34, 208 Magnolia Dr., Winder – possession of methamphetamine; tampering with evidence
• Leslie Amber Lindsay, 39, 764 Appian Way, Statham – criminal damage to property
• Gerald Walker Dulaney, 62, 596 8th St., Statham – probation violation
• Pamela Lee Marcum, 47, 1968 Hwy. 211, Statham – probation violation
• Thomas J. Jarrett, 39, 4885 Highway 82, Commerce – failure to appear
• Adrian Patru, 23, 1425 Hwy 124, Auburn – cruelty to children; battery-FV; aggravated assault
• Gary Lamont Milsap, 45, 120 2nd St., Winder – probation violation
• Luis Zuleta, 22, 1342 Fireside Ct., Lilburn – driving without a valid license
• Juan Pablp Garcia, 39, 1600 Winter Creek Dr., Doraville – hold for other agency; driving without a valid license
• Guillermo Velazaquez-Mancilla, 24 260 Lovers Ln., Covington – driving without a valid license
• Jacob Anthony Buice, 20, 115 Benson St., Lawrenceville – probation violation
• Dorin Viorel Popa, 40, 346 Timberridge Ln., Auburn – unlawful conduct during 911 call; contacts 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest/ 911 officer or interfere with/disrupt 911
• Edwin Alexander Estrada Melgar, 17, 124 2nd St., Winder – no license plate; driving without a valid license
• Sheiletha Griffith, 43, 696 Plaza Trace, Monroe – simple battery (FV)
• Brian Ketih Hicks, 43, 261 Eastbrook Dr., Winder – probation violation
• Quenton Jerome Moon, 42, 284 Chalfont Lane, Athens – probation violation
• Arath Garcia, 17, 37232 Reece Cir., Talmo – fail to yield; operating unregistered vehicle; no insurance; driving without valid license
• Alexander Wantez Mayweather, 35, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham – probation violation (2)
• Morgan Leanne Babcock, 20, 1055 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn – hold for other agency
• Daniel Scott Clack, 35, 31 Parker Rd. Auburn – theft by shoplifting
• Jarvis W. Burley, 54, 135 Sunny Hills Dr., Athens – battery
• Dion Mario Davis, 47, 166 N 5th Ave., Winder – failure to resister as sex offender; probation violation
• Anna Marie Parcell-Farmer, 30, 245 Dee Kennedy Sells Rd., Auburn – DUI-alcohol
• Elijah West, 21, 860 Josh Lane, Lawrenceville – hold for other agency; driving while license suspended
• Dezelua Carlos Silva, 20, 430 Meadowfield Trail, Lawrenceville – hold for other agency
STATHAM
• Delethia Lashun Hendrix, 49, 106 Hilo Ct., Carrolton – no insurance; driving while license suspended; improper lane change
• Monterian Nathaniel Smith, 29, 1641 Brook Ln., Monroe – forgery-4th degree
• Nicky Joe Frederick, 42, 1240. Indian Woods Dr., Greensboro – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Kelli Michelle Thornton, 50, 1050 Osceola Ct., Bogart – giving false name; failure to register vehicle; driving while license suspended
• Fennerell Franklin Cunningham, 34, 1685 Atlanta Hwy., Statham – criminal trespass
• Javon Young, 21, 210 Rainbow Lane, Winder – driving while license suspended
WINDER
• Alantae Devon Billings, 26, 240 Dreamland Cir., Winder – lighted headlights required; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute
• Abraham Bautista-Resendiz, 29, 458 Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder – battery (FV); simple battery (FV); simple assault (FV)
• Richard Braxton Azbell, 29, 135 Mears St., Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine
• Tyler Michael Clark, 27, 302 Rooks Rd., Winder – unlawful possession of open containers; public drunkenness
• Christopher Eric Aderman, 37, 100 Pinkston Ct., Winder – unlawful possession of open containers; public drunkenness
• Kayla Brook Hall, 19, 1120 Choyce Jonson Rd., Statham – disturbing the peace
• Denis Samuel Huete Orozco, 32, 545 Schrooch Ct., Winder – driving while license suspended
• Zahara Danielle Nixon, 24, 102 Cannondale Dr., Winder – false making, altering, forging, counterfeiting of lottery tickets
• Tyundre Re Quon Starks, 24, 152 Glen Cir., Winder – failure to appear
• Rony E Juarez-Alvarez, 19, 112 MLK Jr.Dr., Winder – improper left turn; driving while license suspended
• Timothy Shaheed Welch, 47, 108 Pinkston Ct., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; simple assault-Family Violence; simple battery-FV; battery-FV
• Frantz Merino Jean, 33, 5980 River Oaks Dr., Flowery Branch – hold for other agency
• Kentavous Deangelo Browner, 30, 166 Wood Cir., Winder – failure to appear
