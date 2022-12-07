• Cory E Wilson, 36, 1407 Gin Mill Ct., Monroe – Laying drags, reckless driving; DUI-alcohol; simple assault-Family Violence (FV); cruelty to children (2); battery-FV; criminal damage to property
• Albert A’Unray Johnson, Jr., 23, 254 Keslet Ct., Winder – probation violation-felony
• Daniel William Lawson, 25, 2533 Rosebud Rd., Grayson – failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Randall Henry Baker, 37, 2401 Moores Ford Rd., Bogart – inmate in custody for court only
• Lloyd Edward Johnson, 65, 223 Lacey Lane, Winder – hit and run
• Tylenn Jawyon Thurmond, 19, 165 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; failure to appear
• Lois Unhye Brock, 26, 784 Sienna Valley Drive, Braselton – failure to appear
• Bryan L. Saguil Alvarado, 531 Carriage Drive, Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Queen Jacques Forde, 20, failure to appear
• Alexander Nicholas Atkinson, 30, 237 W Oak St., Winder – consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Andre Miguel Desouza, 69, 2360 West Broad St., Athens – probation violation-felony
• Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, 5487 Pleasant Hill Lane, Braselton – exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents; identity theft fraud when using/possessing info concerning a person
• Yoaneli Camarillo Mendoza, 41, 462 McCarty Rd., Statham – burglary- dwelling house or any building, vehicle or other structure designed for use as a dwelling
• John Plenty White, 51, 1221 Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn – theft by taking
• William Lee Moon, 67, 886 Atlanta Hwy., Winder – loitering and prowling; public drunk
• William Arnold Dellinger, 67, 146 Park Ave., Winder – terroristic threats, acts
• Kenneth Leonard Johnson, 42, 304 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn – probation violation (2)
• Alan Dalton Bickel, 22, 2695 Matlin Way, Buford – driving while license suspended; taillights required
• Daniel McKenzie Miller, 24, 450 Vincent Dr., Athens – possession and use of drug related objects; tampering with evidence; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• William Clifford Holman, 62, 2183 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass
• Genia Ann Lovelady, 60, 349 Pinecrest Rd., Auburn – theft by taking
• Dustin Jeremy Martin, 22, 329 Blackberry Ln, Auburn – probation violation
• Rafael Pizarro, 25, 2970 Maxeys Rd., Union Point – hold for other agency
• David John Levac, 53, 191 Ellington Dr., Jefferson – taillights required; tag light required; possession of a Schedule I controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies; marijuana possession less than 1 oz
• Melynda Sue MCinnis, 44, 533 Reynolds Ct., Statham – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; violation of Family Violence Order
• Cang Van Nguyen, 63, 499 Cherokee Ridge, Athens – expire license plate; expired drives license; improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol;
• Darrell Drew Helm, 34, DUI-alcohol; improper lane change
• Christopher William Kade, 49, 766 Ridge St., Monroe- hold for other agency
• Collin David Lewis, 35, 67 Howard Cir., Winder – aggravated stalking
• Dylan W Burke, 24, 1652 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn – driving while license suspended; expired license plate; failure to obey stop sign; no insurance
• Alexander Garcia-Cruz, 20, 420 Freeport Dr., Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license
• Ansly Marie Purgason, 26, 306 Clearbrooke Way, Winder – improper lane change; driving on wrong side of road; reckless driving; fail to report accident with injury; DUI-endangering child; DUI-alcohol
• Leslie Bernard Burgess, 54, 150 Pinkston Ct., Winder – probation violation
• Bianca Morales, 25, 4049 Northridge Way, Norcross – speeding; driving without a valid license
• Trevor Sean Crockett, 28, 3017 Holden Spring Ct., Dacula – cruelty to children; battery-Family Violence; simple assault-FV
• Tremichael Kevon Lattimore, 24, 1005 Windy Hill Pointe, Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Katherine Nicole David, 30, 1436 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder- sentenced to weekends
• Shannon M Homesley, 34, 495 Natasha Dr., Auburn – sentenced inmate
• Crystal Shannon Brooks, 40, 2655 Highland Court, Loganville – sentenced inmate
• Kevin James Gaines, 43, 295 E Wright St., Winder – cruelty to children; battery-FV
• Heath Austin Allen, 46, 104 Duke St., Winder – improper lane change; driving on suspended license
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.