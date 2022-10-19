The following arrests were recently made by law enforcement agencies around the county:
AUBURN
- Brian Michael Mandella, 50, 1225 Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn – possession of firearm by convicted felon
BARROW COUNTY
- Martin Joseph Smith, 54, 606 Bowling Lane, Winder – possession or control of child pornography (5)
- Jacob Dwayne Moyers, 43, 20 Hawks Road, Nicholson - probation violation
- Benjamin Mark Rooks, 35, 869 Georgetown Drive, Winder – probation violation
- Richard Arnett Orr, 57, 841 Moon Bridge Road, Winder – battery-Family Violence (FV)
- Grant Alvin Henderson, 45, 7840 Hog Mountain Road, Statham – following too closely; driving while license suspended
- Jesse Michael Cowles, 47, 29 Pressley Road, Winder – probation violation (2)
- Jade Fronice Brannan, 38, 297 Dandelion Lane, Auburn – hold for other agency
- Jean Wilner Benjamin, 56, 1211 Autumn Ave., Winder – improper lane change; no insurances; driving without valid driver’s license; use of multibeam lighting when approaching oncoming vehicles
- Wesley Wayne Wallace, 35, 5087 Heritage Lane, Winder – criminal trespass (FV)
- Andrea Elaine Tilmuth, 27, 112 Live Oak Drive, Athens – improper lane change; open container violation; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol; fleeing/attempting to elude police
- Jairus Enrique Anderson, 37, 123 Ashtonbrook Dr., McDonough – purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana (2); possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; improper lane change; open container violation; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain felonies
- Amy Leanne Aldrich, 43, 524 Fort St., Winder – fraud in obtaining public assistance, food stamps or Medicaid
- Jacquel Denard Johnson, 29, 1100 Summerbrook Cir., Athens – failure to appear
- Janet M Humphries, 52, 380 Kay Drive, Winder – sentenced to weekends
- Stephanie Ramirez-Lopez, 25, 1767 Maxey Lane, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal damage to property; criminal trespass (FV); simple assault (FV)
- Jeremy Dwaine Lang, 30, 459 James Huff Road, Monroe – theft by shoplifting (6)
- James Curtis Smith, 38, 705 Spring Valley Road, Athens – sentenced to weekends
- Mersed Sinanovic, 29, 210 Whistleville Ct., Winder – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
- Arnulfo Nava Laureano, 53, 63 Beech Creek Cir., Winder – failure to obey stop sign; driving without a valid license
- Shane William Reese, 31, 2647 Wes Winder Bypass, Winder – hold for other agency
- Kyle Matthew McGaughey, 35, 1709 Granite Lane, Statham – battery (FV); simple battery (FV); simple assault (FV)
- Cesar Rolando Deleon Gonzalez, 51, 899 Concord Rd., Smyrna – driving without valid license
- Jesse Michael Masters, 39, 1160 Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder – possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (2); possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Samantha Dianne Stephens, 46, 2012 Appling Circle, Sugar Hill -probation violation-felony
- Kristina Marie McCravy, 26, 240 North Ave., Athens – probation violation-misdemeanor; probation violation-felony
- Michelle Dawn Shaw, 48,253 Doster Ave., Monroe – failure to appear
- Tavarius Antwon Callaway, 36, 313 Briarwood Dr., Winder- probation violation-misdemeanor
- Christopher Columbus Rutledge, 38, 869 Knollwood Dr., Winder – sodomy; aggravated sexual battery; rape strongarm; aggravated child molestation
- Thomas Conner Johnson, 579 Dalmatian Ln., Auburn – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2) ; theft by taking; possession of firearm by convicted felon (2); possession of firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies (2); operating unregistered vehicle; brake light requirements; possession and use of drug related objects (3) ; possession of methamphetamine (3); possession of tools for the commission of a crime; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark; harassing communications; terroristic threats and acts; criminal damage to property; simple assault-Family Violence; fleeing/attempting to elude police (2); criminal damage to property; failure to obey stop sign; speeding; improper lane change; theft by receiving stolen property
- Fernando Magallanes Palacio, 21, 828 Kendall Dr., Park – theft by shoplifting
- Austin Blake Evans, 24, 686 Chicken Lyle Road, Winder – financial transaction card fraud; financial transaction card theft
- Maria Valenzuela, 30, 828 Kendall Dr. Park, Winder – theft by shoplifting
- Nicholas Paul Fortner, 42, 836 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – aggravated stalking
- Kathryn Kylene Moedijo, 39, 328 Rooks Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; interference with custody
- Dulce Maria Abila-Hernandez, 42, 10 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass 911 officer
- Sergio Becerro, 17, 2659 Bermuda Court, Loganville – driving without valid license
- Heather Marie Worden, 43, 303 Wages Rd., Auburn – probation violation-felony
- Phillip Kristopher Wilson, 44, 113 Thornton Rd., Winder – in custody for court only
- Paul Douglas Woodall, Jr., 21, 845 Potomac Place, Winder – standards for brake lights; fleeing/attempting to elude police (2); reckless driving; improper use of central turn lane; expired driver’s license; improper passing in area marked by signs of road markings (2); too fast for conditions (2); driving without a valid license; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; striking fixed object; reckless driving; probation violation-felony (2)
- David Reyes Ortiz, 30, 1795 Lamp Post Lane, Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license; operating unauthorized vehicle with blue lights
- Ramiro Ledesma Gomez, 36, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder – pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge or roadway when sidewalk. Not available; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Scott Joseph Bowen, 55, 608 Rockwell Church Road, Winder – criminal trespass-interference with property
- Hunter Travis Brandenburg, 34, 1058 Octavia Ct., Winder – battery-Family Violence; criminal damage to property; aggravated assault (2); false imprisonment
- Warrenette Ward, 30, 175 Bush Chapel Rd., Winder – battery-Family Violence
- Jalan Jevon Swift, 25, Thrasher Rd., Covington – in custody for court only
- Feleshia Chamain Smith, 37, 201 Tanglewood Rd., Monroe – contributing to the delinquency of a minor; theft by shoplifting; party to a crime; in custody for court only
- Michael Andrew Stuart, 58, 212 Nunnally Rd., Winder – hold for other agency
- Jesse Garrett Shirley, 31, 930 Eatonton St, Monticello – theft by taking; criminal damage to property; battery-Family Violence; violation of Family Violence Order
- Scott Andrew Weathers, 34, 189 Cider Ridge Dr., Braselton – probation violation-misdemeanor
- Jandon Pough, 35, 220 Deer Walk Dr., Winder – child support
- Carl Lewis Seymore, 35, 465 Roland Manor Dr., Dacula – driving while license suspended
- William Irvin Koen, 27, 1473 Little Creek Dr., Lawrenceville – following too closely; hit and run; DUI-alcohol
BRASELTON
- Sallianne Burgess, 20 Ward St., Fall River, MA – driving while license suspended; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; expired license plate
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Teri Lynn Perkins, 34, 4731 Creek Dr., Gainesville – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol; diving without license on person
STATHAM
- David Romero Sanchez, 34, 3020 Paces Woods Dr., Lawrenceville – improper lane change; driving without a valid license; brake light requirement
- Richard Jack Spratlin, 39, 2012 Euclid St, Statham – loitering public or private property; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine
- Petite Nate Borders, 31, 276 Arcadia Dr., Athens – DUI-drugs; failure to obey stop sign; driving while license suspended
- Michael Travis Dutton, 33, 2362 Greeson Road NE, Statham – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
- Lori Ann Fields, 48, 110 Musket Cove, Athens – failure to appear
- Derrick Renard Campbell, 51, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth – probation violation-felony (2)
WINDER
- Haley Gale Barnes, 29, 209 Bellview St., Winder – disorderly conduct; terroristic threats; aggravated assault
- Benjamin Ray, 25, 215 Lynn Rd. Bethlehem – public drunkenness; disorderly conduct
- Mia Phillip, 41, 1692 Dillard Way, Bethlehem -public drunkenness
- Tyundrey Re Quon Starks, 24, 152 Glen Circle, Winder- contempt of state court
- Brayan Elias Tovar Garcia, 24, 97 Griffith St., Winder – theft by shoplifting
- Jaliel Cameron Walker, 21, 1642 Trey Lane, Winder – theft by shoplifting
- Bree-anne Gibbons, 25, 1708 Snapping Ct., Winder – public drunk; public indecency; criminal trespass; simple battery against police officer/dog/corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony
- Frederick Randall Tidwell, 32, 1869 Appaloosa Ln., Buford – driving while license suspended
- Danny Russell Evans, 39, 1085 Cassin Ct., Winder – simple battery-Family Violence; possession of firearm by convicted felon
- Trixy Tywanna Jones, 47, 1210 Claywill Cir., Monroe – improper parking, standing or stopping on highway; possession of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container; possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of Schedule IV Controlled; Substance; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; DUI-drugs
- Brayan Elias Tovar Garcia, 24, 97 Griffith St., Winder – theft by shoplifting
- Elizabeth Suzanne Woodcock, 33, 3157 Millington Pl., Duluth – public drunkenness
- Kenneth Macklin Slayton, 63, 131 James Albert Johnson Ave., Winder – theft by shoplifting; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Joe Lewis Rouse, 41, 120 Northridge Drive, Winder – too fast for conditions; reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; DUI-alcohol; possession of cocaine
- Layla Tomlin, 30, 1365 Yorkshire Dr., Winder - disorderly conduct; public drunkenness
- Elieris Maria Pimentel, 37, 255 Nancy St., Winder – false imprisonment; battery (FV)
- Damon Burke, 43, 1019 Edgewater Lane, Hoschton – hold for other agency
- Jonathan Gabriel Pace, 48, 9 W Kimball St., Winder – following too closely (4); hit and run (4); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; fail to yield when enter/cross roadway; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.