The following individuals were arrested by local law enforcement agencies June 22-28:
AUBURN
• Yolanda Christine Lemke, 46, 326 Goldenrod Ln., Auburn – theft of services (2)
• Jessica Lauren Powers, 33, 1340 Shady Trl., Auburn – possession of methamphetamine
• Samuel David Powers, 27, 1340 Shady Trl., Auburn – possession of methamphetamine
BCSO
• William Paul Marlbrough, 37, 1210 Dylan Way, Bethlehem – no insurance on motorcycle; operating unregistered vehicle
• Brandon Lee Hooper, 36, 124 Jefferson Rd., Statham – criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less)
• Jaquan Huguley, 29, 904 Redland Court, Lawrenceville – probation violation
• Christopher Allen Presnell, 43, 892 Westwood Lane, Winder – probation violation (2)
• Michael Paul Jarrett, 43, 3056 Gum Creek Lane, Loganville – probation violation
• John Bradford Cassidy, 34, 1124 Beaver Dam Rd., Hoschton – fleeing/attempt to elude police; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; failure to register vehicle
• Jalen Hayes Bonds, 25, 117 Cedar Rock Trace, Athens – driving while license suspended; speeding
• Andre Nicole Johnson, 39, 759 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – forgery-third degree (amount more than $1,500 or possession of 10 or more checks); theft by deception
• Shanice Larissa Porter, 32, 2137 Hudson Dr., Bethlehem – driving without valid license; aggravated cruelty to animals
• Shirley M Patterson, 39, 6933 Keith Rd., Clermont – improper lane change; habitual violator of probationary driver’s license; violation of limited permit; driving while license suspended; reckless driving; DUI-Driving Under the Influence (felony for fourth subsequent conviction)
• Juan Manuel Jaimes, 30, 219 Scott Cir., Bethlehem – sentenced inmate
• Jessica W. Martin, 32, 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – probation violation
• Toni Lynette Kilgore, 50, 323 E Midland Ave., Winder – contempt of superior court
• Zachary Alan Means, 39, 135 Mears St., Winder – possession of drug related objects; criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence); criminal damage to property; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit felony; battery- Family Violence
• Zachary Alan Maddox, 278, 2329 Greeson Rd., Statham – false imprisonment; aggravated assault (2); battery- Family Violence
• Malik E.L. Cole, 26, 145 Humphry Ct., Winder – simple battery against police officer (3); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (3)
• Stacee Daizohn Hayes, 20, 1915 Archer St., Savannah – failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; DUI-drugs; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute/sell, possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance
• Robert Chancey, 35, 100 Grand Oaks Ln., Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Collin Trennen Baxter, 19, 1392 Biedermeier Rd., Winder – fugitive from justice
• Matthew Wade Wilson, 44, 325 Dacula Rd., Dacula – obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call; simple assault- Family Violence
• Michelle Lacie Walker, 35, 319 Timberridge Ln., Auburn – sentenced inmate
• Jesse Nicholas Mott, 34, 200 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – sentenced inmate
• Cartez Sherron Cook, 35, 189 J S Williamson Ct., Nicholson – criminal trespass-unlawful entry; criminal attempt to commit felony
• Sabrina Ebersole, 27, 51 Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson – hold for other agency
• Keanthony Deoreo Johnson, 30, 200 Capitol Ave., Winder – possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less); possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
• Jaclyn Leah Russell, 28, 115 Berlin St., Athens – criminal trespass-unlawful entry; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
• James Arthur Brock, 41, 1775 Peachtree Rd., Cumming – probation violation
• Jonathan Lee Sorrow, 38, 516 Greenfield Dr., Statham – hold for other agency
• Jesse Alan Sagen, 29, 3714 Old Augusta, Augusta – public drunk; affray (fighting)
• Shannon Dean Maynor, 33, 5572 Button Gwinnett Pl., Norcross – affray (fighting); public drunk
• Tarvial Shantarus Moss, 43, 2035 Timothy Rd., Athens – failure to appear
• Jordan Lee Gonzalez, 36, 1645 Buford Dr., Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Roxie Ann Morris, 49, 195 Sycamore Dr., Athens – failure to appear
• Sammy Ray Parton, Jr., 60, 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – probation violation
• Brandi Nicole Patrick, 30, 428 Blueberry Ln., Winder – drugs to be kept in original container; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by shoplifting
• Jonathan Wallace Tucker, 43, 233 S Myrtle St., Winder – probation violation (5)
• Denver Tarjae Buchanan, 22, 195 Sycamore Dr., Athens -driving while license suspended; hands-free Georgia Act; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; DUI-drugs; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of synthetic marijuana
• Joseph Addison Smith, 33, 145 Creekwood Rd., Winder – tag light required; DUI-alcohol; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine
• James Gerald Harris, 32, 6199 Compass Dr., Flowery Branch – probation violation
• William Carlton Bennett, 47, 130 Hollow Dr., Commerce- probation violation
• Miguel Salando Howell, 22, 308 Waterdown Dr. Fayetteville, N. Carolina – criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); battery-Family Violence
• Ildefonso Martinez-Osorio, 42, 436 Blueberry Ln., Winder – improper left turn; driving without a valid license
• David Lee Morris, 38, 2050 Waterside Ln., Bethlehem – discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street; reckless conduct
• Devin Buck Best, 30, 748 Evergreen Dr., Winder - obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call; battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; false imprisonment
WINDER
• Michael Cole Barnes, 20, 6382 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton – window tint violation (2); taillight height requirement; criminal trespass-unlawful entry
• Jeffrey R. Conner, 39, homeless – urban camping and improper use of public places
• Ashland Marie Walker, 19, 700 Nonsuch Ct, Winder – theft by taking (6)
• Allison Kendra Smith, 27, 3802 Terrazzo Ave., Las Vegas, NV. – failure to appear
• Ramya Thomas, 22, 104 Presidential Ln., Statham – probation violation
• Betty Jo Cumbie, 61, 710 Slayton Dr., Bethlehem – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of drug related objects; open container violation; improper use of central turn lane
• Joaquin Deqavion Booker, 21, 1025 Evergreen Dr., Elberton – failure to obey traffic control device; driving while license suspended; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
• Austin Nick Venderford, 31, 182 Colonial Hill Rd., Winder – probation violation; simple assault – Family Violence
• Carolyn Louise Johnson, 64, 673 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – probation violation
• Shirell Elaine Thomas, 51, 38 Amherst Dr., Winder – simple battery – Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less
• Laree Dixie Windsor, 46, 105 Duke St., Winder – failure to appear; simple battery- Family Violence
