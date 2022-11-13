The following individuals were recently arrested by local law enforcement agencies around the county:
BCSO
•Nicolai Jerry Nielsen, 39, Chestnut Oak Court, Winder, two counts of theft by deception and probation violations.
•Rolando Arizmendi, 23, Gage Drive, Winder, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.
•Gregg Anthony Osebold, 38, Riverside Drive SW, Lilburn, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense.
•Randall Lee Moore, 25, King Avenue, Athens, hold for another agency.
•Cathrine Ann Terry, 30, Meadowbrook Drive, Toccoa, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•David Michael Rogers, 46, Lanthier Street, Winder, probation violation.
•William Carlton Bennett, 47, Old Braswell Road, Monroe, probation violation.
•Janet M. Humphries, 52, Kay Drive, Winder, sentenced to weekends.
•Michael Foster Reynolds, 42, Argonne Road, Winder, sentenced to weekends.
•Jaquan Tylil Dowdy, 27, Kailie Drive, Winder, hold for another agency.
•April Michelle Knight, 23, Shields Street, Winder, brake lights required, concealing the identity of a vehicle, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Amy Paul Phillips, 38, Noble Vines Drive, Buford, hold for another agency.
•Justin Michael Baber, 31, Windy Hill Road, Jefferson, hold for another agency, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender probationer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Demeterio Young, 48, Bush Chapel Drive, Winder, failure to appear.
•Justin Michael Ciejek, 37, Hunter Road, Gainesville, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in passenger area of a vehicle and public drunkenness.
•Belinda Raphael, 21, Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida, speeding and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Danny Joe Hardin, 63, Stafford Street, Winder, probation violation.
•Tamara Rhea Pittman, 43, Carl-Bethlehem Road, Auburn, sentenced to weekends.
•Reyna R. Landeros, 32, Masters Drive, Monroe, disorderly conduct and battery.
•Austin Lee Aultman, 26, Faith Drive, Winder, use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching oncoming vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in passenger area of a vehicle and DUI – alcohol.
•Kerry Deangelo Kirkpatrick, 22, Cedar Hurst Trail, Atlanta, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Savannah Lynn Nicholson, 24, Mount Vernon Road NW, Monroe, theft by shoplifting.
•Jeremy Phillip Gilbert, 42, Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, hold for another agency.
•Nicholaus James Fagant, 45, Monroe Highway, Bethlehem, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol.
•Daniel Josph Adair, 32, Thorn Brook Ridge, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Karen Gomez, 26, Second Street, Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Kenneth Leonard Johnson, 42, Jonaquil Avenue, Auburn, theft by shoplifting.
•Marc Anthony Black, 53, Myrtle Street, Auburn, inmate in custody for court only.
•Terrell Duvone Henry, 29, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Ryan Payton Hoffman, 24, Silvergate Way, Winder, inmate in custody for court only.
•Marquavious Deundra Barnes, 32, Rutledge Drive, Winder, inmate in custody for court only.
•David M. Goble, 59, Cole Circle, Bethlehem, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Robert Maurice Tutt, 42, Wellbrook Court, Building 625, Loganville, possession of marijuana, tag light required and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Bobby Cherry, 28, Chase Landing Drive, Loganville, failure to register a vehicle or trailer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•John David Larosa, 22, Hill Street, Apt. 225, Duluth, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
•Randy Gerald Helton, 53, Harry Arnold Road, Monroe, probation violation.
•Eric Wilson Tanner, 50, Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem, probation violations.
•Malik Raheem Smith, 26, Walden Walk, Stone Mountain, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Tyqwonzae Malik Billings, 26, East Wright Street, Winder, probation violation.
•Cammie Ruth Howington, 41, Perry Road, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•John Allen McPherson, 33, Golf Course Road, Winder, theft by shoplifting and possession of marijuana.
•Cassie Leann Meeks, 33, Graham Street, Winder, sentenced inmate.
•Randy Alberto Rios-Sanchez, 38, Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•George Kevin Rivera, 30, Club Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol.
•Cheryl D. Clinton, 64, homeless, Winder, improper lane change and DUI – alcohol.
•Lamont Detor Jackson, 47, Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem, failure to appear.
•Jimmy Lynn Chastain Jr., 37, Flanagan Mill Road, Auburn, probation violations.
•Mark Popovici, 52, Iron Wood Court, Auburn, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Stephanie Anne Mitchell, 52, Palmer Court, Winder, theft by taking – motor vehicle possession.
•Christy Shanae Burak, 34, Cattail Lane, Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Justin Ryan Hunter, 36, Dotson Road, Statham, child support.
•Brian Michael Phillips, 23, Atlanta Highway NW, Auburn, sentenced to weekends.
•Elizabeth Rebecca Mericle, 53, Bismarck Circle, Winder, simple assault.
•Melisia Christine Cook, 38, Pine Rock Road, Winder, failure to appear.
•Rita Elizabeth Skaggs, 30, Foster Road, Statham, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Abel Christopher Regalado, 43, Pinewood Circle, Colbert, probation violation.
ªAustin Tyler Pittman, 23, Virginia Avenue, Winder, possession of methamphetamine and probation violations.
•Thomas Christopher Edwards, 27, Bryan, Union Point, two counts of criminal trespass – interference with property, battery, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony and false imprisonment.
•Nicole Yvonne Coody, 20, Indian Shoals Road, Dacula, furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage by persons below the legal age, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and DUI – under age 21.
•Jose Luis Bravo, 50, Power Avenue, Buford, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Michael James Crowe, 39, Lakeshore Drive, Winder, probation violation.
•Christopher Elliott Lay, 62, Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle and violation of a limited driving permit.
•Alexandre M. Hamilton, 24, Towns Square Drive, Athens, hold for another agency.
•Raymond Edward Hubbard, 39, Hubbard Street, Monroe, hold for another agency.
•David Vincent Pope, 24, Saint Moritz Drive SW, Lilburn, possession of marijuana, DUI – multiple substances and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Tamika Patrice Byrd, 46, Davis Street, Monroe, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Ashley DeQuawn Potts, 39, Goldshore Way, Statham, probation violation.
•Shea Michael Ethridge, 34, Dogwood Trail, Winder, probation violation.
•Aureliano Martinez-Rojo, 54, Hampton Ridge Road, Norcross, improper lane change, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving and DUI – alcohol.
•James Bryan Greer, 38, Thorn Brook Circle, Bethlehem, criminal trespass – interference with property and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Robin Jacob Paz Bran, 17, Jefferson Street, Statham, speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Calvin Devon Parks, 23, Honeysuckle Circle, Lawrenceville, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Edward B. Langford,, 38, Lanthier Street, Winder, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Michael Lee Cassidy, 32, Forrest Avenue, Clifton, Tennessee, inmate in custody for court only.
•Zakar Nikaho McCullough, 20, Twelve Oaks Drive, Winder, hold for another agency.
•Richard Harold Ray Jackson, 37, East Broad Street, Athens, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – drugs.
•Marcus Rashaun Hayes, 40, Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ronald Jason Hamilton, 48, Highway 82, Winder, parole violation.
•Guillermo Jose Serrano Duartes, 35, Buford Highway NE, Brookhaven, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Christopher Demarquez Kelly, 30, Perry Street, Monroe, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.
•Nicholas J. Celestin, 26, Beaver Swamp Road, Loganville, driver must move over for emergency vehicles and possession of marijuana.
•Jason Scott Conklin, 53, Anita Drive, Winder, probation violation.
•Joey Siberon, 34, Glen Terrace Road, Auburn, failure to appear.
•Jovany Rodriguez, 22, Lokey’s Ridge Road, Bethlehem, two counts of failure to appear.
•Gary Hubert Rogers, 68, Nunnally Drive, Winder, inmate in custody for court only.
•Raimonds Zvirbulis, 25, Willow Gate Way, Auburn, probation violation.
•Ryan Paul Carpenter, 30, Commerce Street, Madison, theft by taking.
•Frankie Shane Hatcher, 50, Lula Road, Gainesville, disorderly conduct.
•Guillermo Salinas Palafox, 36, Midland Court, Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and battery – FVA.
AUBURN
•Lorenzo Stephenson, 61, Atlanta Highway NW, Auburn, aggravated assault.
BRASELTON
•Frank Carver Woods, 20, Millstream Trail, Lawrenceville, failure to obey a traffic control device, possession and sue of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Nasir Hassan Warner, 21, Landon Lane, Braselton, possession and use of drug-related objects and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
STATHAM
•Chadwhick Horace McDaniel, 46, Rainey Brooke Drive, Winder, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Joshua Leif McDaniel, 34, Carlisle Court SE, Conyers, probation violation.
•Guy Jamar Butler, 40, Griffith Street N, Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Marty Holland Fouche, 43, McNutt Creek, Bogart, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Randall Carrol Holman, 60, Freeman Brock Road, Auburn, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in passenger area of a vehicle, DUI – alcohol and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Joshua Billy Crowe, 25, King Avenue, Bethlehem, forgery and theft by deception.
•Krystyna Ann Mount, 31, Erno Street, Lynn Haven, Florida, DUI – alcohol, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in passenger area of a vehicle and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
•Shahzad b. Ali, 32, Birkhall Drive, Lawrenceville, failure to appear.
•Lazaro Moreno Gonzalez, 28, Jefferson Street, Statham, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid driver’s license and broken brake light/turn signal lens.
•Trevor Cole Sebastian, 25, Sandy Court Lane, Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Chelsey Marie Lowe, 28, Riverbend Parkway, Athens, possession of cocaine.
•Brandon Vandarius Rivers, 31, Bostwick Road, Madison, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
•Sammantha Kaye Webb, 34, Jones Road, Atlanta, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after January 1, 1954, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no insurance.
•Mary Michelle Easterling, 46, Nancy Street, Winder, criminal trespass, simple assault – FVA and simple assault.
•Gerald Walter Dulaney, 62, 8th Street, Statham, littering on public or private property or waters, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Brandon Sheriff Gaddis, 36, Poplar Springs Road, Hoschton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, hands-free Georgia act, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, lighted headlights/other lights required ½ hours after sunset-1/2 hour before sunrise, brake light requirements on all vehicles manufacture after January 1, 1954, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol.
•Joshua Randolph Hooper, 30, Travitine Trail, Loganville, consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI – alcohol.
•Tyler Joseph Accetta, 24, Silver Bell Road, Jefferson, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Laura Miesha Thomas, 27, Spring Valley Road, Athens, probation violation.
WINDER
•Jacques Dayvon Sanford, 35, Spring Valley Road, Athens, cruelty to children and battery – FVA.
•Marco Antonio Ramos, 25, Club Drive, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlight requirements on all vehicles except motorcycles.
•Kimberly Nichole Finchum, 29, Northcrest Drive, Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery – FVA and three counts of cruelty to children.
•Joshua Jamal Miller, 26, Crested View Drive, Loganville, contempt of State Court.
•Homer Edwin Turner, 68, homeless, refusal to leave premises when requested.
•Kaylan Desean Beal, 27, Favor Road SW, Marietta, financial transaction card fraud.
•Timothy Patrick McDaniel, 55, Spain Hill Road, Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Jose Antonio Olvera Trejo, 23, Rogers Lake Road, Lithonia, speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Angie Temika Kinney, 36, Lily Drive E, Winder, failure to appear.
•Eber Hernandez Echavarria, 40, Second Street, Winder, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and public drunkenness.
•Xaworski Lasavier Scott, 19, Scrooch Court, Winder, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jason Malachi Culver, Jr., 19, Briscoe Mill Road, Bethlehem, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Marolyn Denise Jackson, 48, Maynard Street, Winder, probation violation.
•Noah Allen Tingle, 33, Crystal Water Drive, Lawrenceville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Shannon Nicole McClary, 37, Baker Road, Gainesville, hold for another agency, possession and use of drug-related objects and window tint violation.
•Nicholas Remone Little, 29, Russell Cemetery Road, Winder, child support and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Loucecite Latigue, 44, Coosawilla Drive, Winder, expired license plate and failure to appear.
•Joshua Todd Mason, 37, Center Hill Church Road, Loganville, two counts of cruelty to children and battery – FVA.
•Ian Michael McCarter, 23, Langford Street, Winder, three counts of terroristic threats and three counts of simple assault – FVA.
•Jean-Paul Ciruza Magala, 17, Brandon Drive, Winder, three counts of aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.