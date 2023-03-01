The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies Feb. 16-23:
AUBURN
• Michael Derek Minnix, 44, 497 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Courtney Lorraine Maddox, 29, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Andre Bennett Gilyard, 28, 2652 Colleen Ln, Dacula – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; loitering and prowling
• Russell James Purcell, 53, 1489 Carla Ct., Lawrenceville – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; failure to register vehicle; expired license plate; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
BRASELTON
• Jocelyn Anne Gerstenlauer, 25, 7 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder – possession and use o drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Robert Lewis Jewell, 29, 3705 Bay Leaf DR., Loganville – possession and use of drug related objects; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identify; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of methamphetamine
• Darrell Masters, 48, 283 Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson – deposit account fraud
• Steven Desamo, 66, 1724 Sapling Ct., Concord, Calif – criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple assault
BARROW COUNTY
• Kayla Ann Barnard, 25, 322 Goldenrod Ln, Auburn – possession and use of drug related obkects; theft by taking
• Joshua Malachi Lee, 18, 88 W New St., Winder – failure to appear
• Alan Robert Galgoci, 46, 1506 Iris Glen Ln, Hoschton – no helmet; improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances
• James William Eaden, 57, 373 Sanders Cir, Winder – possession of child pornography (5)
• Jessica Emily Reina, 18, 1182 Wendy Way, Winder – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; pedestrian under the influence (PUI)
• Harold Lavonne Green, 69, 1635 Bismarck Cir, Winder – hold for other agency
• Deborah Clark Marsingill, 50, 1222 Level Grove Road, Maysville – probation violation
• Antwon Terrell Sutton, 26, 3670 Hill Acres Rd., Atlanta – Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act; in custody for court only
• Ronald David Watkins, 45, 877 Hawk Creek Trail, Winder – reckless conduct (3); DUI- endangering child under 14 years old; serious injury by vehicle (2); DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; speeding; improper lane change
• Brittany Anne Brown, 32, 510 Heritage Ln, Winder – failure to appear
• Justin Ryan Hunter, 37, 433 Dotson Rd., Statham – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; child support
• Thomas Bradbury Bethea, 21, 4572 Rebel Valley View, Atlanta – driving while license suspended
• Joshua Charles Schooler, 34, 2376 Athens Hwy., Jefferson – in custody for court only
• William Antwan Woods, 44, 805 Arbor Gate Ln, Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Nolvin Adelso Dias Trochez, 24, 1502 Lia Hills DR., Norcross – speeding; driving without a valid license
• Kenneth Rashard Searcy, 31, W Valley Dr., Fort Valley – Georgia RICO Act
• Brenton Wayne Cook, 48, 421 Blueberry Ln, Winder – probation violation
• Jacob Oneal Lewis, 32, 205 Sue Ln, Dacula – hold for other agency
• Nicholas Eron Wiseman, 31, 705 Evergreen Dr., Winder – Georgia RICO Act (2); unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity (5); in custody for court only
• Zyankiah Stewart, 18, 275 Thorn Brook Cir, Bethlehem – disorderly conduct
• Penny Blackmon Tunnell, 61, 241 Harvey Lokey Rd, Bethlehem – disorderly conduct
• Lamond Detour Jackson, 47, 413 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – failure to appear
• Brent Hawkins, 65, 172 Cabin Creek Rd., Athens – driving while license suspended; no insurance
• Jamal Melik Parrish, 27, 53 Shaka Ln, Hull – hold for other agency
• Bobby Thomas Knight, 29, 1603 Butterfly Ln, Statham – driving while license suspended; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (2); possession and use of drug related objects
• Joseph Persaud, 32, 307 Anchors Way, Winder – criminal damage to property
• Kayla Faye Segars, 34, 427 Bio Ln, Hartwell – possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (2); theft by receiving
• Kendal Rahome Daniels, 33, 134 Sunny Hills Dr., Athens – probation violation; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; theft by receiving stolen property
• Kevin Carmack Cochran, 46, 3031 Maple Cove Ct, Loganville – failure to appear
• Tracee Rosanna Troxtel, 43, 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder – probation violation
• Carlo Magno Hernandez, 31, 5583 Woodland Dr., Douglasville – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Michael Allen Henn, 39, 111 Olive Branch, Anderson, S. Carolina – theft by taking-misdemeanor (10); theft by taking-felony (3); burglary-building, structure, vehicle (9); burglary-no forced entry-non residence (7)criminal trespass (2); removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (3); criminal damage to property-business (5); loitering and prowling
• Dylan Lewis Criswell, 27, 952 Dogwood Trail, Winder – aggravated assault
• Tonisha Sharae Wilson, 30, 900-Wheeler Ave., Douglas – Georgia RICO Act
• Danielle Melinda Acklin, 31, 4684 Pine Dr., Loganville – theft by shoplifting
• Tarik Akil Ali, 49, 185 Waterlook Court, Lawrenceville – failure to appear
• Isaiah Dante Gaines, 27, 2360 Turtle Creek Way, Lawrenceville – sentenced inmate
• Ruben Cortez, 30, 1490 Rays Church Rd, Bishop – failure to appear
• Joshua Leif McDaniel, 35, 462 Wall Rd., Statham – probation violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers
• Maycayla Ashley Holmes, 17, 255 Thorn Brook Ct., Bethlehem – speeding; driving without valid license
• Christina Marie Hurff, 37, 168 Cedar Ridge Trail, Lawrenceville – probation violation
• Robert Todd Meier,47, 20 Cannondale Dr., Winder – driving while license suspended
• Misty Sue Barfield, 44, 32 Blueberry Ln, Winder – theft by shoplifting
• Dana Marie Jenkins, 53, 324 Will Franklin Rd., Thomaston – theft by shoplifting
• Jeffery R Conner, 40, 5000 Pilgrim Ln, Auburn – no insurance; expired license plate; driving while license suspended; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation (2)
• Ricky Charles Lavender, 42, 475 Bay Creek Rd., Loganville – probation violation
• Brian Matthew Webber, 44, 373 Cross Creek Ct., Auburn – simple battery- Family Violence
• Edilberto Arellano Villa, 29, 1471 Riverbend Ct., Bethlehem – battery-Family Violence
• Michael Brandon Roberts, 40, 836 Crystal Meadow Dr., Winder – criminal trespass
• Rolando Sa Dukes, 20, 231 Sherwood Dr., Winder – probation violation
• Nicholas Scott Harris, 23, 1958 Diamond Ridge Dr., Statham – criminal trespass
• Alex David Ella, 27, 835 Foxfire Dr., Lawrenceville – simple battery
• Christian Ibarra, 22, 338 Timberridge Ct., Auburn – failure to appear
• Corey Paul Foster, 43, 86 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson – sentenced inmate
• Brian Michael Phillips, 24, 1092 Atlanta Hwy, Auburn- sentenced inmate
• Kenneth Bernard Pittman, 57, 389 Hamond Rd, Statham – sentenced to weekends
• Christian Blake Dunwoodie, 26, 704 Bailey Dr., Jefferson – sentenced inmate
• Tony Aaron Thomas, 31, 418 Wilshire Ln, Bethlehem – probation violation
STATHAM
• Travis James Caldwell, 45, 1430 Hardigree Rd., Winder – driving while license suspended
• Allen Joe Chastain, 48, 4748 E Hall Rd, Gainesville – driving while license suspended; no insurance; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration; view obstructed; concealing identity of vehicle
• Frances Mae Davis, 43, 212 Nunnally Rd., Winder- willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Brandy Diana Nguyen, 35, 2011 Ventura St., Statham – driving while license suspended
• Nathan Seth Ward, 21, 415 Price St., Statham – failure to appear; probation violation; hold for other agency; unlawful conduct during 911 call; obstruction of an officer; simple assault
• Jason Michael Johnson, 41, 1770 Oak Springs St, Statham – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; battery; loitering and prowling; criminal damage to property
• Keith Andre Coley, 32, 271 E Wright St, Winder – standards for brake lights; open container violation; DUI-alcohol
WINDER
• Gwendolyn Kay Varnum, 49, 12 Candlewood Ter, Winder – battery-Family Violence (FV)
• Nicholas Stephen Latham, 29, 465 Northcrest Dr., Winder – aggravated assault; simple assault – FV; simple battery
• Fenerrell Franklin Cunningham, 34, 1685 Atlanta Hwy., Statham – failure to appear (2)
• Alexander Marie Gee, 32, 226 Daley Ave, Winder – expired driver’s license; standards for brake lights; seat belt violation (children under 5 years old and less); possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of methamphetamine
• Jerome Johnson, 59, 3555 Hazy Ct., Decatur – failure to appear
• Shelby Leanne Kennedy, 30, 238 Lynn Rd, Bethlehem - sentenced to weekends
• Daniel Argueta, 25, 852 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – driving without a valid license; driving within emergency lane
• Jessica Lynn Fulton, 39, 160 Wilshire Dr., Athens – driving while license suspended
• Ronald Ray Waldrip, 59, 335 Oakdale Dr., Auburn – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
• Carlos Rodriguez Lopez, 27, 80 Belmont Farms Dr., Ellenwood – possession and use of drug related objects; reckless conduct; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Christopher Lopez Justo, 26, 80 Belmont Farms Rd., Ellenwood - -driving without a valid license; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
• Emory Dexter Waters, 61, 515 Huntleigh Dr., Winder- willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2); disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace; public drunkenness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.