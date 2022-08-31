The following individuals were recently arrested by local law enforcement agencies:
- Tyler Lane Waite, 25, 519 Windy Trail, Bethlehem – serious injury by vehicle
- Sean Tremell White, 29, Pinkston Court, Winder – child support; probation violation (two counts); obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; simple battery
- Juan Malik Scott, 26, 147 West Chester Circle, Athens – robbery; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; simple assault- Family Violence (FV) (two counts); battery (FV); cruelty to children-3rd degree
- Jose Alberto Catalan-Salgado 22, 439 Maple Park Drive, winder – failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; driving while license suspended or revoked
- Devyn Darnell Dewberry, 27, 119 Evergreen Ridge Court, Statham – marijuana-possession less than 1 oz.; aggravated battery; aggravated assault
- James Dwayne Griffin, 50, taillights required; possession and use of drug related objects; probation violation
- Erik Noe Fuentes-Escobar, 28, 1301 Brunton Road, Bethlehem – trafficking in cocaine; illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; in custody for court only
- Christian Ibarra, 22, 338 TImberridge Court, Auburn – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- James Broadus Bonnemer, Jr., 51, 49 Steed Road, Winder – probation violation – felony
- Alton Lucious Stephens, 59, 460 Martin Circle, Athens – probation violation – felony
- Douglas Jeffery Dillard, 59, 2125 Dooley Town Road, Statham – sentenced to weekends
- Matthew Jacob Kitchens, 26, 241 Lynn Road, Bethlehem – probation violation – felony
- Arland Nakoma Patton, 22, 2238 Old Gainesville Highway, Talmo – hold for other agency
- Shakeem Taiwan McMillan, 33, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder – aggravated battery
- Marty Holland Fouche, 43, 1871 McNutt Creek, Bogart – Driving Under the influence (DUI) -drugs; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
- Thomas Michael Cade, 24, 28 Red Bud Road, Jefferson – criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less)
- Joshua Dewayne Foster 38, 2125 Dooley Town Road, Statham – probation violation – felony
- Undreanna Kari Johnson,31, 1037 2nd Street SE, Moultrie – aggravated assault (three counts); reckless conduct; battery-FV
- Amber Marie Rawls, 22, 755 Remington Circle, Winder – probation violation – felony
- Robert Chancey, 35 100 Grand Oaks Lane, Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
- Danielle Leolla Carter, 29, 226 Daley Drive, Winder – sentenced to weekends
- Tabori Demond Johnson, 42, 759 Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem – aggravated battery
- Lauren Ann Crawford, 33, 523 Stoney Creek Drive, Winder – striking fixed object driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle
- Janes Fred Major, 54, 224 Englewood Road, Winder – open container violation/beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages; too fast for conditions; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances
- Jeremiah Nicholas Carter, 32, 2 Candlewood Terrace, Winder – probation violation – felony
- Christian Blake Dunwoodie, 26, 704 Bailey Drive, Jefferson – sentenced to weekends
- Juan Jesus Landry, 20, 341 Addison Drive, Winder – sentenced to weekends
- Robert L. West, 1239 Camp Creek Road, Cornelia – failure to register vehicle; removing/affixing tac with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked
- Scott Jospeh Bowen, 55, 608 Rockwell Church Road NW, Winder – hold for other agency
- Nicolae I Barbir, 54, 9006 Yorkshire Circle, Fogelsville, Penn. – speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic; improper stopping, standing or parking outside business/residential district; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor; DUI-alcohol while driving commercial motor vehicle
- Victoria Catherine Scott, 21, 201 Glenleaf Drive, Norcross – battery- FV (1st offense)
- Jacob Anthony Buice, 20, 115 Benson Street, Lawrenceville – probation violation – felony
- Brandon Robert Jordan, 21, 1169 Pinebrook Court, Auburn – DUI-alcohol (less safe); too fast for conditions; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; speeding
- Steven Jowwers, 48, 4023 McKinley Drive, Snellville – improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Brandon Dwayne Pugh, 40, 494 Natasha Drive, Auburn – simple battery-FV
- Ronnie E. Christian, Jr.,32, 206 Polar Street, Elkton, Ky. – open container violation; following too closely DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Pedro Humberto Olivare Sagvayo, 24, 1458 Hog Mountain Road, Winder – driving without a valid license; seat belt violation; improper lane change; failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Fenerrell Franklin Cunningham, 34, 1685 Atlanta Hwy. SE 21, Statham – criminal trespass-unlawful entry
- Jarrett Etinosa Obasuyi, 34, 5959 Fairington Road, Lithonia – no insurance; expired license plate; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Juan Pablo Espinoza Reyes, 34, 3593 Buford Hwy. NE, Brookhaven – driving without a valid license
- William Otis Cox, 52, 1248 Cabot’s Drive, Auburn – hold for other agency
- James David Wilson, 43, 471 Pendergrass Road, Winder – simple assault-FV (two counts)
- Towanna Niecolshas Burgess, 37, 378 Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem – financial transaction card fraud
- Brittny Marie Landry, 33, 324 Addison Drive, Winder – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; open container; reckless conduct
- Nathaniel E Blue, 47, 3553 Forrest Downs Circle, Decatur – following too closely; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Lejuan Dewayne Patterson, 33, 185 Charles court, Winder. - headlight requirement; failure to obey traffic control device; hit and run, duty or driver to stop or return to scene of accident
- Jeremy Lamar Miller, 35, 260 Deer Pkwy., Athens – probation violation-misdemeanor
- Mitchell Ryan Johnson, 37, 1236 Cabot’s Drive, Auburn – battery-FV; aggravated assault
- Kevin Glen Jones, 33, 2410 Bolman Road, Gainesville – probation violation -felony
- Moye Ashante Whitefield, 25, 612 Richard Drive, Evans – driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense; failure to obey traffic control device
- Mello Vasquez-Vicente, 27, 2281 Plaster Road NE, Atlanta - driving without valid license; failure to obey traffic control device; obstruction of an officer
- Lola Marie Fields, 57, 377 Manning Gin Road, Monroe – parole violation
- James Robert Huey, 55, 3550 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Angela Denise Iler, 52, 316 Carter Road, Auburn – panhandling
- Jennifer Lynn McCallister, 25, 113 Plantation Road, Winder – possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; theft by shoplifting; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/posses with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine
- Christine Elizabeth Hunter, 41, 433 Dotson Road Statham – criminal trespass-unlawful entry
- Justin Ryan Hunter,36, 433 Dotson Road, Statham – criminal trespass-unlawful entry
- Daniel Wayne Crowe, 55, 184 Jones Circle, Winder – failure to appear-misdemeanor; violation of probation- misdemeanor
- Eric Wilson Tanner, 49, 453 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – possession of methamphetamine
- Halle Kalil Burgess, 24, 453 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; no insurance; expired license plate; driving while license suspended; possession or use of drug related objects; probation violation (two counts)
- Adam Heard, 42, 31 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – in custody for court only
- Lawrence Moon, 58, 874 Briscoe Mill Road, Bethlehem – hold for other agency
- Elizabeth Mattie Gober, 21, 121 Pinkston Court, Winder – possession and use of drug related object; marijuana possession-less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine
- Taylor Patrick Power, 34, 2619 Rat Kinney Road, Statham - possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; broken brake light; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine (two counts)
- Ebony Ladawn Landers, 23, 550 Tanners Lane, Bethlehem – probation violation – felony
- Frantz Merino-Jean, 33, 6282 Grand Fox Circle, Flowery Branch – hold for other agency
- Craig Allen England, 31, 1313 Ridgeview Road, Auburn – tag light required, possession of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
- Cleo Catherine Wallace, 43, 30 Herald Drive, Bethlehem – in custody for court only
- Robert Anthony Stokes, 40, 124 2nd Street, Winder – reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (two counts); hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; fleeing/attempting to elude police (two counts); possession of tools for the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; striking fixed object; duty upon striking unattended vehicle; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of methamphetamine
- Robby Wiley Mullinax, 25, 6355 Mountain View Trail, Cumming – probation violation-felony
- Zuri Dennise Mcgee, 28, speeding; driving while license suspended
- Matthew Kyle White, 32, 1025 Finch Drive, Winder- disorderly conduct
- Franklin Maurice young, 49, 276 The Plaza Street, Athens – in custody for court only
- Richard Kutchinsky, 58, 807 Whispering Pines Road, Winder – reckless driving
- Demetric Monique Jones, 36, 1201 Peters Cemetery Road, Monroe – fail to report accident with injury, death or damage; hit and run, duty upon driver to stop or return to scene of accident
- Charles Edsel Russell, 77, 403 Chandler Road, Auburn – cruelty to children-4rd degree (third or subsequent conviction) (two counts); cruelty to children-intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/Family Violence battery; aggravated battery; battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault
- Steven Austin Samples, 23, 475 McCarty Road, Statham- failure to appear-misdemeanor
