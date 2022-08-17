The following individuals were arrested by local law enforcement agencies from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11:
AUBURN
• Aaron Edwin Riley, 36, 10 Waverly Lane, Winder – probation violation
• Kenneth Andrew Logan, 43, 925 Justin Drive, Winder – criminal trespass-unlawful entry
BARROW COUNTY
• Jeffrey R. Conner, 40, homeless – possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of methamphetamine; driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to register vehicle or trailer
• Hailey Danielle Harrison, 30, 1202 Autumn Avenue, Winder – simple battery-Family Violence (FV)
• Own Phillip Roberts, Jr., 42, 727 Smith Cemetery Road, Winder – in custody for court only
• John Randall Brown, 42, 711 Government Farm Road, Rockmart – probation violation
• Keith Antwan Prosser, 38, 69 New Hope Road, Wrightsville – probation violation
• Brittney Nicole Buffington, 28, 2887 Oak Springs Drive, Statham – cruelty to children (two counts); battery-Family Violence
• Linda Anne Martin, 53, 362 Bridgeview Drive, Auburn – tampering with evidence; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, drugs or intoxicants; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Stephen Gary Weathers, 48, 1501 Atlanta Highway SE, Winder – public drunkenness; loitering and prowling; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; urban camping and improper use of public places
• Michael Anthony Daniel, 44, 342 Oakdale Drive, Auburn – aggravated stalking
• Jose A. Garcia Luna, 44, 56 W Mockingbird Lane, Lawrenceville – driving while license suspended; hands-free Georgia Act
• John Richard Manders III, 50, 8290 Hog Mountain Road, Statham – possession of firearm by convicted felon (two counts); possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Trevor Timothy Hunter, 32, 3402 Windy Hill Point, Lawrenceville – probation violation
• Willie Oscar Johnson, 49, 1046 Woodbridge Way, Conyers – probation violation
• Anthony Paul Sonntag, 24, homeless – failure to register as sex offender (two counts); probation violation (three counts)
• Angelia Rutledge Evans, 56, 237 Graham Street, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct
• Henry Jarmar Dixon, 40, 1775 Peachtree Road, Cumming – hold for other agency
• Kenneth Jerrell Ewing, 28, 690 Melinda Drive, Winder – failure to appear
• Joshua Bradley Morely, 26, 1707 Meadow Trace, Monroe – hands-free Georgia Act; reckless driving; improper stopping on roadway; DUI-alcohol (less safe); consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area
• Andres Ivan Martinez, 20, 206 2nd Street, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Jazalyn Isis Washington, 20, 217 Jackson Street, Washington – improper lane change; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-alcohol/controlled substance
• Robert Chancey, 35, 100 Grand Oaks Lane, Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
• Laurie Lorene Crutchfield, 46, 567 Tall Oaks E, Monroe – probation violation
• Juan Jesus Landry, 20, 341 Addison Drive, Winder - sentenced to weekends
• David Earl Britt, 65, 122 Autumn Avenue, Winder – violation probation
• Amanda Brooke Greer, 31, 252 Thorn Brook Circle, Bethlehem – simple battery-Family Violence
• Bobby James Thompson, 31, 211 Amber Ridge Road, Statham – improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Jeff Garrett Mason, 39, 124 High Street SE, Gainesville – printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc., knowing information is in error or fictitious; identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person
• Jake Scott Kennedy, 40, 1860 Cleveland Road, Bogart – probation violation
• Guiman Ignatius Mason, 22, 915 Elijah Way, Bethlehem – purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana
• Osbaldo Trujillo-Perez, 23, 391 Smith Mill Road, Winder – failure to appear misdemeanor
• Christopher Carl Crimmins, 39, 2 Jefferson Place, Athens – consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Lloyd Donald Whitley, 67, 3672 Hwy. 81 N, Oxford – hold for other agency
• Tracie Jean Hollis, 47, 609 Warren Way, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; aggravated assault (two counts)
• Markellvius Damontez Roland, 30, 401 Bridgeport Place, Monroe – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Charles Edward Rash, 56, 1201 Brent Way, Winder – hold for other agency
• Ruben Cortez, 30, 1490 Rays Church Road, Bishop – improper lane change; violation of limited driving permit
• Michael Kenneth Walters, 64, homeless – probation violation
• Haley Gale Barnes, 29, 15 Virginia Avenue, Winder – probation violation
BRASELTON
• James Teague, 42, 1101 Finley Exchange Drive, Holly Springs, N. Carolina – lighted headlights required after sunset; reckless driving; speeding
• Amy Louise Roehm, 34, 112 Forrester Creek Drive, Greenville, S. Carolina – public drunk
• Jackson A Goode, 21, 555 Miles Patrick Road Winder – probation violation
STATHAM
• Tieleah Nechole Browner, 32, 439 Hull Road, Athens - knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving while license suspended or revoked
• Paul Edgar, 31, 3975 Church Street, Athens – hold for other agency
• Michelle Elizabeth Smith, 48, 2533 Sanders Road, Elberton – possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine
• Mary Kathleen Strickland, 42, 175 Westwood Drive, Athens – probation violation
• James Myron Littleton, 55, 149 Northridge Drive, Winder – no insurance; seat belt violation; headlight requirements; possession and use of drug of related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine
• Jose Eduardo Aguilar, 37, 125 Baxter Drive, Athens – no insurance; driving while license suspended or revoked; expired license plate; concealing identity of a vehicle; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use f drug related objects
• Scott Allen Anderson, 50, 64 Hidden Oaks Lane, Jefferson – fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; speeding; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; headlight requirements; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; reckless driving; expired license plate; driving while license suspended or revoked; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
• Amber Renee Tatom, 35, 170 Shields Street, Winder – possession of methamphetamine
WINDER
• Jamie Allen Slayton, 61, 133 Wood Ave, Winder – disorderly conduct
• Natasha Ann Hull, 42, 133 James Albert Johnson Avenue, Winder- disorderly conduct
• Eight Dinirio Slayton, 23, 24 Village Court, Winder – disorderly conduct
• Homer Edwin Turner, 68, homeless – failure to appear
• Keavinia Biquaon Barnett, 27, 186 Glenview Terrace, Winder – exhaust system excessive; obscured or missing license plates; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
• Dalton Aaron Davis, 18, 714 Arden Drive, Winder – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; DUI-under age 21 .02% or more; use of multi-beam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching head-on
• Casey Danielle Tulk, 34, 127 Giles Road, Winder – no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration; tag light required; driving while license suspended or revoked
• Janie Luz Porter, 39, 319 Chimney Trace Drive, Winder – hold for other agency; failure to obey traffic control device; driving while license suspended or revoked
• Gerald Cardoza-Zuniga, 30, 124 2nd Street, Winder – standards for brake lights; driving without valid license
• Windy Arnette Valdez, 55, 247 Apalachee Church Road, Auburn- theft by taking; exploitation and intimidation or disabled adults, elder persons and residents; open container violation; possession and use of drug related objects
