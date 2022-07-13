The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest made by local law enforcement agencies from June 29-July 6:
AUBURN
- Ronald Edward Collins, 38, 1359 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (not motor vehicle); stalking (Family Violence); simple assault (Family Violence)
BCSO
- Jermyia Tyasia Smith, 17, 225 Carrington Dr., Athens – theft by shoplifting
- Emeri Victoria Steward, 19, 1625 Greyfield Lane, Sandy Springs – theft by shoplifting
- Nathaniel C. Allen, 21, 528 Hickeria Way, Winder – failure to appear; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer
- Stephen Anthony McDaniel, 42, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – probation violation; battery; aggravated assault
- Daniel Raymond Swenson, 42, 155 Williamsburg Way, Winder - sentenced inmate
- Jeremy Adam Wilson, 42, 1797 Davenport Dr., Braselton – probation violations (2)
- Angel E. Elorza Ramirez, 34, 1048 Forest Dr. NW Park, Lilburn – driving without a valid license
- Larry L.C. Freeman, 62, 4933 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder – sentenced inmate
- Tamara Rhea Pittman, 43, 1517 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn – sentenced inmate
- Ginia Benjamin, 27, 274 Natchez Cir., Winder – battery- Family Violence
- Jasmine Irene McINtyre, 33, 685 Tanners Bridge. Cir., Bethlehem – probation violation (2)
- Jacod Anthony Buice, 20, 115 Benson St., Lawrenceville – obstruction/interference with drivers view or control; reckless conduct
- Jarvis Diego Hunter, 36, 283 Hunter Rd., Jefferson – sentenced inmate
- Stephanie Michele Johnson, 46, 828 Short St., Lawrenceville - sentenced inmate
- Natasha Lynn Lee, 42, 414 Gladiola Dr., Auburn – probation violation
- Stephanie Lynn Burnett, 46, 718 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder – simple assault- Family Violence; aggravated assault
- Robert Chancey, 35, 100 Grand Oaks Ln., Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
- Daniel Joseph Bennett, 20, 1176 Boss Hardy Rd., Auburn – improper lane change; too fast for conditions; safety belt violation; consumption/open container; hit and run
- James Broadus Bonnemer, Jr., 50, 49 Steed Rd., Winder – probation violation
- Landen Tylere Velasco, 18, 249 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
- Kendry Sai Rivas Chicas, 18, 2208 Avalon Trace, Winder – DUI-alcohol; driving without a valid driver’s license; reckless driving; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; improper lane change
- Robert .V. Powell, 47, 47 Hillcrest Dr., Winder – failure to appear (2)
- Salma Lizbeth Gutierrez Benitez, 27, 1886 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham – improper lane change; reckless drivng; driving without a valid license
- Jaquez Shermill Johnson, 23, 110 Angus Ln., Athens – driving while license suspended; speeding in construction zone
- Dustin Otis Powell, 38, 310 Magnolia Way, Monroe – probation violation
- Hugh Daniel Simms, 48, 12 Candlewood Ter., Winder – DUI-drugs; driving while license suspended or revoked
- Terra Paige Burdetto, 42, 432 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton – following too closely; open container violation; reckless driving; hit and run with non-serious injury or damage; DUI-alcohol
- Griffin Matthew Rowem 37, 3640 Magnolia Walk Trail, Cumming – disorderly conduct
- Matthew Perry Shadburn, 33, 474 Whitney Rd. 6, Jefferson – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
- Carry Lee Watkins, 50, 359 Ashton Way, Winder – improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-drugs
- Chad Michael Hayes, 42, 1014 Andover Dr., Hoschton – disorderly conduct
- Joshua Lee Hattaway, 23, 777 Whitehall Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency
- Octavious Tennell Sweeney, 23, 169 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder – purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale marijuana
- David Reyes-Velasquez, 30, 468 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson – driving wrong side of road; improper lane change; speeding; DUI-alcohol; reckless driving
- Ramiro Cruz, 1575 Whitney Run, 31, Bethlehem – following too closely; driving without valid license
- Winfred L Mayweather, 56, 3030 Johnson-Hale Rd., Statham – DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; driving while license suspended; open container violation
- Jonathan Chad Huff, 37, 841 Lee St., Jefferson – probation violation
- Scheckira Zaursell Martin, 27, 835 College Ave., Athens – failure to appear
- Jarvis Chaldez Davenport, 27, 521 Jones Rd., Statham – inmate custody for court only
- Jeffrie Danion Evans, 37, 1210 Autumn Ave., Winder – inmate in custody for court only
- Oscar Jared Llanas, 24, 3527 Casper Dr., Gainesville – probation violation
- Elijah Abney Ndiaye, 19, 217 Deer Walk Dr., Winder – criminal damage to property; criminal trespass (Family Violence); obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls
- Quinyonnist B. Johnson, 34m 222 Booth Rd., Statham – simple assault – Family Violence
- Yolanda Christine Lemke, 46, 326 Goldenrod Ln., Auburn – theft by deception
- Isaac Guevarra Watts, 23, 95 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – DUI-drugs; improper lane change
- Jeremy Lane Coffey, 36, 450 Downing St., Lawrenceville – failure to appear
- Brandi Nicole Patrick, 30, 428 Blueberry Ln., Winder – probation violation
- Cleo Catherine Wallace, 43, 30 Herald Dr., Bethlehem – hold for other agency; theft by shoplifting; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
STATHAM
- Xavier Tremain Slayton, 28, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – probation violation (2)
- Ronald Roy Babecka, 57, 2118 Broad St., Statham – failure to obey stop sign; DUI=alcohol
- Erin Rebecca Connors, 45, 240 Swann Cir., Jefferson – following too closely; DU-alcohol
WINDER
- James Tyler Hardigree, 20, 1413 Blanding Way, Winder – battery (2); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (4); criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); terroristic threats (felony)
- Jason Scott Braberry, 38, 1998 US Hwy. 341 N, Perry – failure to appear
- Mack Bernard Love, 54, 181 Capitol Ave., Winder – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Otis Naupoleon Lee, 68, 189 E Wright St., Winder – failure to appear
- Lunden P. Smith, 18, 1100 Owens Cir., Bethlehem – hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
- Michael James McGee, 40, 74 N Broad St., Winder – public drunk; open container violation
- William Michael Regalado Salas, 22, 258 E 5th St., Winder – hold for other agency
- Teresa Montalvo, 45, 127 Plantation Rd., Winder – driving without valid license; standards for brake lights
- Khanh Ngoc Nguyen, 52, 3815 Lake Juliette Dr., Buford – disorderly conduct
- Michael Albert Cape, 58, 257 Partridge Trl., Winder – public drunkenness; public indecency
- Joseph Adam Santos, 44, 4601 Sunbridge Dr., Snellville – contempt of state court
- Waylon Junior Lee, 42, 407 Hammond Rd., Statham -probation violation (2)
- James Timothy Pope, 63, 200 Wood Ave., Winder – public drunkenness; disorderly conduct
- Aya Safaa Mustafa, 21, 2020 Powers Ferry Rd., Atlanta – theft by shoplifting
- Danny Lee Shipp, 70, 839 Exchange Cir. Bethlehem – DUI-alcohol
- Billy Aramis Martinez, 41, 2227 Avalon Trace., Winder – driving while license suspended; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Kimberly Ann Cain, 39, 2649 Hwy. 11, Monroe – simple battery-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault
- Amy Michelle Stilwell, 36, 132 Sentry Ct., Winder – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; theft by shoplifting; financial transaction card fraud (2); probation violation (2)
- Shawn Tyson Harbin, 50, 77 Rivermill Lane, Dawsonville – failure to appear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.