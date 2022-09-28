The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies around the county from Sept. 19-25:
BRASELTON
- Tosha Lynn Dale 39, 1209 Brent Way, Winder – hold for other agency
- Roderic Hubbard, 57, hold for other agency
BARROW COUNTY
- Sean Allen Fair, 23, homeless – hold for other agency
- LeAira Smith, 17, 1751 Maxey Lane, Winder – simple battery-Family Violence (two counts); criminal trespass-Family Violence
- James Edward Barnett, 52, 53 Thurmond Road, Statham – driving while license suspended or revoked
- Myshayla Travariya Morrison, 17, 128 N Williams St, Winder – disorderly conduct
- Andrew Michael Clark, 39, 1481 Pinyon Place, Lawrenceville – probation violation-felony
- William Cleveland Harrison, 59, 1300 Etheridge Drive, Auburn – criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less; theft by taking
- David George Cooper, 19, 522 Golden Meadows Cir., Suwanee – improper lane change; DUI-drugs
- Julian Demario Brown, 22, 3021 Ashley Brooke Drive, Snellville – possession and use of drug related drugs; window tint violation; headlight height requirements; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain felonies
- Clayton Taylor Spence, 37, 506 Miles Patrick Road, Winder – probation violation-felony (four counts)
- Richard Arnold Parker, 67, 652 Barrow Park Drive, Winder – probation violation; failure to comply with requirement/provide false info
- Pierce Glenn Briggs III, 32, 317 Oak Ridge, Auburn – probation violation – misdemeanor
- Andrew Ivy Phillips, 39, 283 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Statham – theft by taking
- Porsha Brenae Fisher, 30, 405 Cedar Valle Trail, Winder – theft by shoplifting
- Jason Ramon Butler, 51, 580 Ribbon Lane, Conyers – in custody for court only
- Douglas Anthony Huggins, 45, 345 Oakdale Drive, Auburn – in custody for court only
- Joshua Earl Wilson, 38, 235 Daley Avenue, Winder- possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; probation violation-felony
- Jordie Hayes, 35, 514 Stoneridge Drive, Winder – parole violation; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (not motor vehicle); possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer-felony
- Daniel Lamar Brooks37, 351 Psalm Drive, Jefferson – hold for other agency
- Jhon-Jairo Varela-Guevara, 51, 4019 Duncan Ives Drive, Buford – driving without a valid license
- Amanda Marie Cerrillo, 31, 153 Basil Court, Lawrenceville – DUI-alcohol; speeding; reckless driving
- Feng Tou Yang, 33, 31 Gwinnett Drive, Lawrenceville – entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (two counts); theft by taking (three counts) party to a crime; altered or improperly transferred license plate; in custody for court only
- Levi Kennedy Bryan, 17, 1749 Landon Lane, Braselton – entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; in custody for court only
- Duandre Anieth Holliette, 19, 619 Arbor Ridge, Loganville – battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault
- Cole D. Bailey, 287, 1202 Autumn Ave., Winder – affray (fighting)
- Nicholas Dwayne Hart, 27, 233 Lambert Road, Guyton – affray (fighting)
- Catrina Marie Bowen, 43, 7309 Cross Creek Drive, Acworth – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Thomas Jason Brantley, 41, 1264 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – cruelty to children-2nd degree-criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain (four counts); maintaining disorderly house; reckless conduct; possession and use of drug related objects; exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents (felony); possession of methamphetamine; false imprisonment-victim less than 14 years old and not offender’s child (three counts); false imprisonment (three counts)
- Seng D Phengphasend, 39, 47 Pressley Rd., Winder – cruelty to children (3rd or subsequent conviction) (two counts); battery-Family Violence (1st offense); aggravated assault
- Matthew David Chambers, 41, 4257 Thompson Mill Road, Buford – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; probation violation -felony
- Elizabeth Rose Graham, 62, 549 Danielsville St., Jefferson – criminal trespass; theft by taking
- Aaron Scott Galeski, 2619 15th Avenue, Port Huron, MI – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor
- Amanda Marie Parker, 35, 1280 Hwy. 82, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; aggravated assault
- Shakir Terrell Jackson, 29, 28 Pine Bluff Drive, Dallas – refusal to leave premises when requested
- Cory Randall Fields, 27, 1621 Trey Lane, Winder - probation violation – felony (two counts)
- Kelson Kevon Adams, 26, 4146 Rue Saint German, Stone Mountain – failure to appear
- Crystal Kay Limbaugh, 20, 2125 Dooley Town Road, Statham – probation violation – felony
- Randy Hockman, 54, Knollwood Drive, Winder – probation violation
- Justin Blake Thrash, 34, 1280 Blakewood Street, Bethlehem – driving while license suspended, operating vehicle with license plate improperly removed from another motor vehicle
- Marvin Guales, 23, 1365 Graves Road, Norcross – following too closely; driving without valid license
- Desire Michelle Hall, 22, homeless – theft by shoplifting
- David Brantley Greene, 55, 491 Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem – probation violation -felony (two counts)
- Lamont Detour Jackson, 47, 413 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem – disorderly conduct
- Samuel Ted Sutton, 70, 195 Dreamland Circle, Winder – public drunkenness; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer-misdemeanor
- William George Melton, 22, 5657 Hey. 29, Hull – possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
- Mauro Martinez-Tellez, 43, Briscoe Mill Road, Bethlehem- simple batter- Family Violence
- Marc Lawrence Elliot, 44, 1202 Autumn Ave., Winder – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; contempt of superior court
- Savannah Lynn Hardegree, 23, 168 Bowman Mill Road, Winder – DUI-alcohol; DUI-alcohol concentration 0.08 or more within 3 hours; reckless driving driving on wrong side of road; improper lane change; license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement officer
- Michael Lawrence Nix Jr., 40, 576 Pendergrass Road, Winder – probation violation – felony
- James Curtis Smith, 38, 705 Spring Valley Road, Athens – sentenced to weekends
- Christopher Elliot Brueland, 52, 2732 Sam Calvin Drive, Dacula – failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol; DUI-alcohol concentration 0.08g or more within 3 hours
- Jorge Luis Villanueva Truillo, 36, 281 Dowdy Rd., Athens- DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change
- Brian Michael Mandella, 50, 1225 Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn – reckless driving; improper lane change; DUI-multiple substances
- Hugo Gabriel Ortiz-Vazquez, 38, 73 E Wright St., Winder – driving without a valid license
- Alexis Bryanne Parson, 21, 40 Maynard St., Winder – probation violation-felony
- Dalton Jace Crimm, 31, 215 Hwy. 211, Winder – probation violation- felony
- Richard Thomas Reynolds, 31, 501 Jones Road, Statham – cruelty to children less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/Family Violence battery – 3rd degree; battery-Family Violence
- Robert Tilman Price, 53, 178 Georgia Ave., Winder – failure to obey stop sign; driving without a valid license
- Courtney Marie Brock, 20, 1976 Township Drive, Winder – too fast for conditions; improper lane change; striking fixed object
- Marina Brandi Turner, 18, 968 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; reckless driving; DUI-drugs; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Joshua Neal Workman, 18, 522 Harris Drive, Bethlehem – simple battery – Family Violence
STATHAM
- Mary Elizabeth Stokely, 62, 553 Peters St., Statham – theft by taking; possession of methamphetamine
- Dereck Michael Looney, 34, 480 Bob Wages Road, Bogart – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
- Katherine Marie Hutchins, 51, 516 Greenfield Drive, Statham – driving while license suspended
- Harley Morgan Kendall, 32, 125 Ashton Lane, Statham – driving without valid license
- Vickey Sue Smith, 51, 96 Martin Road, Cartersville – probation violation-felony
- Jack Edward Boyd, 439 Raymond Drive, Winder – standard for brake lights; possession and sue of drug related objects; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine
- Annette Marie Rudlaff, 44, 439 Raymond Drive, Winder – possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine
WINDER
- Stephen Gary Weathers, 48, 1501 Atlanta Hwy. Winder – probation violation – felony; failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Lebron James Smith, 39, 172 Venture Way, Winder – public drunk; battery Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence
- Timothy Kyle Puckett, 26, 436 Northcrest Drive, Winder – disorderly conduct; public drunk
- Douglas Lee Myers, 45, 1185 Austin Rd., Winder – failure to appear; public drunk
- Jennifer Wilcox Richardson, 43, 753 Michael Drive, Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; reckless conduct; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street
- Haley Gale Barnes, 29, 209 Bellview St., Winder – drugs to be kept in original container; failure to appear-misdemeanor; [possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Theresa Anna Kendall, 59, 124 2nd St., Winder – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Donald James Chancey, Jr., 57, 142 W Candler St., Winder – deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.