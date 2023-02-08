The following individuals were arrested Jan. 19-25 by local law enforcement agencies:
AUBURN
Laci Lucinda Buckley, 1635 River Tree, Auburn -cruelty to children-deprivation of necessary sustenance; battery-Family Violence
Antonio William Power, 609 Melinda Dr., Winder – probation violation (2)
BRASELTON
Lester Bill Jackson, 25, 312 Knightsbridge Ln, Winder – theft by taking; loitering and prowling
BARROW COUNTY
Dominique Louise Drew, 33, 303 Hillside Ct., Winder – failure to appear
Joshua Melvin Healan, 32, 478 Golf Course Rd., Winder – violation of parole
David Wade Breheim Jr., 35, 1017 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear
Lazaro Dionel Lopez Vail, 22, 124 2nd St., Winder – driving without a valid license; expired license plate
Christopher Eugene Hammond, 34, 608 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder – probation violation
Lavera Irene Hammond, 28, 608 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder – giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
Andrade Flores Edilberto, 27, 1780 Graves Rd., Norcross – driving without a valid license; no insurance
Whitney Nicole Russell, 31, 403 Chandler Rd., Auburn – battery-Family Violence; violation of Family Violence Order
Kavien Leon Allen, 35, 172 Fair Oaks Dr., Athens -hold for other agency
Marcus Clay Ulrich, 27, 1105 Bankhead Hwy., Winder – interference with government property; loitering and prowling; criminal damage to property
Jeffrey Dean Cox, 55, 155 Williamsburg Way, Winder – theft by receiving stolen property; possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer
Summer Reye Shaw, 19, 1066 Gage Dr., Winder - theft by shoplifting
Henry Keith Roberts, 64, 93 Midland Ct. Winder – DUI-alcohol; failure to obey stop sign
Jaquill A Heath, 30, 2571 Candler Rd., Decatur – hold for other agency
Tenisha Louise Hopkins, 24, 722 Ridgetop Rd., Bethlehem – simple battery – Family Violence
Austin Lee Chadwick, 22, 1600 Summit Ridge Rd., Auburn – failure to appear
Demontre Dashawn Tory, 23, 1810 Jessica Way, Winder – theft by taking; possession of a firearm or knife during commissioner of attempt to commit certain felonies; aggravated assault
Rodney Lee Mosley, 51, 3530 Thurman Tanner Pkwy., Oakwood – failure to appear
Matthew Thomas Ulrich, 30, 1105 Bankhead Hwy., Winder- speeding; improper lane change/ failure to maintain lane; DUI-alcohol
Gasimon Carlos Curry, 47, 220 Ashley Lakes Dr., Peachtree Corners – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
Shea Lynn Mayweather, 27, 3030 Johnson-Hale Rd., Statham -hit and run; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol
Ernie Aleman, 42, 632 Dawson Way, Winder – driving without a valid license; DUI-alcohol
Dana Anessa Rutherford, 44. 1415 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem – failure to appear
Lori Jo Blair, 45, 1868 Suwanee Roberts Ct., Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license
Silviano Aguirre, 67, 966 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder – failure to appear (2)
Jason Wade Durden, 35, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – probation violation
Dianne Criswell, 48, 952 Dogwood Trl., Winder – contempt of superior court
Amanda Marie Puckett, 40, 186 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – theft by taking
Jeffrey Scott Feagin, 35, 750 City Pond Rd., Winder – sentenced inmate
Terry Scott Hardegree, 54, 1140 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder- theft by shoplifting
Dylan Steve Watson, 27, 114 Carl-Midway Church Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass -interference with property (Family Violence)
Trent Lee Brock, 20, 8740 Royston Hwy., Royston – failure to appear
Lillian Grace Wolford, 24, 1101 Arrowhead Rd., Watkinsville – hold for other agency
Kennon Alexandre Morrison, 25, 150 Northside Dr., Athens – public drunkenness; disturbing the peace
Larry Brent Taylor, 60, 1021 Atlanta Hwy., NW, Auburn – driving without a valid license
Oliver Mark Silva Ferretti, 34, 5126 State Rt. 81, Loganville – probation violation
Alisha Larain Kimbral, 33, 357 Millis Stone Rd., Fairmount – party to a crime
Amanda Beth Reed, 45, 357 Millis Stone Rd., Fairmount – theft by shoplifting
Christopher Chiantay Green, 25, 839 Exchange Circ., Bethlehem – in custody for court only
Duvel Orner Brown, 43, 10900 Smith Rd., Denver, CO. – aggravated assault (2); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Patrick Oneal Austin, 42, 127 Perry St., Monroe – probation violation
Willie Tremaine Evans, 27, 102 Cannon Trace Dr., Winder – possession of firearm by convicted felon (3); failure to appear
Eric John Kenneth Coe, 27, 58 N Broad St., Winder- aggravated stalking
Brayan Alexander Ramirez, 20, 197 Dixie Ave., Marietta – expired license plate; driving without a valid license
Kimberly Diana Stephens, 39, 1430 New Hope Church Rd., Loganville – in custody for court only
Angela Renee Galvan, 40, 360 Royal Oaks Dr., Winder – probation violation
Sammy Ray Parton Jr., 61, 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – simple battery-Family Violence
Edna Dianne Evans, 49, 1324 Manning Way, Monroe – exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents (4); forgery-4th degree (3rd conviction) (4); identity fraud theft when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person (4); burglary
Michael Foster Reynolds, 43, 472 Argonne Rd., Winder – sentenced inmate
Brandon David McDaniel, 38, 1410 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – sentenced inmate
Porsha Brenae Fisher, 30, 33 Stovall St., Winder – sentenced inmate
Jeremy Ray Moon, 51, 540 Oglethorpe Ave, Athens – driving without license on person; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances (2)
STATHAM
Jamarious Cortez Mattox, 32, 1521 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Norcross – violation of probation
Jorge Vega, 46, 1222 Dianne Dr., Winder – DUI-alcohol; open container violation; driving while license suspended; improper lane change
WINDER
Savannah Leigh Davis, 20, 75 Little John Trl., Hampton – hold for other agency
Aura Reyes, 40, 341 Addison Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; fail to report accident with injury, death or damage; hit and run with (nonserious) injury and/or damage; driving without a valid license
Robert Lewis Jewell, 29, 3705 Bay Leaf Dr., Loganville- violation of Family Violence Order
Logan Grant Bourbonnais, 35, 105 Griffith St. S, Winder – possession and use of. Drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine
Kantravious J Johnson, 37, 426 Northridge Ln., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2); probation violation
Wayne Allen Ptacek III, 29, 1506 Box Cir., Winder – violation of Family Violence Order; simple assault-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault
Ezequiel A Vasquez, 22, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – Winder miscellaneous local charge
Luis Lopez Dominguez, 23, 350 Mobile Dr. Winder – failure to appear
Anai Cortez Zavaleta, 29, 104 Bay Creek Pt., Loganville – failure to obey stop sign; driving without a valid license
Conner Montana Lumley, 18, 208 Rainey Brook Dr., Winder – DUI-alcohol; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; GA resident has 60 days to change name/address; driving permit holder driving without class C or higher license driver age 21 or older in vehicle; minor purchasing, attempting to purchase or possessing tobacco or vapor products; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; theft by receiving stolen property
Jonathan Lyra, 20, 141 Azalea Dr., Winder – consumptiuon/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; expired licesen plate; minor purchasing, attempting to purchase or possessing tobacco or vapor products; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; theft by receiving stolen property
Ronnie Miller, 55, 187 Melrose St., Winder – driving while license suspended or revoked
Ethan T Krich, 22, 430 Corbin Dr., Statham – failure to appear
Prisla Fontalvo, 28, 755 Camp Perrin Rd., Lawrenceville – theft by taking (3)
Anderson Jose Vega, 29, 124 2nd St., Winder – lighted headlihgts/ other lights required; driving without a valid license
Morgan Leanna Babcock, 20 -hold for other agency
Blanca Vega, 33, 4391 Planation Mill Trl., Buford – failure to appear
Serenity Shaleisha Cooper, 22, 248 Dreamland Cir., Winder – possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
Mario Jesus Zavala, 19, 311 Woodview Dr., Winder – possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; tag light required
