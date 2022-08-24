The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies around the county from Aug. 12-17:
AUBURN
- Jennifer Michelle Bruce, 42, 1055 Country Manor Lane, Elberton – hold for other agency
- Nathaniel John Clack, 26, 118 Scott Drive, Winder – violation of Family Violence Order
BCSO
- Corey Wayne Criswell, 33, 1293 Ridgeway Road, Bogart – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts)
- Edward Allen Reynolds, 39, 221 Elm Road, Franklin – improper stopping on roadway; public drunk
- Margaret Kathryn Caldwell, 29, 871 Will Maynard Road, Winder – possession of methamphetamine (two counts); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; hold for other agency; probation violation
- Robert Chancey, 35, 100 Grand Oaks Lane, Bethlehem – sentenced to weekends
- Danielle Leolla Carter, 29, 226 Daley Drive, Winder – sentenced to weekends
- Joshua David Power, 47, 331 Cosby Road, Winder – purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sell, possess with intent to distribute counterfeit substance
- Richard Martin Barry, 42, 515 Oxford Ridge, Winder – sentenced inmate
- Andrew Blake Bray, 46, 1467 Berry Way, Auburn – hold for other agency; possession of a firearm or know during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; driving without a valid license; low speed vehicles prohibited on highway
- Jeffery Michael Maples, 27, 665 Aubrey Drive, Bogart – probation violation
- Jessica Ellen Hieb, 24, 4045 Danielsville Road, Athens – possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; drugs to be kept in original container
- Ryan Keith Hudgins, 51, 287 Carter Road, Auburn – probation violation
- Brenton Scott Dibenedetto, 39, 1198 Road 15, Lovell, Wyo. – expire license plate; driving while license suspended or revoked
- Marvin Scott, 68, 1433 Fairbanks Street, Atlanta – probation violation
- Rondrick Sanes Richardson, 42, 1169 Reford Drive SE, Atlanta – probation violation
- Juan Jesus Landry, 20, 341 Addison Drive, Winder – sentenced to weekends
- Alyssa Nicole Dawson, 18, 252 Deerhill Drive, Bogart – battery – Family Violence
- Darrell Keith Gillespie, 51, 842 Highway 211 NE, Winder – no taillights; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area, reckless driving; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Ronald Edward Collins, 38, 1359 Harmony Grove Church Road, Auburn – aggravated stalking
- Hayden Langley Yelser, 18, 246 Falling Leaf Lane, Winder – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
- Zachary Ryan Rutledge, 18, 1751 Jessica Court, Winder - furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
- Andrew Curtis Barth, 17, 623 Bridle Creek Drive, Bethlehem – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
- Luke Benjamin Woodall, 20, 1506 Farmington Way, Winder - furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
- Jamie Nicholas Jackson, 24, 1753 Jessica Court, Winder – speeding; DUI-multiple substances
- Shanina Maxine Hall, 37, 869 Knollwood Drive, Winder – theft by receiving stolen property; theft by shoplifting (two counts)
- Eric Lloyd Cauthen, 51, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Road, Auburn – probation violation
- Andres Ramos-Lopez, 34, 188 Powder Spring Road, Smyrna – driving without valid license
- Linda Henderson Phillips, 72, 198 Parks Mill Road, Auburn – interference with custody
- Arnutto Carabajal Lopez, 23, 345 Jackson Street, Buford – driving without valid license
- Nicholas Chase Simmons, 19, 2942 Haddington Trace, Dacula – no lighted headlight; speeding; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense
- Lucas Kota Helm, 22, 211 North Avenue, Athens – driving while license suspended or revoked
- Lemuel Normal Peterson, 39, 2420 Tall Oak Drive, Buford – improper stopping/standing/parking within an intersection; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Thomas Michael Rivera, 37, 5582 Marian Lane NW, Lilburn – hold for other agency
- Lolita Diane Moore, 59, 154 Horton Street, Winder – theft by shoplifting
- Michael David Moore, 34, 303 Hillside Court, Winder – hold for other agency
- Tyler Lane Waite, 25, 519 Windy Trail, Bethlehem- reckless driving; DUI-alcohol; improper left turn
- Dennis Keith Brown, 36, 631 Rock Elm Drive, Auburn – theft by shoplifting
- Richard Eugene Plott, 47, 261 E Broad Street, Winder – simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts)
- Scott Willliam Crosbie, 21, 480 S Milledge Ave., Athens – speeding in construction zone; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; Hands-Free Georgia Act; DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving
- Larry Dean Buice, 44, 3309 Perry Smith Road, Monroe – reckless conduct; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street; simple assault-Family Violence
- Gregory Scott Teal, 35, 1960 Pleasant Valley Road NE, Monroe – felony probation violation; misdemeanor probation violation
- Joshua Allen Donnelly, 28, 202 Parks Mill Road, Auburn - probation violation
- Dennis Lamar Miller, 46, 807 Lakeview Drive SE, Winder – failure to appear
- Miguel Gonzales, 39, 811 13th Avenue, Siqueira, Ala. – driving without valid license
- Akeem Oneil Jones, 30, 1191 Roxey Maxey Road, Winder – parole violation
- James Myron Littleton, 55, 149 Northridge Circle, Winder – probation violation
- Micah James Mitchell, 52, 159 Stillwood Drive, Newnan – probation violation
- Cameron Alexander Gregory, 24, 2383 Gainesville Highway, Alto – probation violation
- Christopher Dewyne Cannon, 39, 45 E Stephens Street, Winder – probation violation (two counts)
- Leslie Danielle Johnson, 39, 546 Mount Moriah Road, Auburn – theft by shoplifting (two counts)
- Tanicka Renee Brown, 42, 9 Steelwood Drive, Winder – contributing to the delinquency of a minor; false statements and writings, concealment of facts
- Tye Richard Hilmo, 36, 856 bill Rutledge Road, Winder – rape other weapon; cruelty to children-cause excessive physical pain/mental pain; child molestation (three counts); aggravated sodomy-commit sodomy with force and against person’s will or person is less than 10 years old; aggravated child molestation
- Jonathan David Ryno, 36, 21542 Oakleaf Drive, Auburn – in custody for court only
- Natasha Ann Hull, 35, 133 James Albert Johnson Avenue, Winder – failure to yield to emergency vehicle; reckless driving; speeding
- Samuel P. Chesney, 32, 94 Lakeview Drive, Auburn – possession or control of child pornography (six counts)
STATHAM
- Christopher C. Faircloth, 26, 375 Birchfield Drive, Statham – hold for other agency
- Mary Elizabeth Burton, 43, 2420 Stone Road, East Point. - improper lane change; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Brandon Deone Harris, 34, 342 Madison Avenue, Colbert – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Kimberleigh Gwen Tanner, 21, 2125 Dooley Town Road, Statham – theft by shoplifting
- Erin Ashton Lyles, 19, 215 Crofton Ridge, Bethlehem – failure to appear-misdemeanor
- Jakeema Walker, 22, 11978 GA Highway 15, Sparta - probation violation
- David Leeland Tanner, Jr., 38, 374 Ryan Road, Winder – theft by taking; giving false name and birthdate; possession and use of drug related objects; escape; seat belt violation; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; probation violation
WINDER
- Matthew Johnathan White, 30, 415 Shenandoah Court, Winder – driving while license suspended or revoked; no insurance; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer
- Tarrance T. Jennings, 32, 119 Lily Drive, Winder – entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony
- Ronnie Nicole Sauber, 35, 230 Kendall Creek Drive, Jefferson – possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession and use of drug related obects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Waylon Junior Lee, 43, 407 Hammond Road, Statham – battery-Family Violence; aggravated assault
- Ninja Renard Little, 38, 177 W Athens Street, Winder – driving while license suspended or revoked; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; failure to obey traffic control device; failure to yield to emergency vehicles; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; manufacture, possess, ETC, C.S. or Counterfeit substance or marijuana near park/housing project; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Ryan Joseph Brewer, 31, 204 Rainey Brooke Drive, Winder – possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Jacob Warren Moore, 18, 264 Ryan Road, Winder -possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; seat belt violation; improper lane change; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
- Justin Michael Brewer, 31, 204 Rainey Brooke Drive, Winder – possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Yancy Anthony Manning, 43, 907 Westwood Lane, Winder – public indecency; sexual battery
