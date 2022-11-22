AUBURN
• Snezana Vasovic, 31, 1788 Wynfield Ln., Auburn – battery (FV)
• Tracy Alan Flannery, 32, 256 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn – cruelty to children; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless conduct; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; battery; aggravated assault
BARROW COUNTY
• Joseph Richard Hamrick, 67, 1151 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – hold for other agency; simple assault
• Santiago Martinez-Cervantes, 32, 103 Skelton Cir., Bethlehem – simple assault; battery; criminal trespass-unlawful entry; criminal trespass-damage to property
• Michael Brandon Block, 48, 1310 Ridgeview Rd., Auburn – aggravated cruelty to animals (2)
• Deonta Marshod Parks, 30, 86 Jennifer Cir., Hull – crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
• Christopher Alvarez, 29, 806 Noble Forest Dr., Norcross – probation violation -felony
• Holly Suzette Shedd, 38, 369 W Candler St., Winder – sentenced inmate
• Donovan Deangelo Knowles, 36, 11 Indian Springs Dr., Rydial – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; driving without a valid license
• Courtney Keith Zachery, 35, 323 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder – probation violation-felony (3)
• Cleo Catherine Wallace, 43, 30 Herald Dr., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting-felony
• Robert Allen Zaino, 61, 6034 Old Town Pl., Norcross – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery against police officer/LE dog/corrections or detention officer
• Pamela Lynn Willoughby, 32, 757 Ridgeside Dr., Bethlehem – probation violation-misdemeanor
• James Roland Ward, 57, 515 Carruth Rd., Arcade – probation violation-felony
• Kendrick Bernard Williams, 32, 1073 Nash Ct., Bogart – improper lane change; improper stopping/standing/parking in specified places; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol
• Michael Ryan King, 38, 130 2nd St., Winder – probation violation – felony
• Christopher Allen James, 41, 548 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – probation violation-felony (4)
• Stormy Lee Byrd, 29, 1776 Peachtree Rd., Cumming – probation violation-felony
• Carla Michelle Dodd, 50, 548 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – failure to appear- misdemeanor
• Jonas Lazarrius Foster, 27, 1332 Woodland View Rd., Lawrenceville – probation violation – felony
• James Floyd Brannan, 63, 23 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn – hold for other agency; possession of methamphetamine
• Justin Kirk Riley, 37, Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass – kidnapping
• Shannon M Homesley, 33, 485 Natasha Dr., Auburn – sentenced to weekends
• Katherine Nicole David, 30, 1438 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder – sentenced to weekends
• Samantha Jean McDougald, 23 Horton St., Winder – no insurance; driving while license suspended
• Osboldo Trujillio-Pere, 391 Smith Mill Rd., Winder –
• Patricia Elisabeth Frady, 40, 199 James St., Winder – probation violation-felony (2)
• Tyson Demetrius Andwon, 29, 88 Searchlight Ct., Winder – use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime; use of multibeam lighting equipment; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain felonies
• Juan Gabriel Rivers, 24, 139 W Midland Ave., Winder - sentenced to weekends
• Melanie Christene Mosley, 30, 244 Amber Ridge Rd., Statham – probation violation-felony (2); party to a crime
• Mylee Cameron Grant, 3-, 2075 Buckingham Pl., Dacula – criminal trespass-damage of $500 or less
• Martin Blake Still, 39, 259 Eastbrook Dr., Winder – marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; probation violation-felony
• Jeremy Ryan Pugh, 36, 705 Kendall Ln., Bethlehem – consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; window tint violation; failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances
• Nicole Jolene Belt, 39, 825 Eastmont Rd., Winder – battery-Family Violence; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; duty upon striking unattended vehicle
• Ariel Ruiz, 43, 124 2nd St., Winder – driving without a valid license
• William Todd Brooks, 41, 25 Farm Lakeside Dr., Winder – battery-Family Violence
• Dee Ann Finch, 60, 1415 Jones Rd., Winder – failure to appear- misdemeanor
• Brandon Steward Gholston, 39, 2730 Crestwood Blvd., Birmingham, Ala. – driving while license suspended
BRASELTON
• Brian Tramions Ingram, 43, 715 Sienna Valley Dr., Braselton – simple assault-Family Violence
STATHAM
• Jacob Nathaniel Riley, 24, 227 Sherwood Dr., Winder – hold for other agency
• James Randall Perry, 33, 272 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Statham – brake light requirement; driving while license suspended; expired license plate
• Leroy Alexander Mckinley, 34, 55 Morris St., Hartford, Conn. – hands-free Georgia Act; DUI-alcohol; improper lane change
• Rosijay Jagun Meadows, 23, 590 Mackinaw Dr., Bethlehem – manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana (2); driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
• Draylon Tyshon Thompkins, 533 Chestnut Lane, Monroe - purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana (2); possession of firearm by convicted felon; selling, possessing distributing or other offenses associated with ecstasy; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; ; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
• Samuel Thornton Bannister, 21, 3359 Brooksong Way, Dacula – improper lane change; DUI-alcohol (less safe)
• Fenerrell Franklin Cunningham, 34, 1885 Atlanta Hwy., Statham – criminal trespass – unlawful entry
WINDER
• Earl Rodger Parks, 60, 355 Athens Ave., Athens – refusal to sign citation; no insurance; headlights requirements
• Jabree Alexander Block, 25, 602 Embassy Walk, Winder – reckless conduct
• Rosa Ortiz, 36, 140 Lily Dr., Winder – hold for other agency
• Kloie Madison Bruner, 20, 175 International Drive, Athens – furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery against police officer/LE dog/corrections or detention officer
• Chamoya Keniesha Wong. 25, 606 Ridge Rd., Monroe – failure to appear-misdemeanor
• William Russell Evans, 27, 271 E Wright St., Winder – improper starting of parked vehicle; driving while license suspended
• William Dario Jaramillo, 36, 56 Cannondale Dr. Winder - following too closely; DUI-alcohol
