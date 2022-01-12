The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the following food service inspection scores throughout Barrow County from Nov. 2021 through Jan. 11, 2022.
AUBURN
Auburn Elementary School 100
1334 Sixth Avenue
Date: 12-10-2021
Bramlett Elementary 100
622 Freeman Brock Rd
Date: 11-17-2021
BETHLEHEM
Shane’s Rib Shack 95
916 Loganville Hwy Ste 390
Date: 12-07-2021
Smoothie King 90
372 Exchange Blvd
Date: 11-17-2021
STATHAM
Bear Creek Middle School: 100
228 Jefferson Highway
Date: 12-16-2021
Subway 82
1922 Railroad St
Date: 12-16-2021
Statham Elementary School 94
1970 Broad St
Date: 12-16-2021
WINDER
NGMC Barrow 91
316 N. Broad Street
Date: 12-30-2021
Cast Iron Creamery 100
35 N.Broad Street Ste. 110
Date: 12-30-2021
Golden Corral 86
163 May Street
Date: 12-29-2021
Smokin Po Boys 94
67 W. Athens Street
Date: 12-29-2021
Winder Barrow High School 97
272 N. 5th Avenue
Date: 12-17-2021
Barrow Arts And Sciences Academy 100
1007 Austin Road
Date: 12-17-2021
Yargo Elementary 100
1000 Haymon Morris Road
Date: 12-13-2021
Winder Elementary School 100
194 Mcneal Road
Date: 12-13-2021
Hardee’s 75
113 N Broad St
Date: 12-13-2021
Holsenbeck Elementary School 100
445 Holsenbeck School Rd
Date: 12-10-2021
Westside Middle School 96
240 Matthews School Rd
Date: 12-08-2021
Apalachee High School 90
940 Haymon Morris Road
Date: 12-01-2021
Jimmy John’s 80
41 E May St Ste 300
Date: 11-22-2021
Sonic Drive-In 87
7 S Center Street
Date: 11-04-2021
SIMS Academy 100
985 Austin Road
Date: 11-03-2021
Haymon Morris Middle School 100
1008 Haymon Morris Rd
Date: 11-04-2021
