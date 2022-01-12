The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the following food service inspection scores throughout Barrow County from Nov. 2021 through Jan. 11, 2022.

AUBURN

Auburn Elementary School   100

1334 Sixth Avenue

Date: 12-10-2021

Bramlett Elementary 100

622 Freeman Brock Rd

Date: 11-17-2021

BETHLEHEM

Shane’s Rib Shack 95

916 Loganville Hwy Ste 390

Date: 12-07-2021

Smoothie King 90

372 Exchange Blvd

Date: 11-17-2021

STATHAM

Bear Creek Middle School: 100

228 Jefferson Highway

Date: 12-16-2021

Subway 82

1922 Railroad St

Date: 12-16-2021

Statham Elementary School 94

1970 Broad St

Date: 12-16-2021

WINDER

NGMC Barrow 91

316 N. Broad Street

Date: 12-30-2021

Cast Iron Creamery 100

35 N.Broad Street Ste. 110

Date: 12-30-2021

Golden Corral 86

163 May Street

Date: 12-29-2021

Smokin Po Boys 94

67 W. Athens Street

Date: 12-29-2021

Winder Barrow High School 97

272 N. 5th Avenue

Date: 12-17-2021

Barrow Arts And Sciences Academy 100

1007 Austin Road

Date: 12-17-2021

Yargo Elementary 100

1000 Haymon Morris Road

Date: 12-13-2021

Winder Elementary School 100

194 Mcneal Road

Date: 12-13-2021

Hardee’s   75

113 N Broad St

Date: 12-13-2021

Holsenbeck Elementary School 100

445 Holsenbeck School Rd

Date: 12-10-2021

Westside Middle School 96

240 Matthews School Rd

Date: 12-08-2021

Apalachee High School 90

940 Haymon Morris Road

Date: 12-01-2021

Jimmy John’s 80

41 E May St Ste 300

Date: 11-22-2021

Sonic Drive-In 87

7 S Center Street

Date: 11-04-2021

SIMS Academy 100

985 Austin Road

Date: 11-03-2021

Haymon Morris Middle School 100

1008 Haymon Morris Rd

Date: 11-04-2021

