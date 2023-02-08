Pizza Hut: 90
• 1654 ATLANTA HWY NW AUBURN
• Inspection date: Dec. 12, 2022
• Violations: Raw bacon was stored over cooked ham and chicken; the grease receptacle was full and had been leaking and running in the alley way.
Mulberry Grove Senior Living: 89
• 343 PRICE ST STATHAM
• Inspection date: Dec. 15, 2022
• Violations: Person in charge not aware of proper thawing, sanitizer requirements; no certified food safety manager on staff; two containers of sour cream with 9/2/22 expiration and one container of cottage cheese with 10/22/22 expiration found in walk-in cooler; reach-in cooler was removed; plates at prep line not stored inverted or covered.
China Garden: 97
• 2095 HWY 211 Ste 2D BRASELTON
• Inspection date: Dec. 19, 2022
• Violations: Noodles were cooling on the counter with plastic wrap cover.
Barrow County Adult Day Care Center: 96
• 63 LEE STREET WINDER
• Inspection date: Dec. 19, 2022
• Violations: The certified food safety manager's certificate expired.
Sneaky Sancho Wings & Tacos: 90
• 1975 HIGHWAY 211 HOSCHTON
• Inspection date: Dec. 20, 2022
• Violations: Several containers of food (wings, steak and rice) were placed on ice to cool, but the ice was not placed to the height of the product; raw chicken wings were thawing in the meat sink without running water; no splash guard between the meat sink and the prep table to prevent splash contamination; several holes were observed in the wall.
King Buffet: 89
• 221 N BROAD ST WINDER
• Inspection date: Dec. 21, 2022
• Violations: A bowl of chicken was cooling on the countertop with a plastic wrap cover; Dish racks were observed on the floor; shelving, bulk containers, equipment, etc. unclean with food debris, dust and grease; a leak/drip was observed at the three-compartment sink; paper towels not provided in the restroom; floors, walls and ceiling in the kitchen are unclean with food debris, grease and dust.
El Cazuelon Mexican Restaurant: 80
• 232 N BROAD ST STE A WINDER
• Inspection date: Dec. 27, 2022
• Violations: Employees were washing their hands in the vegetable prep sink due to the pipe to the hand sink froze and broke; Rib eye steaks and oysters, offered raw or rare are not all marked to indicate that they are raw or cooked to order; Oysters had a use by date of November 2022; employees were washing hands in the vegetable sink; the pipe to the kitchen hand sink was frozen and broken; the wall is damaged where the plumbing froze; floors, walls, and ceiling unclean with food debris and grease; ceiling tiles in the dry storage area and expo area not smooth and easily cleanable; several lights not shielded; live roaches observed in the dry storage area.
Waffle House #1720: 82
• 1935 HWY 211 NW HOSCHTON
• Inspection date: Dec. 28, 2022
• The time stamp, used for the eggs, was not updated when the new container of eggs was taken out of the cooler and placed under Time as a Public Health Control; a can of RAID and other home pesticides were observed in the establishment; plates and bowls not covered or inverted; multiple cracked sterilite containers were observed in the establishment; several shelving units and shelves in the reach in coolers heavily rusted; the vent hood filters are unclean with heavy grease accumulation; a leak/drip was observed at the vegetable prep sink faucet; the ceiling and walls have multiple holes; food, phones, purses, and other personal items were stored on the counters and tables.
Listo Parce: 95
• 49 N JACKSON ST WINDER
• Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2022
• Violations: A container of beans was cooling in a deep, plastic container on the counter; plates and bowls not inverted or protected; raw wood was observed in the establishment; chest freezers not NSF approved, commercial grade.
Cook Out: 95
• 46 W MAY ST WINDER
• Inspection date: Jan. 4, 2023
• Violations: The floors, walls and ceiling in the kitchen are unclean with food debris, grease, and dust; several fly strips were observed hanging in the kitchen.
The Magnolia Place Restaurant: 99
• 41 W CANDLER ST WINDER
• Inspection date: Jan. 5, 2023
• Violations: Empty containers/boxes on porch.
O'Shuck's Seafood and Grill: 94
• 108 E MAY ST. STE 100 WINDER
• Inspection date: Jan. 5, 2023
• Violations: Multiple deep plastic containers of cut cooked potatoes, in the cooling state, were placed in the reach in cooler with a lid; an employee was observed wearing a watch.
Subway: 93
• 440 ATLANTA HWY WINDER
• Inspection date: Jan. 6, 2023
• Violations: Several employees were not wearing hair restraints; food service permit was not displayed; inspection report was not displayed; a leak/drip was observed at the 3 compartment sink faucet.
Ichiban Buffet: 92
• 78 E MAY ST. WINDER
• Inspection date: Jan. 10, 2023
• Violations: There was 10 ppm chlorine in the sanitizer basin of the 3 compartment sink; can opener was unclean with food debris; dumpster lid was open upon arrival; debris observed outside the dumpster area; coats and other personal items were stored with bulk food products.
K's Kitchen: 89
• 168 W MAY ST WINDER
• Inspection date: Jan. 19, 2023
• Violations: The establishment does not have a certified food safety manager; hand sink in the kitchen near the grill was blocked by a garbage can; establishment does not have enough refrigeration capacity for the volume of food.
Rosati's Pizza: 92
• 1408 HIGHWAY 124 HOSCHTON
• Inspection date: Jan. 19, 2023
• Violations: Pasta was cooling in tightly cinched bags on the counter; multiple dish racks were stored on the floor in the dish wash area; vent hood filter missing above the pizza oven; ATU alarm box was damaged.
Friends: 90
• 35 N BROAD ST WINDER
• Inspection date: Jan. 20, 2023
• Violations: Time/temp control food items in the small prep cooler were held at temperatures above 41F; gaskets on the small prep cooler were damaged; small prep cooler is not fully operational; shelving unclean with grease and food debris.
Little Caesars: 90
• 111 E MAY ST. STE 40 WINDER
• Inspection date: Jan. 30, 2023
• Violations: The first aid kit was stored over the prep table; container of soap was stored on the same shelf as food; employees observed wearing rings with stones, watches and bracelets; employee was wearing a visor; floors, walls, and ceiling are unclean with dust and food debris; shoes and other personal items were stored on the same shelf as food items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.