The following are recent health inspection scores received by food service establishments around the county:
Bojangles 86
• 268 N BROAD ST WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection Date: March 17
• Violations: Time/temp control for safety foods held at temps above 41F in the prep cooler; inspection report not posted at the drive thru window; small prep cooler not fully operational; shelving and equipment throughout the establishment unclean with dust, grease and food debris; leaks/drips observed at the 3 compartment sink and the prep sink; floors, walls and ceiling in the kitchen unclean with food debris and grease.
Chip's Bar & Grill 94
• 655 PATRICK MILL RD WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection Date: March 15
• Violations: No CFSM on staff; light bulb in dry storage shed not shielded
Rancho Viejo Cantina & Terrace 98
• 425 LOGANVILLE HWY WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection Date: March 14
• Violations: Several stacks of bowls and plates not covered or shielded; the drink machine located too close to the hand sink at the bar; a light fixture in the kitchen not shielded; employee personal items stored on the same shelf as single service articles.
American Deli 93
• 64 E MAY ST STE G WINDER
• Inspection Date: March 2
• Violations: A package of Deli Ham with an expiration date of January 2023 observed in the walk in cooler; Rice, in the cooling state, stored in a deep, plastic container with a lid in the walk in cooler; grease receptacle located in the grass and not on a concrete pad or sealed asphalt; dumpster area unclean with trash and food debris.
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 85
• 544 CARL-BETHLEHEM RD STE 100 BETHLEHEM, GA 30620
• Inspection Date: Feb 28
• Violations: Time/temp control for safety foods stored in the prep cooler at temperatures above 41F; Employees observed with nails longer than the pads of the fingers; employees observed without proper hair restraints; employee observed wearing a watch; the prep cooler drawer does not fully close causing the unit to not function properly; leak observed at the bar hand sink.
Winder Barrow Speedway 100
• 330 DUNAHOO RD WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection Date: Feb 24
Pura Vida Juice Bar 100
• 15 E CANDLER ST WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection Date: Feb 23
Hero's Pizza and Pub 99
• 243 N BROAD ST STE A WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection Date: March 1
• Violations: Plates and bowls not inverted or covered.
True Vine Southern Kitchen 91
• 916 LOGANVILLE HWY STE 2000 BETHLEHEM, GA 30620
• Inspection date: Feb. 1
• Violations: A deep plastic container of cut fruit and melon, in the cooling state, stored in the reach in cooler with a lid; plates and bowls not inverted or shielded at the pass window; a non commercial chest freezer placed in the kitchen after permitting; the handle of the hot cabinet does not latch; several gaskets on the reach in coolers torn and in disrepair; leaks/drips observed at the hand sink in the kitchen and the 3 compartment sink.
Rocky's 94
• 1365 C 4TH AVE AUBURN, GA 30011
• Inspection date: Feb. 3
• Violations: Employees not wearing hair restraints; a gasket torn on one of the reach in coolers; the vent hood filters unclean with food debris, dust and grease; ceiling not smooth and easily cleanable.
Taco Bell 95
• 384 EXCHANGE BLVD BETHLEHEM, GA 30620
• Inspection date: Feb. 21
• Violations: Multiple employees observed without proper hair restraints; a cup without a handle observed in the cinnamon sugar container; floor damaged due to the leak from the frozen drink machine.
Arby's 91
• 46 E MAY ST. WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection date: Feb. 20
• Violations: Peroxide cleaner, a non food contact surface sanitizer, being used to sanitize the dining tables without a rinse with potable water; containers of tomatoes, turkey, and roast beef in the cooling state stored in the walk in cooler with lids and stacked upon each other; several coved tiles missing.
Popeye's Restaurant 85
• 126 MAY STREET WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection date: Feb. 14
• Violations: Time/temp control food items in the reach in cooler stored at temps above 41F; employees wearing watches and bracelets; several employees wearing visors without a hair net; reach in cooler not fully operational; floors, walls, and ceiling unclean with food debris and grease.
Vintage Tavern 71
• 2085 ATLANTA HWY SE STATHAM, GA 30666
• Inspection Date: Feb. 16
• Violations: Raw ground beef and raw chicken stored over bread in the reach in cooler; Time/temp control for safety foods stored at temperatures above 41F in the prep cooler; hand sanitizer stored on the same shelf as food products; reach in cooler not fully operational; spray nozzle placed on the vegetable prep sink faucet without a back flow preventer; grease receptacle and dumpster placed in the grass; a gap in the wall at the pass thru window.
Paddy's at Chateau Elan 88
• 100 RUE CHARLEMAGNE BRASELTON, GA 30517
• Inspection date: Feb. 10
• Violations: Employee observed eating in the kitchen; hand sink in the kitchen did not have water that temped to 100F; Home Defense pesticide stored in the dry storage area; employees wearing watches and bracelets; dish racks stored on the floor.
Marco's Pizza at Bethlehem 97
• 655 EXCHANGE CIR STE 200 BETHLEHEM, GA 30620
• Inspection Date: Feb. 9
• Violations: An employee not wearing a hair restraint; sanitizer buckets stored on the floor
Taco Bell 91
• 31 E MAY ST WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection Date: Feb. 13
• Violations: A spray bottle of Peroxide cleaner stored with hot sauce packets; employee observed with long fingernails; the spray nozzle at the 3 compartment sink hanging past the rim of the sink.
Auntie Peaches Home Cooking 93
• 53 MONROE HWY STE B WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection date: Feb. 9
• Violations: The certified food safety manager's certificate not posted; splash guard missing between the vegetable prep sink and the 3 compartment sink; employees not wearing hair restraints; employees wearing watches and bracelets.
Burger King 92
• 983 HWY 124 HOSCHTON, GA 30548
• Inspection date: Feb. 8
• Violations: Several containers of sliced tomatoes, in the cooling state, stored in the walk in cooler with lids and staked upon each other; multiple employees were wearing watches and bracelets; employee used a cup to dispense ice; the ceiling around the air vent unclean with dust.
Dunkin' Donuts 94
• 41 E MAY ST WINDER, GA 30680
• Inspection date: Feb. 7
• Violations: Several, in use, wiping cloths stored on the countertops and not in a sanitizer bucket; the establishment does not have the sanitizer strips for the Purell Sanitizer wipes; the dumpster lid open upon arrival; the FRP side molding missing on several walls in the kitchen
Carl House 93
• 1176 ATLANTA HWY AUBURN, GA 30011
• Inspection date: Feb. 3
• Violations: No CFSM on staff; ice machine not working; dust observed on fan in prep area; ceiling in disrepair over dish area.
