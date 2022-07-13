Health inspection scores

The following are recent health inspection scores received by local businesses and public swimming pools around the county:

• FARMINGTON HILLS WADING POOL AND MAIN POOL: 100

1506 Farmington Way, Winder

Inspection date: May 24

• THE EXCHANGE APARTMENTS: 100

839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem

Inspection date: June 9

• BAYMONT BY WYNDHAM: 100

2069 Highway 211 NW, Braselton

Inspection date: June 10

• HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES: 100

2958 Braselton Crossing Ln., Braselton

Inspection date: June 10

• STATHAM NUTRITION: 100

504 Hayes Lake Rd. Ste. B, Statham

Inspection date: June 14

• LE GABRIELLE CREPES & WAFFLES: 100

25 E Athens St., Winder

Inspection date: June 16

SUNFLOWER NUTRITION: 100

1919 Atlanta Hwy., Statham

Inspection date: June 23

• LANE'S BBQ: 100

70 W Star St., Bethlehem

Inspection date: June 23

• STARBUCKS COFFEE: 96

851 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem

Inspection date: June 27

Violations: Improper sanitizer method used for dining tables.

• WNB FACTORY @ WINDER: 83

916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem

Inspection Date: June 28

Violations: Observed ranch and blue cheese in front cooler cold held above 41 degrees; observed tomatoes and lettuce in walk-in-cooler cooling in deep, plastic sealed containers; inspection report not displayed; front cooler not maintaining proper temperatures, not in good repair (repeat violation).

• AMC BETHLEHEM 12: 96

416 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem

Inspection date: June 29

Food employee observed without wearing proper hair restraint, full cap or hair net; food employee wearing watch/bracelets in front food area.

• MAIN POOL @ INN CHATEAU ELAN: 100

100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton

Inspection date: June 30

• WHIRLPOOL SPA @ CHATEAU ELAN INN: 95

100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton

Inspection date: June 30

Violations: Flow meter below 185 gallons per minute; inadequate flow/turnover.

• QUALITY INN: 96

177 W Athens St., Winder

Inspection date: June 30

Violations: No diving markers are missing around the pool

• LE SOLEIL POOL BAR @ CHATEAU ELAN: 92

100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton

Inspection Date: June 30

Violations: Servesafe certificate not posted; no hair restraints worn by employees; inspection report not posted for public view; food permit not posted for public view

• JAMESON INN: 95

9 Stafford St., Winder

Inspection date: July 1

Violations: Flow meter stuck, needed to be cleaned or replaced

• KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN: 94

180 W Athens St., Winder

Inspection date: July 1

Violations: Observed peroxide bottle without proper label on dining table spray bottle; using peroxide to clean dining tables; dumpster door left open; floors, cove molding, walls and ceiling in establishment and out building in poor repair (repeat violation).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.