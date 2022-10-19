Mazzio's Pizza : 90
103 W May St., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 3
Violations: Black build up in bar ice machine; Inside of microwaves have food debris build up; Ground beef in prep table and noodles in walk in opened/prepped with no date label; Grease build up in fryer; Raw wood floor in outdoor storage.
LOUIS' HOUSE OF BOURBON: 98
100 RUE CHARLEMAGNE DR BRASELTON
Inspection date: Sept. 19
Violations: Food service permit not posted for public view. Repeat.
QUALITY INN (TOURIST ATTRACTION): 94
177 W ATHENS ST WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 21
Violations: Several comforter covers had stains and burn marks; boxes of cereal were stored on the floor in the kitchen; single service articles were stored on the floor in the kitchen
TRACKSIDE NUTRITION: 100
108 E MAY ST STE. 500, WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 22
QUALITY INN (FOOD SERVICE): 88
177 W ATHENS ST., WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 21
Violations: Dishes/utensils were stacked in the kitchen hand sink; Steramine tables were stored over packets of grits; Cereal boxes were stored on the floor; single service articles were stored on the floor in the kitchen.
VERSAILLES BAR: 96
100 RUE CHARLEMAGNE DR BRASELTON
Inspection date: Sept. 19
VIOLATIONS: Observed drink nozzles with black build up on nozzles, not clean.
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA #1704: 97
17 MONROE HWY STE B WINDER, GA 30680
Inspection date: Sept. 20
VIOLATIONS: Inspection not posted for public view; missing FRP under hands ink near 3 compartment sink and cracked floor tiles throughout establishment; no employee designated area causing items to be mis-stored.
AUBURN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL : 100
1334 SIXTH AVENUE, AUBURN
Inspection date: Sept. 28
COUNTY LINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: 100
334 ROCKWELL CHURCH RD., WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 28
RUSSELL MIDDLE SCHOOL: 100
364 W CANDLER ST., WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 26
HAYMON MORRIS MIDDLE SCHOOL: 100
1008 HAYMON MORRIS RD WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 23
WINDER BARROW HIGH SCHOOL: 95
272 N 5TH AVE WINDER, GA 30680
Inspection date: Sept. 22
Violations: Lettuce and shredded cheese cooling in tightly sealed plastic bags; drain plug missing from dumpster.
LA MICHOACANA DEL GUERO NEVERIA Y PALETERIA LLC: 95
27 W MAY ST., WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 22
Violations: Employees not wearing proper hair restraints; scoop's handles touching product in boba containers; several non approved pieces of equipment (shaved ice machine, hot/cold toppings table, crepe maker, pancake ball maker
THE INN AT CHATEAU ELAN: 86
100 RUE CHARLEMAGNE, BRASELTON
Inspection date: Sept. 19
Violations: All items in walk-in-cooler with freezer above 41 degrees; walk-in cooler with freezer near prep kitchen not maintaining proper temperature, not in good repair; hole in wall in dry storage behind door and cracked tiles and floor coming up throughout kitchen; no labeled space for employees causing items to be mis stored throughout kitchen.
THE INN AT CHATEAU ELAN: 98
100 RUE CHARLEMAGNE DR., BRASELTON
Inspection date: Sept. 19
Violations: Ceiling tiles missing from laundry room. Insulation is exposed and hole in wall on floor two near staff only on woodland section.
APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL: 100
940 HAYMON MORRIS ROAD, WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 15
HEAD START/EASTER SEALS NORTH GA DEVELOPMENT CENTER: 98
37 S CENTER ST., WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 13
Violations: Counter near stove starting to show porous, exposed wood.
JAMESON INN (tourist attraction): 98
9 STAFFORD ST WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 13
Violations: The dumpster door was open upon inspector's arrival; the dumpster area was unclean with trash on the ground.
BARROW COUNTY EARLY HEAD START (tourist attraction): 100
58 MAYNARD STREET WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 9
BARROW COUNTY HEAD START (food service): 100
75 MAYNARD ST WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 9
ZAXBY'S: 91
1945 PARKWAY POINTE DR., BETHLEHEM
Inspection date: Aug. 8
Violations: Observed several TCS items in make top cooler in main prep/fry area cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
STATHAM NUTRITION: 87
504 HAYES LAKE RD STE B STATHAM
Inspection date: Sept. 12
Violations: No certified food safety manager (CFSM) certificate posted in establishment; aloe sitting out on countertop above 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
LE GABRIELLE CREPE & WAFFLES: 90
25 E ATHENS ST WINDER, GA 30680
Violations: TCS items in WIC and grill sandwich make top cooler cold holding TCS items above 41; hollandaise sitting underneath heat lamp not hot held at 135 or above; food service permit not displayed for public view; displaying of the inspection report (C)
SUNFLOWER NUTRITION: 97
1919 ATLANTA HWY SE STATHAM, GA 30666
Inspection Date: 09-08-2022
Violation: Food employee without proper hair restraint; food employee wearing watch/bracelet; only jewelry allowed is plain wedding band.
MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL: 96
655 EXCHANGE CIR 300 BETHLEHEM, GA 30620
Inspection Date: 09-13-2022
Violations: chipped covers on front line, not in good repair; several fruit flies near back door and 3 compartment sink section of kitchen.
SUBWAY: 94
444 ATLANTA HWY NW WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 6
Violations: Employees without proper hair restraint (full hat / hair net). Several flies in front food service area and throughout establishment.
BAKI RAMEN KITCHEN: 90
64 E MAY ST STE K, WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 5
Violations: Unwashed produce (mango, avocado, etc.) stored over washed and ready to eat broccoli and cooked rice; The light fixture in the kitchen is not shielded
LA MICHOACANA DEL GUERO NEVERIA Y PALETERIA: 100
27 W MAY ST., WINDER
Inspection date: Sept. 1
Chateau Essentials: 100
2095 HWY 211 NW BRASELTON
Inspection Date: Aug. 19
China Wok: 88
39 E MAY ST STE M WINDER
Inspection date: Aug. 29
Violations: Several opened bottled drinks were observed on the shelving units near the prep station and cook station; several boxes of chicken were stacked on the kitchen floor; the vent hood is unclean with heavy grease build up; shelving throughout the kitchen unclean with food debris and grease; live roaches observed in the kitchen.
Dairy Queen: 96
51 W MAY ST., WINDER
Inspection Date: Aug. 30
Violations:The shelving units in the kitchen were covered with flour debris; multiple flies were observed in the kitchen.
Country Inn & Suites: 100
(TOURIST ATTRACTION)
925 HIGHWAY 124 BRASELTON
Inspection date: Aug. 31
Captain D's : 94
54 E MAY ST WINDER, GA 30680
Inspection Date: Aug. 31
Violations: Dining table sanitizer over 100 ppm chlorine; observed mold growth on ceiling throughout establishment; observed missing and cracked tiles throughout kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.