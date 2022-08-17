The following are the most recent health inspection scores received by local establishments around Barrow County from the Georgia Department of Public Health:
FOOD SERVICE
BARBERITOS: 92
300 EXCHANGE BLVD. STE 600, BETHLEHEM
Last inspection date Aug. 8
Violations:
• The hand sink in the service area partially blocked by the stand with the rice cooker.
• Several knives were stored in between the pans on the service line.
• The walk in cooler door not properly closed all of the way when shut.
• The dumpster area is unclean with food debris and trash on the ground.
ZAXBY'S : 91
1945 PARKWAY POINTE DR BETHLEHEM
Last inspection date: Aug. 8
Violations:
• Several temperature-controlled items in make top cooler in main prep/fry area cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
MCDONALD'S: 88
912 LOGANVILLE HWY., BETHLEHEM
Last inspection date: Aug. 8
Violations:
• Lettuce prepped at 7:30 a.m. to be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in prep cooler.
• Lettuce cooling in deep, plastic, sealed containers in prep cooler.
VINTAGE TAVERN: 88
2085 ATLANTA HWY. SE, STATHAM
Last inspection date: Aug. 5
Violations:
• Raw bacon was stored above produce, tortilla chips and shelf stable sauces.
• The grease receptacle and dumpster are place in the grass and not on a concrete pad or poured and sealed asphalt.
BLAZER'S HOT WINGS: 86
1932 RAILROAD ST., STATHAM
Last inspection date: Aug. 4
Violations:
• No verifiable/signed employee health reporting agreement.
• Temperature-controlled items out of temperature in prep cooler by fryer.
• Prep coolers not maintain proper cold holding temperature, not in good repair.
DOMINO'S PIZZA: 97
504 HAYES LAKE RD., STATHAM
Last inspection date: Aug. 4
Violations:
• Shredded cheese cooling in deep, plastic, covered container in prep cooler.
PIZZA HUT #4817: 95
2085 ATLANTA HWY SE STE 300, STATHAM
Last inspection date: Aug. 1
Violations:
• Three compartment sanitizer, quaternary ammonia, to be less than 200 ppm.
• Employee phone not properly stored in employee area.
ORIENTAL KITCHEN: 93
444 NW ATLANTA HWY STE 100 WINDER
Last inspection date: July 28
Violations:
• Vent hood filters were covered with an excessive amount of grease.
• Bulk food containers were unclean with food debris and grease.
• Shelving units were covered with grease and food debris.
• Floors under and behind the equipment are unclean with grease and food debris.
• Roaches were observed in the kitchen.
SHAVED ICE SHACK: 100
1907 ATLANTA HWY STE A, STATHAM
Last inspection date: July 27
GOLDEN CORRAL 89
163 E MAY ST WINDER
Last inspection date: July 26
Violations:
• Spinach and egg on salad bar and half and half in service area cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
THE LANDING OF WINDER: 99
901 HAYMON MORRIS RD, WINDER
Last inspection date: July 26
Violation:
• Single service articles were stored on the floor in the overflow/emergency storage room.
FIVE STAR HARRISON POULTRY CAFETERIA: 93
107 STAR ST E, BETHLEHEM
Last inspection date: July 22
Violations:
• Unwashed tomatoes were stored on the same shelf in the walk in cooler as ready to eat lettuce.
• Raw sausage was stored over ready to eat stuffing in the walk in cooler.
• The stuffing was discarded and the unwashed produce was placed on the shelf below the ready to eat food products
• Purses and coats were stored on the same shelf as cake mix.
PELICAN'S SNOBALLS: 99
150 N BROAD ST WINDER
Last inspection date: July 21
Violation:
• A box of single service drink cups were stored on the floor in the dry storage area.
IHOP 3577: 97
520 CARL BETHLEHEM R., BETHLEHEM
Last inspection date: July 11
Violation:
• Food employees wearing bracelets and watches.
CROSSROADS NUTRITION: 96
1296 ATLANTA HWY. STE 100, AUBURN
Last inspection date: July 25
Violation:
• The establishment does not have a certified food safety manager.
FRENCH QUARTER RESTAURANT: 93
49 N BROAD ST., WINDER
Last inspection date: July 26
Violations:
• No date markings for ready-to-eat and temperature-controlled items in sandwich prep cooler.
• Shrimp cooling in rep cooler instead of in reach in or walk-in.
FISH AND CAJUN CRAB : 94
111 E MAY ST STE 10, WINDER
Last inspection date: July 18
Violations:
• There was 0 ppm chlorine in the sanitizer basin of the 3-compartment sink
• Single service articles were stored on the floor
• Trash was piled up outside the back door and the cardboard boxes were not broken down
• Personal items (phones, purses, etc.) were stored on the same shelf as single service articles
CAST IRON CREAMERY: 90
35 N BROAD ST STE 110, WINDER
Last inspection date: July 14
Violations:
○ Butter sitting out at room temperature since previous night.
○ Waffle batter sitting out at room temperature, not labeled with time.
○ Scoop for toppings in dry storage without handle.
MICHOCANA GOURMET: 83
105 E MAY ST., WINDER
Last inspection date: July 19
Violations:
• Several food items throughout establishment without proper cover
• All temperature-controlled items in walk-in cooler cold held above 41
• Slaw being cooled in deep, sealed plastic containers.
• No food probe thermometer in establishment
• No sanitizer test strips in establishment for dining table and 3 compartment sanitizer.
SWIMMING POOLS
YMCA - INDOOR SWIMMING POOL: 100
50 BRAD AKINS DR., WINDER
Last inspection date: Aug. 2
YMCA - OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL: 100
50 BRAD AKINS DR., WINDER
Last inspection date: Aug. 2
QUALITY INN SWIMMING POOL: 85
177 W ATHENS ST., WINDER
Last inspection date: July 28
Violations:
• No, no diving markers in at least 4 inch font was around pool.
• Flow meter reading at 0, stuck at bottom, not in good repair.
• Daily logs not maintained for daily chemical checks.
• Alkalinity below minimum level. Must be between 60-180 ppm.
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES: 95
775 EXCHANGE CIR., BETHLEHEM
Last inspection date: July 28
Violation:
• Chemical daily readings were missing from 7/22/22 to current day.
THE EXCHANGE APARTMENTS: 95
839 EXCHANGE CIR., BETHLEHEM
Last inspection date: July 28
Violation:
• Daily logs not maintained. Pool log chemicals must be taken daily at establishment.
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AND SUITES: 100
2958 BRASELTON CROSSING LN., BRASELTON
Last inspection date: July 14
