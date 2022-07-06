The following are recent health inspection scores received by local businesses and public swimming pools around the county:
• FARMINGTON HILLS WADING POOL AND MAIN POOL: 100
1506 Farmington Way, Winder
Inspection date: May 24
• THE EXCHANGE APARTMENTS: 100
839 Exchange Circle, Bethlehem
Inspection date: June 9
• BAYMONT BY WYNDHAM: 100
2069 Highway 211 NW, Braselton
Inspection date: June 10
• HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES: 100
2958 Braselton Crossing Lane, Braselton
Inspection date: June 10
• STATHAM NUTRITION: 100
504 Hayes Lake Rd., Ste. B, Statham
Inspection date: June 14
• LE GABRIELLE CREPE & WAFFLES: 100
25 E. Athens St., Winder
Inspection date: June 16
• SUNFLOWER NUTRITION: 100
1919 Atlanta Hwy., SE, Statham
Inspection date: June 23
• LANE'S BBQ: 100
70 W Star St., Bethlehem
Inspection date: June 23
• STARBUCKS COFFEE: 96
851 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem
Inspection date: June 27
Violations: Improper sanitizer method used for dining tables.
• WNB FACTORY @ WINDER: 83
916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem
Inspection Date: June 28
Violations: Observed ranch and blue cheese in front cooler cold held above 41 degrees; observed tomatoes and lettuce in walk-in-cooler cooling in deep, plastic sealed containers; Inspection report not displayed; front cooler not maintaining proper temperatures, not in good repair (repeat violation).
• AMC BETHLEHEM 12: 96
416 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem
Inspection date: June 29
Violations: Food employee observed without wearing proper hair restraint, full cap or hair net; food employee wearing watch/bracelets in front food area.
