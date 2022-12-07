ALTERNATIVE EDUCATION
100
54 STAR ST. BETHLEHEM
Inspection date: Nov. 29
CORNBREAD & CAVIAR
100
1397 Duncan Lane Ste. A, Auburn
Inspection date: Nov. 29
FOUR SEASONS LIVING CENTER LLC
89
169 W Athens St., Winder
Inspection date: Nov. 29
Violations: (1) No CFSM for establishment; (2) PIC to contact Ecolab and use 3 compartment sink to sanitize until repaired; (3) Base cove missing in chemical storage room; (4) HVAC in kitchen dusty.
YARGO ELEMENTARY
100
1000 Haymon Morris Rd., Winder
Inspection date: Nov. 28
BARROW COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
100
80 Lee St., Winder
Inspection date: Nov. 22
OAK POINTE MEMORY CARE OF WINDER
88
208 Memory Ln., Winder
Inspection date: Nov. 17
Violations: (1) Raw ground beef was stored on the same shelf as margarine in the reach in cooler located in the kitchen.(2) Several boiled eggs, in the cooling state, were stored in a sealed plastic back in the reach in cooler.
FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS
100
503 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem
Inspection date: Nov. 16
GATEWAY GARDENS
84
138 Gateway Lane, Bethlehem
Inspection date: Nov. 15
Violations: (1) Raw sausage was stored next to ready to eat lettuce. Facility needs additional cooler space to prevent storage issues. (2) Peroxide cleaner was being used to sanitize the dining room tables. (3) There was a container of sour cream and a container of milk that had expired.
C-FIT
96
84 Midland Ave., Winder
Inspection date: Nov. 14
Violations: Multiple students were walking in and out of the kitchen.
HOLSENBECK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
100
445 Holsenbeck School Rd., Winder
Inspection date: Nov. 10
BRAMLETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
100
622 Freeman Brock Rd., Auburn
Inspection date: Nov. 9
CATERING BY THE MASTERS TABLE
96
80 Kelly St., Winder
Inspection date: Nov. 8
Violations: The Certified Food Safety Manager's certificate expired
BEAR CREEK MIDDLE SCHOOL
100
228 Jefferson St., Statham
Inspection date: Nov. 7
MIGHTY CASEY'S
93
53 N Jackson St., Winder
Inspection date: Nov. 2
Violations: (1) Approved sanitizer not provided for tables and prep tables; (2) Single service cups at drink dispenser not sleeved or in cup dispenser; (3) Bare wood floors observed in back storage.
OLD HOUSE RESTAURANT
91
2025 Atlanta Hwy., Statham
Inspection date: Nov. 1
Violations: (1) Spray bottle of oil not labeled at grill; (2) Single service containers (mayo jars) reused for food.
STATHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
100
1970 Broad St., Statham
Inspection date: Oct. 27
BETHLEHEM ELEMENTARY
100
47 McElhannon Rd., Bethlehem
Inspection date: Oct. 26
AUNTIE PEACHES HOME COOKING
100
53 Monroe Hwy. Ste. B, Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 26
BARROW ARTS AND SCIENCES ACADEMY
100
1007 Austin Rd., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 25
SIMS ACADEMY OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY
100
985 Austin Rd., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 26
GREATER ATLANTA AUTO AUCTION
100
889 Jackson Trail Rd., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 26
WINDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
100
194 McNeal Rd., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 20
K'S KITCHEN
100
168 W May St., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 19
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA #1713
92
2095 Hwy. 211 NW Ste. 5A, Braselton
Inspection date: Oct. 18
Violations: (1) Employees were not wearing hair restraints; (2) The pizza prep cooler is not fully functional; unit leaking; rags being used to soak up the water; (3) The gooseneck nozzle reaches below the rim of the dirty basin of the three compartment sink; (4) Floors unclean throughout the establishment; grout worn in the high traffic areas
KENNEDY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
100
200 Matthews School Rd., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 18
CHATEAU ESSENTIALS
97
2095 Hwy. 211 NW, Braselton
Inspection date: Oct. 17
Violations: (1) The sneeze shield was not installed at the production/service bar.
SPEEDY BURRITO
83
59 W May St. Ste. C, Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 14
Violations: (1) Dishes were observed in the kitchen hand sink; (2) Shell eggs and raw meat were stored on the same shelf as ready to eat beans and salsa; (3) Containers of steak, in the cooling state, were stored in the walk in cooler to cool; (4) The coved molding missing in the kitchen near the back door.
MAGNOLIA ESTATES
90
624 Gainesville Hwy., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 12
Violations: (1) Raw fish and shell eggs were stored over garlic cloves and milk; (2) Several light fixtures in the kitchen were not shielded.
SONIC DRIVE-IN
92
7 S Center St., Winder
Inspection date: Oct. 11
Violations: (1) Dishes were stacked in the vegetable prep sink. (2) Several boxes of single service articles were stored on the floor. (3) A leak was observed in the front hand sink faucet. (4) The FRP is unclean near the three compartment sink and around the kitchen. (5) Personal items (purses, phones, etc.) were stored on the same shelf as single service articles.
