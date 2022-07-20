Jersey Mike's Subs : 87
920 Loganville Hwy. Suite B, Bethlehem
Inspection date: July 6
Violations: items not being cold held at 41 degrees or below; improper cooling methods used on certain items (repeat violation)
Subway : 94
916 Loganville Highway, Suite 110. Bethlehem
Inspection date: July 8
Violations: Pickle boxes and onion bags on floor in dry storage, not 6" off of ground; employee not wearing hair restraint in front food prep area; front prep cooler not maintaining proper temperature, with ice build up on back panel, not in good repair.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites: 95
(Hotel)
2958 Braselton Crossing Lane, Bethlehem
Inspection date: July 12
Violations: Bed bugs observed under the bed skirt in room 304
Holiday Inn Express & Suites: 80
2958 Braselton Crossing Lane, Bethlehem
(swimming pool)
Inspection date: July 12
Violations: low chlorine level (at 1ppm, 2 ppm minimum required); daily water test results were not in compliance and no corrective actions documented
Georgia Club Swimming Pools: 85
1050 Chancellors Drive, Statham
Inspection date: July 12
Violations: Main pool: Low chlorine level 0.8 ppm; Adult pool: Low chlorine at 1.4 ppm (2 ppm is the minimum required)
