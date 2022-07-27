The following arrests were recently reported by the Auburn Police Department:
•Kenneth A. Logan, 43, Carter Road, Lot 5, Auburn, criminal trespass. Logan had been issued a trespass warning a few months ago and he was seen back on the property.
•Andrew Jeremiah Dean, 32, Willow Gate Way, Auburn, public drunkenness. Dean was arrested when an officer responded to the report of a suspicious person with no shirt on walking down the street “yelling and cussing.”
•Joseph F. Jennings, 54, Sun Sweet Court, Lawrenceville, warrant arrest. Jennings was taken into custody at Auburn City Court on warrants out of DeKalb County.
•Janesly Lafortune, 28, Duran Lane, Auburn, no insurance, improper passing on the left and warrant arrest. Lafortune was arrested during a traffic stop.
•Christopher Eugene Hammond, 33, Jim Hester Road, LaGrange, warrant arrest. Hammond was taken into custody from a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•Brian Austin Stowers, 35, Sanders Circle, Winder, possession of methamphetamine. Stowers was arrested during a traffic stop in which he failed to stop at a four way stop sign crossing.
•Kristopher Shelton Ross, 39, Hawk Creek Trail, Winder, speeding and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol. Ross was arrested when his vehicle was stopped for speeding 62 mph in a 45-mph speed zone and weaving in his lance of travel on Atlanta Highway.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
• Damage to personal property on Oak Ridge, where a woman reported someone drove in her yard and collided with a small tree, pulling it out of the ground.
• Damage to personal property on Clover Drive, where a woman reported her mailbox had been damaged.
• Abandoned vehicle on Natasha Drive.
• A Buford business owner reported an issue with an Auburn business involving him paying $4,000 to have a motor re-built, but the motor was returned to him and no work had been done. The complainant was advised this was a civil issue and would need to be handled in Gwinnett County since this is where the offense took place.
• Harassment at a Wynfield Lane residence, where a woman reported her husband’s ex-wife had been harassing her.
•Overdose at a Mount Moriah Road residence, where a man was found “hunched over” in the driveway. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
•Found/recovered property at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Atlanta Highway, where suspected unlawful drugs were found inside the store.
•Three counts of gambling devices prohibited at an Atlanta Highway location.
•No insurance and driving with a suspended tag on Atlanta Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
