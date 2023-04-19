The following incidents were recently reported by the Auburn Police from April 11-15:
• Damage to personal property April 11 at 316 Carter Road, where a motor home was reportedly broken into. The resident reported signs of forced entry using a tool to slide between the front door lock and clothing appeared to have been gone through in the living room and bedroom. The resident told police he didn’t notice anything missing, but will provide an update after inventorying his belongings.
• Property maintenance violation (code enforcement) April 12 at 80 Auburn Park, where materials and trash were scattering across the property and code enforcement received several complaints from surrounding businesses to the condition of the property as “looking trashy.” The tenant accused the code enforcement of harassing him and was served a citation for being out of compliance with city code.
• Random compliance check (code enforcement) April 12 at 80 Auburn Park, where a business was out of compliance with city code due to storing multiple junk cars on the property. The owner was informed that he will be issued a citation for everyday he is out of compliance.
• Domestic dispute on April 13 at 1222 Harmony Grove Church Rd., where verbal abuse between a sister and brother was reported. The sister reported her brother pushes her around trying to provoke her and threatens to hill her, but didn’t want him to be arrested.
• Arrest warrant April 15 at 38 Carolyn St., where a person at the residence had an active warrant for probation violation.
