The following incidents were recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office:
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; hold for other agency; expired license plate May 1 at 1036 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a woman with an active warrant for child neglect.
• DUI-multiple substances; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; reckless driving May 2 at 710 Quality Lane, Winder, where a be on the lookout (BOLO) was put out for an intoxicated driver who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel and was seen striking the curb and wall in front of Ace Hardware in Winder.
• Theft by receiving; possession of methamphetamine May 2 at 517 E Midland Ave., where a stolen vehicle was showing on police FLOCK cameras at the location of E Midland Ave. and Atlanta Hwy.
• DUI-drugs; improper lane change April 29 at University Pkwy./Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change April 29 at County Line-Auburn Rd./ B Robinson Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Driving while license suspended; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance April 28 at Carl-Cedar Hill Rd./Carter Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Simple battery-Family Violence April 28 at 243 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn, where a woman was arrested for grabbing her grandson and punching him in the back.
• Aggravated assault; terroristic threats; cruelty to children; simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass April 27 at 456 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe, where a woman reported her live-in boyfriend pointed a gun at her and told her he would kill her and then himself in front of her daughter.
• Hit and run; following too closely; no insurance April 29 at Atlanta Hwy., /Ed Hogan Rd., Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred and the at-fault driver fled the scene but was identified and later arrested.
• Driving without a valid license; fail to yield while turning left April 27 at Loganville Hwy./ University Pkwy., Bethlehem, where a vehicle accidnent with injuries occurred and the at-fault driver was arrested.
• Failure to appear April 29 at University Pkwy./Hary McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a woman with an active warrant.
• DUI-alcohol; driving while license suspended; improper stopping on roadway; hold for other agency May 3 at University Pkwy. / Harrison Mill Rd., Bethlehem, where a U-Haul ran out of gas and was stopped half in the roadway.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm with knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; hold for other agency May 2 at 519 Thurmond Cir., Statham, where a warrant attempt was made and the suspect fled on foot and was taken to the ground by a Sheriff’s Office K9.
• DUI-alcohol; failure to obey stop sign April 30 at Dee Kennedy Rd./County-Line Auburn Rd., Auburn, where a traffic accident with injuries occurred and the at-fault driver was arrested.
• Possession of methamphetamine April 29 at 1132 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; DUI-drugs May 2 at 622 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, where a suspicious vehicle was seen parked at a construction site with its lights off and interior lights on.
• Hit and run April 29 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her vehicle was struck while it was parked in a parking lot.
