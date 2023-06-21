The following incidents were recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Reckless driving June 4 at University Parkway/Patrick Mill Road SW, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 9:06 am
The following incidents were recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Reckless driving June 4 at University Parkway/Patrick Mill Road SW, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunk June 5 at Dunahoo Road/Emma Drive, Winder, where an unconscious man was reported laying on the ground.
• Hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal; probation violation June 4 at 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn, where a warrant was serviced, and the homeowner falsely told police the arrestee wasn’t inside her home.
• Aggravated stalking June 6 at 713 Summerfield Rd., Winder, where a woman reported being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
• Battery-Family Violence; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; cruelty to children-intentionally allow child to witness forcible felon/battery/Family Violence battery June 8 at 2225 Glenn Jackson Rd., Statham, where a woman’s boyfriend slapped her in the face and interfered with her attempt to call 911.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) June 4 at 830 Knollwood Dr., where a father and son were in an argument and the son forcible pushed his father, brandished a knife and began destroying property.
• Driving without a valid license; seat belt violation June 4 at Atlanta Hwy./Ed Hogan Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; improper lane change; failure to obey stop sign; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; fleeing/attempting to elude police June 5 at Hwy. 211 NW/ County Line-Auburn Road, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers June 5 at 1274 Harvest Ln., Hoschton, where suspicious activity was reported involving a person on a property who didn’t have permission to be there.
• Hit and run; improper lane change June 5 at Patrick Mill Road SW/ Carl- Bethlehem Road, Winder, where a traffic accident occurred, and the at-fault driver fled the scene but was later identified and arrested.
• Improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; DUI-alcohol; reckless driving June 4 at Roxey Maxey Road/ Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.